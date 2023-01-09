Read full article on original website
KMZU
Marian McCollum
Marian McCollum, age 91, a resident of St. Joseph, Missouri, passed away Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Mosaic Medical Center, St. Joseph, Missouri. Marian was born the daughter of John Lee and Lucy Blanche (Friley) Provolt October 5, 1931, in Chillicothe, Missouri. On January 12, 1946, she was united in marriage to Edgar McCollum. He preceded her in death. Marian received her GED in 1962. She worked at the Lambert Glove Factory for many years.
KMZU
Randy Dean Hafner
Randy Dean Hafner, age 61, a resident of Chillicothe, Missouri, passed away on Thursday, January 12, 2023, at Carroll County Memorial Hospital, Carrollton, Missouri. Randy was born the son of Donald Hafner and Ellen (Myers) Creager on October 26, 1961, in St. Joseph, Missouri. He was a 1979 graduate of Lafayette High School, St. Joseph, Missouri. He attended Eureka Valley Baptist Church, St. Joseph, Missouri. Randy loved watching football, playing pool, and working in the yard.
KMZU
Sidney Maurice Miner
On January 12, 2023, Sidney Maurice Miner, a beloved husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and veteran passed away. He was born in Hale, Missouri, on August 9, 1928, the second son of Roger and Lucy Miner. He attended one room rural schools through the 4th grade and the remainder at Avalon school graduating in 1946. After graduation he worked as a farm hand in the area. In January of 1947, he enlisted in the Army Air Corps, serving 4 years at Mather AFB in Sacramento, California. In April of 1951, he received an assignment to HQ Allied Air Forces Central Europe at Fontainebleau France, serving with several nationalities. In May of 1954, he returned to the states and was assigned to Dover AFB in Dover, Delaware. His assigned duty was as NCO in charge of the Administration for the Aerial Port Mortuary. He served in several locations in the US. In December of 1955, he married Fern J. Pries at the Immanuel Lutheran Church in Waterloo, Iowa. He then served a 13-month tour of duty in Korea.
KMZU
Betty Preston Steele recognized for years of service on Hedrick board
CHILLICOTHE, Mo. —Betty Preston Steele recently retired from her position as a member of the Hedrick Medical Center Board of Directors. She had been a member of the Hedrick board for 11 years, serving the past five years as board chairperson. Additionally, she has been a member of the Saint Luke’s Health System Board of Directors since 2015.
KMZU
Michael Bruce Hoefer
Michael Bruce Hoefer, 62 of Higginsville, Missouri passed away on Sunday, January 8, 2023, at University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kansas. He was born Wednesday, August 31, 1960 in Carrollton, Missouri, to the late Bruce Hoefer and the late Jeanne (Haub) Hoefer. Mike was a graduate of Lafayette County C-1 High School in Higginsville. He married Leonna (Goetz) Hoefer on March 24, 1986; they spent 36 wonderful years together.
KMZU
Roxann Elaine (Walquist) Coen
Roxann Elaine (Walquist) Coen, 66, of Lexington, Missouri passed away on Friday, January 13, 2023, at Lafayette Regional Health Center in Lexington. Visitation will be held from 11:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., Wednesday, January 18, 2023, at the Walker-Nadler-Fuller Funeral Home, 1720 South St., Lexington, MO, 64067, 660-259-2245. A funeral service will follow at 12:00 p.m., January 18, 2023, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Lexington Memory Gardens. Memorials are suggested to the family in care of Josh Coen for a charity to be chosen at a later date. Memories of Roxann and condolences for her family may be left at www.LedfordFamilyFH.com or on our Facebook Page.
KMZU
Darell Lynn Wyatt
Darell Lynn Wyatt 75 of Concordia, MO, passed away on Wednesday, January 11, 2023 at home. He was born on July 2, 1947 to Maurice and Edna (Mahnken) Wyatt of Higginsville, MO. Darell was a 1965 graduate from Higginsville High School. After high school he attended Central Technical Institute in Kansas City.
KMZU
Tom Herriman
Tom Herriman, age 83, of Bucklin, died Monday, January 9, 2023, at an area care center. Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, January 14, at the Delaney Funeral Home in Marceline. Burial will be in the Masonic Cemetery in Bucklin. Visitation will be from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home in Marceline.
KMZU
Chillicothe woman facing involuntary manslaughter, drug charges released to federal custody
CHILLICOTHE – A Chillicothe woman held at the Randolph County Jail on charges out of Livingston County has been released to federal custody. Livingston County Sheriff Steve Cox says in a news release Tehya R. Kelley, 24, was released Wednesday to the custody of the U.S. Marshal's on a federal conspiracy violation charge.
KMZU
Linn County Route WW to close Van Dorsen Creek Bridge to be replaced through FARM Bridge program
ST. JOSEPH, Mo. – The twentieth Northern Missouri bridge to be replaced under the FARM (Fixing Access to Rural Missouri) Bridge Program is scheduled to close soon. The Linn County Route WW bridge over Van Dorsen Creek, located approximately 2.5 miles east of Marceline, is scheduled to close for construction on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023, and is expected to remain closed through May 2023.
KMZU
Green City man arrested for felony warrant
SULLIVAN COUNTY, Mo. - A Green City man returns to custody Wednesday night after his arrest by a state trooper. A Missouri State Highway Patrol arrest report indicates 31-year-old Anthony James Dorsey was apprehended around 8:30 p.m. in Sullivan County regarding a felony Putnam County no bond warrant issued last week.
KMZU
Police searching for potential witness in Excelsior Springs rape, kidnapping case
EXCELSIOR SPRINGS – A potential witness has been identified in a kidnapping and rape case in Excelsior Springs, and authorities are asking the public to help locate her. In a news release, the Excelsior Springs Police Department and the Clay County Investigative Squad identified Jaynie M. Crosdale, 36, as someone who they believe has information about the investigation of Timothy Haslett, Jr., who is accused of holding a woman captive and raping her after a she escaped from his home on 301 Old Orchard Avenue in October. The news release did not provide any additional details on how Crosdale could help the investigation.
KMZU
Remains found in rural Ray County identified, sheriff's office asks for public's help in seeing justice
RAY COUNTY – With the identity of human remains found in Ray County last spring now known, the sheriff's office is asking for the public's help in finding justice. The sheriff's office says the identity of the victim has been determined to be Colette Noelle Green, also known as Nicole Joann Kasch. Her remains were found in rural Ray County on April 27, 2022.
