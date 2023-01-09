Read full article on original website
Related
Inflation just dropped to 6.5%—but the 'most important' factor in predicting if it will keep falling is up 0.4%
The rate of inflation declined for the sixth straight month, dropping to a year-over-year rate of 6.5%, according to the latest Labor Bureau data released Thursday. However, an inflation measure recently described by Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell as "most important" in determining where inflation will go has increased after being largely flat for the previous two months.
Kelly Evans: Here comes the headfake
Have you noticed the markets seem pretty risk-on lately?. It's not just that the Nasdaq, the worst of the major indexes last year, is on track for a four-day win streak. You've also got copper--a leading global indicator--back to its highest levels since last June. Oil has rebounded to over $75 a barrel. The "FANG+" proxy, the FDN ETF, is up for the eighth time in the last nine trading days. Even crypto and meme stocks are flying!
Kelly Evans: "The beatings will continue"
Oh, boy. We did not get a good datapoint this morning. And you probably won't hear much about it, but it's a crucial datapoint for the Fed. We just got the preliminary consumer sentiment reading from the University of Michigan at 10 a.m. ET, and at first glance it seems encouraging; sentiment "surprised on the upside" with a five-point jump to a reading of almost 65. Remember, this reading hit a record low in mid-June as pump prices soared to all-time highs.
Did Trump donate his presidential salary in 2020? Tax returns don’t tell full story
The House Ways and Means Committee publicly released former President Donald Trump's 2015 to 2020 tax returns on Dec. 30. Some reports suggested the Trump tax returns show he broke a promise to donate his $400,000 salary in 2020. However, accountants say it's unclear whether this happened or not. When...
Biden says inflation slowdown shows it's 'clearer than ever' his economic policies are working
While consumer prices are still higher than they were a year ago, Biden noted that the pace at which they are rising has slowed every month over the last six months. The overall consumer price index dropped 0.1% from the prior month, marking the largest month-over-month decrease since April 2020, when much of the country was in lockdown due to Covid-19.
When Social Security beneficiaries can expect first checks of 2023 to include 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment
More than 65 million Social Security beneficiaries are getting a boost to their benefits this month. Here's when you can expect your check. Starting this month, more than 65 million Social Security beneficiaries will receive benefit checks that include a record-breaking 8.7% cost-of-living adjustment. Social Security benefits are slated to...
Here's the inflation breakdown for December 2022 — in one chart
The inflation rate fell again in December, to 6.5% on an annual basis, according to the consumer price index. That's down from 7.1% in November and a 9.1% peak in June 2022. Consumers actually saw overall deflation during the month largely due to plummeting gasoline prices from November to December. Monthly CPI declined 0.1%.
Mortgage refinance demand surges, as homeowners take advantage of lower interest rates
The average contract interest rate for 30-year fixed-rate mortgages with conforming loan balances ($647,200 or less) decreased last week to 6.42% from 6.58%. The drop in rates sparked a 5% increase in applications to refinance a home loan. After rising at the end of the year, mortgage rates dropped sharply...
Think twice before buying the top 10 ETFs of 2022: 'It doesn't work that way in investing'
Last year was a brutal one for investors. The S&P 500 gave up more than 18% in 2022, and the broad bond market surrendered 13%. But over short periods, there's a good chance at least one exchange-traded fund is still performing well. ETFs are baskets of stocks that track the performance of a market index but trade inexpensively on an exchange like a stock, making them popular choice among retail investors.
Brian Moynihan says Bank of America expects 'mild recession' and is preparing for worse
"Our baseline scenario contemplates a mild recession. ... But we also add to that a downside scenario, and what this results in is 95% of our reserve methodology is weighted toward a recessionary environment in 2023," Moynihan said on a call with investors. That pessimistic case, which is more negative...
Wells Fargo shares rise even as bank's profits cut in half by higher reserves, settlement costs
Wells Fargo earnings were cut in half, hurt by a recent settlement and the need to build-up reserves amid a deteriorating economy. In the latest period, the bank set aside $957 million for credit losses after reducing its provisions by $452 million a year ago. The disappointing earnings report came...
FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried denies stealing user funds and repeats claims of solvency in new post
FTX co-founder Sam Bankman-Fried denied federal allegations that he misappropriated $8 billion in customer assets, months ahead of his federal trial on fraud, money laundering and campaign finance charges. Bankman-Fried repeated several claims that bankruptcy officials and federal regulators have denied or contradicted, including that FTX US remains solvent and...
Wall Street's rally signals more conviction in the market in 2023 - listen to 'The Homestretch'
Rep. George Santos says he 'embellished' his resume―others say he lied. Don't do either, experts say
In mid-December, The New York Times published an investigation on Republican Congressman George Santos, alleging that he had fabricated key parts of his CV, including his work and education history. Santos admitted to doing so in an interview with the New York Post later that month, saying, "My sins here are embellishing my resume. I'm sorry."
U.S. will hit its debt limit Thursday, start taking steps to avoid default, Yellen warns Congress
Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress that the U.S. will reach its statutory debt limit next Thursday, and asked House Speaker Kevin McCarthy to either suspend or increase the debt limit. Yellen wrote that the Treasury Department will begin "taking certain extraordinary measures to prevent the United States from defaulting...
Social Security cost-of-living adjustments have fallen short of inflation by $1,054 since the start of pandemic
As everyday prices have soared, Social Security benefits have not necessarily kept up, according to a new analysis. How much beneficiaries are able to catch up in 2023 will mostly depend on inflation coming down. New government inflation data shows the measurement used to calculate Social Security annual cost-of-living adjustments...
