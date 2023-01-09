Raducanu not expecting much in return to action at Australian Open after ASB Classic injury: "I am just taking it a day at a time, not trying to expect too much"

Read full article on original website
Rafael Nadal travels with his baby and wife to Australia
Rafael Nadal’s life changed on October 8, when he and his wife Mery Perelló, welcomed a baby boy. The Spanish tennis player enjoys his privacy when it comes to his personal life, but after the birth of his son, who has his name, he shared how happy...
Djokovic opens up on leaving family behind to go to tennis tournaments: "I cry every time I leave"
Novak Djokovic finds it hard to leave family behind every time he goes to an event admitting that it brings him to tears because he tends to live life in the moment. Djokovic is away from the family once more as he chases history in Melbourne trying to win his 10th Australian Open. The Serbian opened up to Tennis Majors explaining how it's tough for him to leave his family behind:
Australian Open draw: Rafael Nadal begins title defense with tough test in opening round
Defending champion Rafael Nadal will face English youngster Jack Draper in the opening round of the Australian Open in a bid to retain his 2022 crown and extend his grand slam tally.
2023 Australian Open ATP Draw confirmed including Nadal-Draper, Murray-Berrettini and return of Djokovic
The ATP Draw has been confirmed ahead of the 2023 Australian Open which is due to take place between 16-29 January in Melbourne. Rafael Nadal is defending champion and after a dismal start to his 2023 campaign has been handed one of the toughest assignments as he will face rising Brit, Jack Draper.
"I'm not sure I totally believe him" - McEnroe believes Nadal's non-obsession surrounding GOAT debate is all talk
Patrick McEnroe doesn't believe that Nadal doesn't care about records and the GOAT debate as he pointed out how hard he worked to become so good at tennis. Rafael Nadal would not have become so good at tennis if he didn't have a drive that rivals insanity. The same drive is what other legendary players share with Nadal but it's clear that Djokovic, Federer and Nadal are something else. For that reason, Patrick McEnroe finds it hard to believe that he truly doesn't care about the GOAT debate:
Novak Djokovic is accused of playing mind games with Australian Open title rival Nick Kyrgios
Aussie tennis legend Todd Woodbridge has accused Novak Djokovic of playing mind games with Nick Kyrgios after the Serb superstar snubbed the Aussie's chances at the Australian Open.
Novak Djokovic 'bashers' set to be kicked out of 2023 Australian Open as return of previously deported 21-time Grand Slam champion awaits
Novak Djokovic is set to return to the Australian Open and Chief Craig Tiley warned against fans creating a bad atmosphere as they will be kicked out. Novak Djokovic is expected to make a return to Melbourne and many wonder whether there will be any kind of discourse. The Serbian didn't have a very warm welcome last year as public opinion was quite negative. It's a bit better this year but Tiley warned against any fans disrupting the event:
Pat Cash takes aim at Tennis Australia and Nick Kyrgios for charging for Djokovic practice match: "They've bent over backwards to help Nick to get some matches"
Pat Cash was not impressed by Tennis Australia staging a series of practice matches as he was talking about the practice match between Djokovic and Kyrgios. The former player doesn't see the point of stagging all of that and then charging for it as if it was a real competition. The match between Djokovic and Kyrgios is in doubt because the Serbian did not finish his practice match against Medvedev earlier today. Speaking to the media Cash criticized all of it:
"A lot of people still have a wrong idea of what happened. I was just following the rules" - Novak Djokovic recalls deportation from Australia
One year after his controversial deportation from Australia, Novak Djokovic is back in the country and will take part in the Australian Open again at Melbourne Park. This year, the Serb has no problems with the Border Patrol Force or his visa, and is all set to fight for his 10th title at the Melbourne Major.
Casper Ruud sees Swiatek as clear favourite for Australian Open glory: "She was definitely the best women's player last year"
Casper Ruud sees Iga Swiatek as the winner of the Australian Open because she was clearly the best player in the world in the past twelve months. Swiatek was indeed the best player in the world and winning multiple events and over 60 matches certainly speaks to that. Ruud followed her career quite closely finding her as a very entertaining player to watch. In the most recent episode of his Eurosport podcast, he talked about the Polish superstar.
