EXCELSIOR SPRINGS – A potential witness has been identified in a kidnapping and rape case in Excelsior Springs, and authorities are asking the public to help locate her. In a news release, the Excelsior Springs Police Department and the Clay County Investigative Squad identified Jaynie M. Crosdale, 36, as someone who they believe has information about the investigation of Timothy Haslett, Jr., who is accused of holding a woman captive and raping her after a she escaped from his home on 301 Old Orchard Avenue in October. The news release did not provide any additional details on how Crosdale could help the investigation.

EXCELSIOR SPRINGS, MO ・ 2 DAYS AGO