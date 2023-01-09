ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
iHeartRadio

Jessie J Shares Intimate Video About Her First Trimester Of Pregnancy

By Rebekah Gonzalez
iHeartRadio
iHeartRadio
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4C0hUJ_0k8ZOzcq00
Photo: Getty Images

After sharing the exciting news that she's expecting a year since she suffered a miscarriage , Jessie J is getting honest about the intense experience of pregnancy. To start off the week, the vocalist shared a video diary of her journey as a soon-to-be mother so far. The video is a montage featuring her highs and lows including a few shots of her bouts of morning sickness as the song "Players" by Coi Leray plays over it.

"I was warned about that first trimester and it was WOOFY WOOF," she captioned the vulnerable post along with a series of emojis including the pregnant woman and vomiting emojis.

"I am so happy and terrified to finally share this. Please be gentle with me," the "Bang Bang" singer wrote on Friday, January 6th, in an announcement post that showed off her ultrasound and growing baby bump. "Honestly, ya girl just wants to ugly cry in public in a catsuit eating a chocolate covered pickle with no questions asked."

The news comes after Jessie J opened up about dealing with the loss of her unborn baby . "When I was 16 years old I wrote a list of things I wanted by the time I was 30," she wrote in an Instagram post from August 2022. "1st thing on the list was to be a Mum. Now I’m nearly 35 and some days the grief of losing a baby and it not being easy to have one, and wanting my life in that way to look completely different to what it looks like right now just overwhelms me."

Comments / 0

Related
iheart.com

Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' Wife Reveals More Disturbing Details About His Death

The late Stephen 'tWitch' Boss' wife suspected something was wrong on the morning the beloved DJ was found dead. According to a report TMZ published on Thursday, December 15, Allison Holker went to a local brand of the Los Angeles Police Department on Tuesday morning to report her husband missing. She said that Boss left their home unexpectedly and didn't answer any communication afterward. She told police how out of character it was for him to do that, especially since they had just celebrated their anniversary days before and there was no argument between them.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Maya Devi

Man leaves wife after 19 years of marriage because she was a man: "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing"

A man has spoken about the incident when he discovered his wife of 19 years was a man. And he exclaimed, "Now I know why she wasn't good at ironing." Sharing their story, the 64-year-old man, who goes by Jan, said he had met his wife Monica when she accompanied his sister’s children as an au-pair. He recollected she was ‘beautiful and feminine’ but ‘poor at ironing’, which he never understood.
iHeartRadio

iHeartRadio

204K+
Followers
23K+
Post
43M+
Views
ABOUT

All your favorite music, podcasts, and radio stations available for free. Listen to thousands of live radio stations or create your own artist stations and playlists. Get the latest music and trending news, from your favorite artists and bands.

 https://www.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy