Newport, NC

Area Death Notices - Jan. 11, 12 & 13

Charles Thomas Kirk, 61, of Beaufort passed away January 12, 2023, at home with his family by his side. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023 at First Baptist Church of Beaufort. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens of Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 on Saturday at the church.
BEAUFORT, NC
Community Calendar - January 13, 2023 Edition

Send calendar submissions to nikki@thenewstimes.com. Astronomy Night-Friday, January 13, 2023at the Fort Macon State Park Beach Access , 6 p.m. Come out to the Beach Access (bathhouse) parking lot at Fort Macon and join us for a night of astronomy. Ranger Paul Terry will discuss the night sky and we will have telescopes set up for viewing the heavens. This is a clear weather event and may be canceled due to rain or heavy cloud cover. If you have a telescope feel free to bring it. No pets please.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Charles Kirk, 61; service Jan. 14

Charles Thomas Kirk, 61, of Beaufort passed away Thursday, January 12, 2023, at home, with his family by his side. A funeral service will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, January 14, 2023, at First Baptist Church of Beaufort. Burial will follow at Carteret Memorial Gardens of Beaufort. The family will receive friends from 10:00 to 11:00 on Saturday at the church.
BEAUFORT, NC
Ruby Collins, 98; no service

Ruby Collins, 98, of Pine Knoll Shores, died Saturday, January 7, 2023, at Carteret Landing. The family will celebrate Ruby’s life privately. A memorial service will be held at a later date. No service will be held at this time. Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences...
PINE KNOLL SHORES, NC
Linda Dorer, 73; service later

Linda B. Dorer, 73, of Newport, North Carolina, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Carolina East Medical Center. The family will have a celebration of life service in the spring in Pennsylvania. Linda was born on October 16, 1949, in Grove City, Pennsylvania, to the late Robert and...
NEWPORT, NC
Dewey Willis Jr., 45; incomplete

Dewey W. Willis Jr., 45, of Newport, died Thursday, January 12, 2023, at his home. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
NEWPORT, NC
Death Notcies - Jan. 9, 10 & 11

Cheryl Ann Clutter, 63, of Cape Carteret passed away Tuesday January 10, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements are pending. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net Arrangements by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. CHARLES RAYMOND FUCHS, Atlantic. Charles Raymond Fuchs, 88, of Atlantic,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Erica Lewis, 45; incomplete

Erica Haning Lewis, 45, of Morehead City, died Thursday, January 12, 2023. Arrangements will be announced by Munden Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc. in Morehead City, N.C. Family and friends are welcome to submit online condolences at www.mundenfuneralhome.net.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Cheryl Clutter, 63; incomplete

Cheryl Ann Clutter, 63, of Cape Carteret, died Tuesday January 10, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Arrangements will be announced by Noe-Brooks Funeral Home, Morehead City, NC. Condolences and life tributes may be sent to the family at www.noebrooks.net.
CAPE CARTERET, NC
Joan Duggan, 80; service Jan. 13

Joan "Joni" Guthrie Duggan, 80, of Morehead City, North Carolina, passed away on Tuesday, January 10, 2023, at her home. Her funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Friday, January 13th at Munden Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Bayview Cemetery. The family will receive friends an hour prior.
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Governor releases reward offered in Atlantic Beach murder case

RALEIGH - North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper has confirmed an earlier announcement that a reward of up to $25,000 is offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the murder of Randall Joseph Miller, age 65, of Apex. He was stabbed to death as he was preparing for an early morning fishing trip while visiting in Atlantic Beach.
ATLANTIC BEACH, NC
Richard Dettman, 83; service Jan. 21

Richard H. Dettman, 83, of Havelock, died Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at his home. His funeral service will be held at 2 p.m., Saturday, January 21st at Munden Funeral Home in Havelock. The family will receive friends an hour prior to the service. Arrangements by Munden Funeral Home and Cremations,...
HAVELOCK, NC
Craven County sheriff rescues dog, hopes to find him a new home

NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – The Craven County Sheriff’s Office has a new deputy that’s already looking to retire. He’s a young pit mix that was recently saved by Sheriff Chip Hughes. This snuggly, treat-loving pup, has gotten very popular around the sheriff’s office. How he got here is all because they were in the […]
CRAVEN COUNTY, NC
Record fish caught off Morehead City

A Nash County man snagged a record white grunt off the coast of Morehead City Jan. 2. According to the N.C. Department of Environmental Quality, Logan Ennis caught the four-pound, 13.6-ounce fish. Ennis bested the old record by 5.6 ounces, which was caught off Cape Lookout in 1969. DEQ said,...
MOREHEAD CITY, NC
Project ‘Safe and Sound’ implemented in Kinston

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — The Kinston Police Department wants people to know about their new project. People who have family members with cognitive impairments now have a place to register their loved ones in case they get lost or need help. It’s called Project Safe and Sound. “And so far, we’ve been successful with two […]
KINSTON, NC
Louann Malishewsky, 46; service Jan. 13

Louann Lewis Malishewsky, 46, of Beaufort, passed away on Thursday, January 5, 2023, at Carteret Health Care. Louann was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, daughter and friend to so many. She is survived by her loving husband Michael Malishewsky, children Brittney Anne Phelan (Ashley), Hailey Padgett Barnes, Landon Paul Barnes,...
BEAUFORT, NC

