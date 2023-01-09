Read full article on original website
bemidjinow.com
Paul Bunyan Communications accepting entries for Youth Tour Essay Contest
Paul Bunyan Communications announced they are now accepting entries for the Youth Tour Essay Contest through March 2. Area high school students aged 16 or 17 are encouraged to enter for a chance to attend the all-expenses-paid tour in Washington D.C. from May 31-June 4. The trip will feature a...
On-campus auditions for Department of Music scholarships
Bemidji State University’s Department of Music will hold on-campus auditions for fall scholarships. Interested students must apply by Jan. 20. Applicants are encouraged to submit 5-15 minutes of music that represents the highest level of musicianship and ideally will include two contrasting styles. Scholarships range from full tuition for...
Bemidji’s Pizza Ranch opens Jan. 16, new Native-owned business
Bemidji’s Pizza Ranch will open a week from yesterday. According to an article in the Franchise Times, written by former Bemidji Pioneer reporter Matthew Liedke, Dennis Johnson is the owner of this Pizza Ranch and another in Nebraska. Johnson is a member of the Red Lake Band of Chippewa...
Detroit men sentenced to five years each for fentanyl trafficking to Red Lake
Two Detroit men were each sentenced to five years in federal prison for their roles in a fentanyl trafficking operation that targeted the Red Lake Reservation. Court documents state that 32-year-old Douglas McClendon and 41-year-old Christopher Richard conspired with others including 34-year-old Scot Watkins to distribute fentanyl pills, methamphetamine, and cocaine in March 2021.
Bemidji Blotter for Thursday, Jan. 12
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Thursday, Jan. 12. Officer was waved down by a female individual on 10th St. and Irvine Ave. NW. Female later said she was being harassed and told law enforcement to leave.
Bemidji Blotter for Wednesday, Jan. 11
The following is a summary of incidents the Bemidji Police Department and the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to on Wednesday, Jan. 11. Traffic stop on Lake Blvd. and 10th St. NE. Driver arrested for driving with a canceled license-inimical to public safety. Disturbing the Peace, 9:07 p.m. Officer...
Take a Kid Ice Fishing this weekend
This weekend is Take a Kid Ice Fishing, with Minnesotans able to fish without a license while in the company of youth 15 or younger. Minnesotans 15 and younger can fish anytime without a license. Ice conditions are variable across the state, with anticipating anglers encouraged to check local ice...
Minor injuries reported in Clearwater County school bus crash
A school bus crash in Clearwater County Wednesday morning left one student with minor injuries. According to the state patrol, the bus and a Honda HR-V collided at the Highway 2 and County Road 7 intersection in Popple Township around 10 a.m. Nine students were aboard the bus at the...
Mother facing felony charge after toddler overdosed on fentanyl
A Bemidji woman was charged on Jan. 3 with one count of child neglect after her 18-month-old boy overdosed. According to the criminal complaint, officers responded to the home of 29-year-old Lakeisha Chaboyea on the report of the unresponsive toddler on New Year’s Eve. The child was transported to...
