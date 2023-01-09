ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sealevel, NC

Community Calendar - January 13, 2023 Edition

Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. Astronomy Night-Friday, January 13, 2023at the Fort Macon State Park Beach Access , 6 p.m. Come out to the Beach Access (bathhouse) parking lot at Fort Macon and join us for a night of astronomy. Ranger Paul Terry will discuss the night sky and we will have telescopes set up for viewing the heavens. This is a clear weather event and may be canceled due to rain or heavy cloud cover. If you have a telescope feel free to bring it. No pets please.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Erica Lewis, 45; incomplete

Erica Haning Lewis, 45, of Morehead City, died Thursday, January 12, 2023. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Cheryl Clutter, 63; incomplete

Cheryl Ann Clutter, 63, of Cape Carteret, died Tuesday January 10, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
CAPE CARTERET, NC
Dewey Willis Jr., 45; incomplete

Dewey W. Willis Jr., 45, of Newport, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
NEWPORT, NC
Area Death Notices - Jan. 11, 12 & 13

BEAUFORT, NC
Charles Kirk, 61; service Jan. 14

Charles Thomas Kirk, 61, of Beaufort passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at home, with his family by his side. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Beaufort. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens of Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 on Saturday at the church.
BEAUFORT, NC
Richard Dettman, 83; service Jan. 21

Richard H. Dettman, 83, of Havelock, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 21st at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations,...
HAVELOCK, NC
Joan Duggan, 80; service Jan. 13

Joan "Joni" Guthrie Duggan, 80, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, January 13th at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Death Notcies - Jan. 9, 10 & 11

MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Linda Dorer, 73; service later

Linda B. Dorer, 73, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center. The family will have a celebration of life service in the spring in Pennsylvania. Linda was born on October 16, 1949, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, to the late Robert and...
NEWPORT, NC
Record fish caught off Morehead City

A Nash County man snagged a record white grunt off the coast of Morehead City Jan. 2. According to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, Logan Ennis caught the four-pound, 13.6-ounce fish. Ennis bested the old record by 5.6 ounces, which was caught off Cape Lookout in 1969. DEQ said,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Carteret Community College, health officials to partner for lecture series on health-related topics

— Carteret Community College, in partnership with the Carteret County Health and Human Services Department, will present Carteret Links, a lecture series on health-related topics. This series will consist of four evening lectures presented by local experts on health-related topics that are pertinent to community members of Carteret County. The...
Governor releases reward offered in Atlantic Beach murder case

RALEIGH - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has confirmed an earlier announcement that a reward of up to $25,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Randall Joseph Miller, age 65, of Apex. He was stabbed to death as he was preparing for an early morning fishing trip while visiting in Atlantic Beach.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
Boil water advisory lifted for Brandywine Bay

- The boil water advisory has been rescinded for residents of the Brandywine Bay area in Morehead City. According to the Carolina Water Service, customers no longer need to boil water for human consumption. "The water sample results from the laboratory confirmed that your water continues to be safe, and...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Coast Guard seeks public comment on proposal to discontinue buoy in Beaufort

BEAUFORT — The Coast Guard is seeking public comment and input from mariners regarding a proposal to discontinue the Beaufort Inlet Channel Lighted Whistle Buoy that recently sank in Beaufort. Interested mariners and stakeholders are strongly encouraged to comment on the potential impacts this proposal would have on navigational...
BEAUFORT, NC