Top tennis stars participate in Tennis Plays for Peace as Nadal teams with Sakkari and Kostyuk and Gauff challenges Tiafoe
The Australian Open followed the US Open in putting on a Tennis Plays for Peace event with a heavy focus on what has been going on in Ukraine for the past year. Several Ukrainian players participated in the event as well as plenty of other tennis stars that featured in the US Open event as well. The star-studded lineup included Andy Murray, Alexander Zverev, Maria Sakkari, Grigor Dimitrov, Alex de Minaur, and Ukrainian tennis players Marta Kostyuk and Dayana Yastremska.
"He could turn out to be the single most important tennis player that we have ever had": Wilander lauds high praise on World Number One Carlos Alcaraz
Mats Wilander was very excited to watch Carlos Alcaraz win the US Open and he thinks the Spaniard might end up being one of the most important tennis players in history. Alcaraz didn't show up overnight but he took his game rather quickly from a top 30 level to a top 10 level. It happened early in the 2022 season when he started to win multiple events. For Wilander, watching him play was the most exciting thing that happened in the past 20 year as he explained to Eurosport:
Tim Henman lauds 'vulnerable' Nadal draw for Draper as a 'great opportunity': "Nothing to lose and a lot to gain"
Tim Henman believes drawing Rafael Nadal in round one is a great opportunity for Jack Draper as the Spaniard showed himself quite vulnerable lately. Nadal is yet to win a match in 2023 as he lost both matches at the United Cup and then lost a practice match to Hubert Hurkacz in Melbourne as well. According to Henman, that's a great opportunity for Jack Draper who showed at last year's US Open that he can handle the pressure of a grand slam.
"I think if I were American, I would’ve believed in myself a lot more": Swiatek never believed she'd be a Grand Slam winner or World Number One due to lack of tennis tradition in Poland
Iga Swiatek penned a letter in the Players Tribune and she opened about the lack of tennis tradition in Poland which made her question herself. Swiatek has been a player that worked her way to where she is. It wasn't an easy journey for her but it was one that saw her transform herself from a player that doubted herself to one that believes in herself greatly. It resulted in the Polish player winning three grand slams so far in her career and more will likely to come.
2023 Australian Open Men's Projected Quarterfinals featuring Nadal vs Medvedev rematch and Tsitsipas vs Auger-Aliassime
The 2023 Australian Open is only a few days away, and several tennis superstars are aware of their fate as the first Grand Slam of the year kicks off in Melbourne on January 16, 2023. With the draw now set, participants have a few days to begin scouting their opponents...
Berrettini opens up on doubts surrounding Break Point filming: "I want to maybe cry, maybe be upset or not talk to anybody"
Matteo Berrettini opened up about his doubts surrounding the Breaking Point documentary series that will show a great deal of his professional life. Berrettini was one of the players that was followed by the cameras in the past year and he recently opened up about filming it ahead of its premiere. Berrettini was unsure about the whole thing as he wasn't sure whether showing his weaknesses and tough moments was a good idea. He settled on doing it as he found it important to show all the sides:
"I am one of the best players in the world": Kyrgios backs himself ahead of Australian Open spotlight
Nick Kyrgios is in no shortage of confidence as the Australian backed himself ahead of the Australian Open saying he's one of the best players in the world. The Australian certainly has a case to make that claim because at times he did play as one of the best players in the world. He's currently ranked as number 21 in the world but he could certainly improve upon that if he continues playing consistently as he did last year. He briefly talked after a practice in Melbourne:
(VIDEO) Kyrgios-Djokovic bromance continues as they cheers and share drinks during practice match to delight of the crowd
Nick Kyrgios and Novak Djokovic played a practice match in Melbourne which Kyrgios won but during the match we saw them share a drink as their bromance grows. Kyrgios spoke after the match admitting that he could never see himself being on such good terms with Djokovic a few years ago. He spoke up for him during the Australian Open saga last year and since then they grew fond of each other. There are some similarities between them as they are both outspoken in their views.
"He could win a grand slam" - Mats Wilander believes Nick Kyrgios' 2022 performance will encourage the Aussie to reach his full potential
Seven-time Grand Slam champion Mats Wilander called Nick Kyrgios's incredible 2022 season a 'Cinderella Story' that he was waiting to happen. The Aussie showcased some of the best tennis of his career, reaching his maiden Grand Slam final at Wimbledon, losing to Novak Djokovic, and winning his first major in doubles at the Australian Open. He also ended the year inside the Top 30 in singles for the first time since 2017.
