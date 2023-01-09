Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Michigan witness sees shadow of rectangular object then has ghost-like encounterRoger MarshDetroit, MI
Famous restaurant chain opening another new location in Michigan this weekKristen WaltersLivonia, MI
Detroit Tigers: Top 10 Prospects for 2023IBWAADetroit, MI
Tv20detroit.com
LIST: Check out these MLK Day events throughout metro Detroit
DETROIT (WXYZ) — Monday, January 16 is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, also known as MLK Day. The national holiday is celebrated throughout the U.S. in honor of the iconic civil rights leader. First observed in 1986, MLK Day was made a federal holiday three years after President...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit City Distillery to release Pączki Day Vodka on Feb. 3
(WXYZ) — Detroit City Distillery is celebrating Fat Tuesday for the fourth straight year with the release of the limited Paczki Day Vodka next month!. The distillery, located in Eastern Market, will once again make the vodka with fresh raspberry pączki from New Palace Bakery in Hamtramck. Five...
Tv20detroit.com
Choco Town, an immersive candy and chocolate experience, coming to Oakland Mall
(WXYZ) — A new chocolate and candy immersive experience called Choco Town is coming to metro Detroit in March. Choco Town will take place at Oakland Mall in Troy starting March 16, and tickets are on sale now. According to organizers, the experience is from Fever Original, which also...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Institute of Arts sued over $5M Van Gogh piece
(WXYZ) — A Brazilian Art Collector is suing the Detroit Institute of Art for allegedly stealing an 1888 painting from the famous post-impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. The painting called 'Lisuese de Romans' or 'The Novel Reader' has been on display in the DIA since October for the Van Gogh in America exhibit. It's estimated to be worth $5 million.
Tv20detroit.com
New programs offer incentives to attract talent amid school staffing shortage
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (WXYZ) — Data from the National Center for Education shows that more than half of all public schools in the country reported that they were understaffed at the start of the 2022-2023 school year. 69% reported that too few teacher candidates applying for open positions was...
Tv20detroit.com
Motown Museum set to reopen once again in mid February
The Motown Museum will reopen to visitors in mid-February, the museum announced on Friday. It's been closed since November for the ongoing construction of its expansion. In August 2022, the museum celebrated part of the expansion finishing with a huge party including some Motown legends, and it had been closed since July 2021 for construction.
Tv20detroit.com
'It stings': Royal Oak High School student dies after saving cousin from pond
ROYAL OAK, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Royal Oak sophomore is being remembered as hero after he drowned trying to save someone who fell through a frozen pond. Paul Sanders was 15 years old when he lost his life. The tragic incident happened on New Year's Eve. His mom Jessica...
Tv20detroit.com
Richmond Middle School closed Thursday as police investigate threat
RICHMOND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Richmond Middle School will be closed Thursday after receiving a threat. A letter sent to parents by the district Wednesday night says the principal received a notification around 6:43 p.m. from the statewide student safety program OK2SAY. The tip warned a student was going to "come to school with a gun and is not afraid to use it."
Tv20detroit.com
Detroiter seeks justice after dozens of bullets pierce home
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A homeowner on Detroit's east side is seeking justice after dozens of rounds of gunfire penetrated his home. It happened on Grixdale Street on Oct. 8 just before 7 a.m. The homeowner, who didn’t want to be identified out of fear for his safety, recalled the...
Tv20detroit.com
Major construction coming to local roads in Wayne, Oakland & Macomb counties
(WXYZ) — While some construction is on pause for the winter, getting around metro Detroit will soon become a little more frustrating. That's because local roads are getting ready for some big makeovers across Wayne, Oakland and Macomb counties. Some of the work even kicked off this week. 10...
Tv20detroit.com
Carvana Novi dealer license revoked for 3 year for violating Michigan vehicle code
NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — The owner of the Carvana location in Novi had his dealer's license pulled this week after admitting to violating the state's vehicle code. Under a plea agreement with the Michigan Department of State, the dealership wouldn't be able to reapply for a dealer's license for a period of three years.
Tv20detroit.com
'Paying it forward': Waterford man goes on pothole patrol, patches neighborhood road
WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WXYZ) — A Waterford Township man is taking Gov. Gretchen Whitmer's campaign slogan "fix the damn roads" quite literally. He's been patching potholes in his neighborhood on Old Orchard Drive for about two years. Deontae Williams would consider himself to be a jack of all trades....
Tv20detroit.com
VIDEO: Gym erupts after Canton High senior hits game-winning shot from half court
(WXYZ) — It’s a shot that may just go down in Canton High School’s history. Canton High School senior Omar Suleiman hit a running half-court shot during a game vs Salem High School Tuesday evening to bring home the win. We're told the game was neck and...
Tv20detroit.com
Hamtramck City Council votes to allow animal sacrifice for religious purposes in the city
(WXYZ) — After months of debate, the city council has voted to allow the practice of animal sacrifice, for religious purposes, in Hamtramck. The decision ultimately came down to a more than 30-year-old U.S. Supreme Court ruling that says cities cannot infringe on religious freedom under the first amendment.
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: Spotty flurries & light snow. More north than south.
This Evening: Spotty flurries & light snow showers. The best chances are north versus south. Temps will slowly drop through the 20s. Wind: NNW 15-25 mph. Wind chills in the mid teens. Tonight: Mostly cloudy and colder. Low: 20. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph. Wind chills as cold as 5-10 toward...
Tv20detroit.com
Remaining 3 dogs stolen from Detroit animal shelter found safe
(WXYZ) — On Wednesday, thieves broke into a Detroit shelter, stealing four dogs. One was found Wednesday afternoon. The last three were found early Thursday morning in an abandoned home. The dogs have been safely returned. Volunteers were out all night searching for the remaining dogs when one of...
Tv20detroit.com
Detroit Weather: More rain than snow Thursday through Friday morning
Tonight: Chance of showers after midnight. Low of 37. Wind: E 5 mph. Thursday: Rain becomes steady after 10 AM. It will be heavier south than north. High of 41 midday and then slowly dropping. Rain changes to an evening mix with snow and all snow by mid evening. Wind: N 15-25 mph.
Tv20detroit.com
Troy police warn of rise in mail theft
TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Troy are warning of a recent trend in mail theft. Residents are reporting important pieces of mail stolen including at least one case of an attempt to cash a forged check. Multiple cases have been reported over the last few weeks including one...
Tv20detroit.com
Video shows suspects nab dogs from Detroit animal shelter; search on for 3 after 1 found
DETROIT (WXYZ) — A dog named Willow was found sitting alone and scared in an old garage Wednesday afternoon surrounded by garbage. She was stolen overnight along with three other dogs and spotted late Wednesday afternoon by a stranger who cared to help. "To have one of babies back,...
Tv20detroit.com
Animal rescue workers turn detective overnight to find three dogs that were still missing after being stolen
DETROIT (WXYZ) — You could hear the emotion in the voices of Robin Honkanen and Jennifer Moore as they went into the abandoned building where they heard the loud barks of Titus, a Great Pyrenees, who was stolen from an animal rescue shelter early Wednesday with three other dogs.
