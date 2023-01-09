Read full article on original website
Related
Albany Herald
Tim Cook agrees to a massive pay cut
Apple CEO Tim Cook recommended the company cut his pay this year after shareholders rebelled. The world's largest tech company said it would reduce Cook's target pay package to $49 million, 40% lower than his target pay for 2022 and about half Cook's $99.4 million total compensation that he was granted last year.
Albany Herald
Why Goldman Sachs isn't too worried about a recession
America's largest financial institutions are pivoting into a new industry: Meteorology. JPMorgan Chase CEO Jamie Dimon has already been very vocal in his ominous forecasts of storm clouds and hurricanes. Now, Goldman Sachs is joining him in the weather prediction business. The bank's investment strategy group is sending a message to clients looking for market guidance in 2023 -- Caution: Heavy fog.
Albany Herald
Surging egg prices mean record profits for largest US egg producer
A spike in egg prices has squeezed customers. But even with rising costs of its own, the leading US egg supplier has found that it can make even more money out of every egg. The egg shortage has enabled record quarterly profits and sales at Cal-Maine Foods, the largest producer and distributor of eggs in the United States. The company produces brands such as Farmhouse Eggs, Sunups, Sunny Meadow, Egg-Land's Best and Land O' Lakes eggs.
Comments / 0