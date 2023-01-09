Read full article on original website
Randy Dean Hafner
Randy Dean Hafner, age 61, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Carrollton, Missouri. Randy was born the son of Donald Hafner and Ellen (Myers) Creager on October 26, 1961, in St. Joseph, Missouri. He was a 1979 graduate of Lafayette High School, St. Joseph, Missouri. He attended Eureka Valley Baptist Church, St. Joseph, Missouri. Randy loved watching football, playing pool, and working in the yard.
Marian McCollum
Marian McCollum, age 91, a resident of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Mosaic Medical Center, St. Joseph, Missouri. Marian was born the daughter of John Lee and Lucy Blanche (Friley) Provolt October 5, 1931, in Chillicothe, Missouri. On January 12, 1946, she was united in marriage to Edgar McCollum. He preceded her in death. Marian received her GED in 1962. She worked at the Lambert Glove Factory for many years.
Michael Bruce Hoefer
Michael Bruce Hoefer, 62 of Higginsville, Missouri passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas. He was born Wednesday, August 31, 1960 in Carrollton, Missouri, to the late Bruce Hoefer and the late Jeanne (Haub) Hoefer. Mike was a graduate of Lafayette County C-1 High School in Higginsville. He married Leonna (Goetz) Hoefer on March 24, 1986; they spent 36 wonderful years together.
Darell Lynn Wyatt
Darell Lynn Wyatt 75 of Concordia, MO, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at home. He was born on July 2, 1947 to Maurice and Edna (Mahnken) Wyatt of Higginsville, MO. Darell was a 1965 graduate from Higginsville High School. After high school he attended Central Technical Institute in Kansas City.
Betty Preston Steele recognized for years of service on Hedrick board
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. —Betty Preston Steele recently retired from her position as a member of the Hedrick Medical Center Board of Directors. She had been a member of the Hedrick board for 11 years, serving the past five years as board chairperson. Additionally, she has been a member of the Saint Luke’s Health System Board of Directors since 2015.
Roxann Elaine (Walquist) Coen
Roxann Elaine (Walquist) Coen, 66, of Lexington, Missouri passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Lafayette Regional Health Center in Lexington. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South St., Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m., January 18, 2023, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Lexington Memory Gardens. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Josh Coen for a charity to be chosen at a later date. Memories of Roxann and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.
Sedalia man injured in Pettis County crash
PETTIS COUNTY – A Sedalia man was injured in a crash in Pettis County Friday afternoon. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the accident on Route H at South Route D occurred when a northbound vehicle driven by 85-year-old Melvin Hansen left the roadway, began traveling in the ditch, became airborne over a culvert and impacted the ground.
Benton County Route V CLOSED East of Warsaw Jan. 17 & 18 for Pipe Work
When: 8 a.m.-3 p.m., Tuesday & Wednesday, January 17 & 18. Where: Benton County Route V between Benton County Route M and the end of state maintenance east of Warsaw. What: MoDOT crews replacing three collapsed pipes in various locations underneath the road. Traffic Impacts:. Route V CLOSED where crews...
Kansas City woman sentenced 14 years for robbing pizza delivery driver
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – A Kansas City woman is sentenced in federal court today for the armed robbery of a pizza delivery driver, after a suspect involved in the robbery was killed during a shootout with police officers. Rochelle E. David, 24, is reportedly sentenced 14 years in federal...
Police searching for potential witness in Excelsior Springs rape, kidnapping case
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS – A potential witness has been identified in a kidnapping and rape case in Excelsior Springs, and authorities are asking the public to help locate her. In a news release, the Excelsior Springs Police Department and the Clay County Investigative Squad identified Jaynie M. Crosdale, 36, as someone who they believe has information about the investigation of Timothy Haslett, Jr., who is accused of holding a woman captive and raping her after a she escaped from his home on 301 Old Orchard Avenue in October. The news release did not provide any additional details on how Crosdale could help the investigation.
Chillicothe woman facing involuntary manslaughter, drug charges released to federal custody
CHILLICOTHE – A Chillicothe woman held at the Randolph County Jail on charges out of Livingston County has been released to federal custody. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox says in a news release Tehya R. Kelley, 24, was released Wednesday to the custody of the U.S. Marshal's on a federal conspiracy violation charge.
Remains found in rural Ray County identified, sheriff's office asks for public's help in seeing justice
RAY COUNTY – With the identity of human remains found in Ray County last spring now known, the sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in finding justice. The sheriff's office says the identity of the victim has been determined to be Colette Noelle Green, also known as Nicole Joann Kasch. Her remains were found in rural Ray County on April 27, 2022.
