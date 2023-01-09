Read full article on original website
Guardians voted best at developing pitchers by MLB execs
“If you can’t be the best at everything, at least be the best at something” is a quote I’m pretty sure I just made up. It applies to the Guardians, who will never be the best at a lot of things, but they sure as hell know how to develop pitchers throughout the minor leagues.
George Valera is our No. 3 Guardians prospect. Who should be No. 4?
Since Covering the Corner voters don’t apparently enjoy close votes, George Valera captured 39% of the vote, outpacing Tanner Bibee (25%) by a wide margin for the No. 3 spot on our 2023 prospect ranking list. One of Cleveland’s top international signings out of the heralded 2017 class, Valera...
Cleveland has a great farm system and should not be afraid to trade from it
The cliche “A bird in the hand is worth two in the bush” is an interesting thing to think about in the context of the Guardians. When it comes to keeping proven talents in Cleveland, the team is certainly a proponent of holding on to the bird in hand. To wit, signing José Ramírez to a long-term deal might end up being the best thing Chris Antonetti does in his entire career. The strategy dates back to John Hart, however, who retained guys Jim Thome, Sandy Alomar, Manny Ramirez, and other young players to build a long-term contender. But even though it was rather novel when Hart was doing it, it’s something like conventional wisdom now and not a Cleveland-exclusive practice. Alex Anthopoulous, for example, is clearly using the strategy to build a perennial winner with the Braves.
Report: Former Alabama Running Back Found Dead
A member of the Alabama Crimson Tide family has passed away far too young. Rick Karle of WVTM 13 reported that Ahmaad Galloway died Monday in St. Louis, Missouri. The former Alabama running back and Denver Broncos draft pick was 42 years old. Galloway's cause of death is not known as of ...
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
News and Notes is a long-running Covering the Corner series being kept alive by Carlos Correa
I’m pretty sure this still isn’t official, but now Carlos Correa has agreed to terms with the Twins. Yes, you should be confused, because, yes, he has already agreed to terms with the Giants and Mets this offseason. Those teams both backed away because of concerns with Correa’s foot, and the Twins don’t seem to mind quite as much.
Robot umps are coming to Triple-A in 2023
No real Guardians news today (unless you missed the renovation update yesterday), but Buster Olney’s report that electronic strike zones will be used in Triple-A this season will surely impact them soon. According to Olney, the robot umps will be deployed in two different ways throughout Triple-A — one...
Streaky Hurricanes chase another win over Penguins
The up-and-down Carolina Hurricanes will try to build a winning streak when they host the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. Carolina
Jazz’s Walker Kessler aims to slow Sixers’ Joel Embiid
Utah rookie Walker Kessler, coming off one of the best all-around games of his young NBA career, is pumped up
Guardians agree to deals with 6 arbitration-eligible players
The Cleveland Guardians reached agreements with six of their seven arbitration-eligible players today:. Cal Quantrill: $5.55 million (source) Josh Naylor: $3.35 million (source) Zach Plesac: $2.95 million (source) Aaron Civale: $2.6 million (source) Shane Bieber: $10.01 million (source) Amed Rosario: $7.8 million (source) When these deals become official, it will...
