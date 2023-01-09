ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Tv20detroit.com

LIST: Check out these MLK Day events throughout metro Detroit

DETROIT (WXYZ) — Monday, January 16 is Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Day, also known as MLK Day. The national holiday is celebrated throughout the U.S. in honor of the iconic civil rights leader. First observed in 1986, MLK Day was made a federal holiday three years after President...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit City Distillery to release Pączki Day Vodka on Feb. 3

(WXYZ) — Detroit City Distillery is celebrating Fat Tuesday for the fourth straight year with the release of the limited Paczki Day Vodka next month!. The distillery, located in Eastern Market, will once again make the vodka with fresh raspberry pączki from New Palace Bakery in Hamtramck. Five...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Institute of Arts sued over $5M Van Gogh piece

(WXYZ) — A Brazilian Art Collector is suing the Detroit Institute of Art for allegedly stealing an 1888 painting from the famous post-impressionist artist Vincent Van Gogh. The painting called 'Lisuese de Romans' or 'The Novel Reader' has been on display in the DIA since October for the Van Gogh in America exhibit. It's estimated to be worth $5 million.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Motown Museum set to reopen once again in mid February

The Motown Museum will reopen to visitors in mid-February, the museum announced on Friday. It's been closed since November for the ongoing construction of its expansion. In August 2022, the museum celebrated part of the expansion finishing with a huge party including some Motown legends, and it had been closed since July 2021 for construction.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Richmond Middle School closed Thursday as police investigate threat

RICHMOND, Mich. (WXYZ) — Richmond Middle School will be closed Thursday after receiving a threat. A letter sent to parents by the district Wednesday night says the principal received a notification around 6:43 p.m. from the statewide student safety program OK2SAY. The tip warned a student was going to "come to school with a gun and is not afraid to use it."
RICHMOND, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroiter seeks justice after dozens of bullets pierce home

DETROIT (WXYZ) — A homeowner on Detroit's east side is seeking justice after dozens of rounds of gunfire penetrated his home. It happened on Grixdale Street on Oct. 8 just before 7 a.m. The homeowner, who didn’t want to be identified out of fear for his safety, recalled the...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Carvana Novi dealer license revoked for 3 year for violating Michigan vehicle code

NOVI, Mich. (WXYZ) — The owner of the Carvana location in Novi had his dealer's license pulled this week after admitting to violating the state's vehicle code. Under a plea agreement with the Michigan Department of State, the dealership wouldn't be able to reapply for a dealer's license for a period of three years.
NOVI, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: Spotty flurries & light snow. More north than south.

This Evening: Spotty flurries & light snow showers. The best chances are north versus south. Temps will slowly drop through the 20s. Wind: NNW 15-25 mph. Wind chills in the mid teens. Tonight: Mostly cloudy and colder. Low: 20. Wind: NNW 10-20 mph. Wind chills as cold as 5-10 toward...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Remaining 3 dogs stolen from Detroit animal shelter found safe

(WXYZ) — On Wednesday, thieves broke into a Detroit shelter, stealing four dogs. One was found Wednesday afternoon. The last three were found early Thursday morning in an abandoned home. The dogs have been safely returned. Volunteers were out all night searching for the remaining dogs when one of...
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Detroit Weather: More rain than snow Thursday through Friday morning

Tonight: Chance of showers after midnight. Low of 37. Wind: E 5 mph. Thursday: Rain becomes steady after 10 AM. It will be heavier south than north. High of 41 midday and then slowly dropping. Rain changes to an evening mix with snow and all snow by mid evening. Wind: N 15-25 mph.
DETROIT, MI
Tv20detroit.com

Troy police warn of rise in mail theft

TROY, Mich. (WXYZ) — Police in Troy are warning of a recent trend in mail theft. Residents are reporting important pieces of mail stolen including at least one case of an attempt to cash a forged check. Multiple cases have been reported over the last few weeks including one...
TROY, MI

