FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This North Carolina Bakery Serves Some of the Biggest Donuts in the StateTravel MavenCharlotte, NC
Charlotte dedicates new aviation museum to Captain SullyMint MessageCharlotte, NC
Lightning Strikes Truck in Mooresville & Battery Sparks Fly Leaving the Headlights on, & Dale Earnhardt Jr. is Co-ownerZack LoveMooresville, NC
Trending food chain set to open another North Carolina location this weekKristen WaltersCharlotte, NC
Cause of Death of NFL Legend Revealed
Former National Football League star wide receiver Charles Johnson's death in July was due to suicide by an overdose of drugs, according to a new report released by medical examiners.
NFL star Damar Hamlin will return to the Buffalo Bills
In what has been deemed a modern-day miracle, NFL star Damar Hamlin has been released from the hospital for the last time after being resuscitated on the field just two weeks ago. And what seemed unfathomable just days ago is the fact that Hamlin, a defensive back for the Buffalo...
Washington Commanders Fire Coach
The Washington Commanders have been in disarray this season, as they had hoped to make it to the playoffs. The team appeared to have a stout defense in 2021 and proceeded to add a lot to the offensive side of the ball.
Baltimore Ravens player blasts Lamar Jackson
The Baltimore Ravens will be without star quarterback Lamar Jackson for their upcoming playoff game on Sunday against the Cincinnati Bengals. Jackson has not played Week 13, and it now appears that one of his teammates is voicing his frustrations with the situation. Ravens wide receiver Sammy Watkins discussed Jackson’s knee injury earlier this week, Read more... The post Baltimore Ravens player blasts Lamar Jackson appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Arrest Warrant Issued For Dallas Cowboys Star
The Dallas Cowboys are preparing for a major playoff game this upcoming Monday night against Tom Brady and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. There are high hopes for the 12-5 Dallas Cowboys going against the 8-9 Tampa Bay Buccaneers, but Tom Brady is 7-0 versus the Cowboys in his career.
NBA Fans Reacted To A Picture Of Tracy McGrady Staring At Rachel Nichols: "T-Mac Was Ready To Risk It All"
A picture of Tracy McGrady staring at Rachel Nichols went viral, and fans were quick to troll the NBA legend.
"He shouldn't have been in the NBA" - Kobe Bryant revealed true feelings on playing with his 'worst' teammate Smush Parker
Former Los Angeles Laker Smush Parker has decided to return to the NBA not as an analyst or coach but as a game official.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On Campus
It was a tragic scene at the Air Force Academy on Monday, January 9, 2023, when a student and college football player for the Air Force Academy Falcons suffered a medical emergency outside his dormitory and sadly passed away.
They Had Time: Players From University of Georgia Ate Chicken Wings During Blowout TCU Game
The College Football Playoff National Championship is supposed to showcase the two best teams from the season. But the Georgia Bulldogs vs. Texas Christian University game was so lopsided that members of the winning team had time to eat some chicken wings on the sidelines. A video that was originally...
Hall of Fame Running Back Dies
Sad news in the football world today when a college football legend has passed away. In a tweet by the USC Trojans Athletic department, they announced the loss of Charles White, a University of Southern California legend as he played running back for the Trojans. Charles White passed away due to cancer at the age of 64 in Newport Beach.
Tom Brady, Russell Wilson and Ciara Among Top Donors to Damar Hamlin's Foundation
A GoFundMe set up by the 24-year-old Buffalo Bills player, who collapsed on the field Monday night, is up to more than $7 million, with $10,000 donations from stars like Brady and Wilson Damar Hamlin is still making a difference, even while intubated in a hospital. As of Thursday afternoon, a GoFundMe campaign set up by Hamlin to raise funds for a community toy drive has surpassed the $7.25 million mark thanks to over 224,000 donations from fans and supporters, including stars like Tom Brady and Ciara and...
Deion Sanders attempted to lure Marshall transfer commit on campus to Colorado, coach Charles Huff claims
Colorado coach Deion Sanders made contact with a Marshall transfer commit who was already on campus in Huntington in an attempt to lure him to the Buffaloes, Thundering Herd coach Charles Huff alleged this week. Huff did not name the player, but said he decided to stay with the program despite Sanders' attempt to bring him to Boulder.
NFL Star Suffers Broken Back
The Los Angeles Chargers have a playoff game to prepare for as they have made the playoffs for the first time since 2018. This will be the first time that young superstar quarterback Justin Herbert will be tasting the playoffs in his career.
HBCU announces JV football program as AD, coach resigns
Raleigh-based HBCU St. Augustine's University has change in the air as its AD, head coach steps down. The post HBCU announces JV football program as AD, coach resigns appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Former Cowboys Wide Receiver Reportedly Signs With Rival Team
The New York Giants added a former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver to their practice squad on Wednesday. New York signed James Washington to its taxi squad, according to multiple reports. Washington spent much of this season with the Cowboys before being released in late December. The fifth-year ...
Veteran NASCAR Driver Retirement Rumors Spreading Today
We're just a few weeks away from the Daytona 500 and the start of the 2023 NASCAR Cup Series. But one veteran driver has people speculating that this might be his last year. A photo of Stewart-Haas Racing's Kevin Harvick shows him wearing a "4EVER" patch on his 2023 fire suit. NASCAR legend Jeff ...
JUST IN: Report Surfaces About Harbaugh, Michigan Contract Negotiations
It sounds like Michigan head football coach Jim Harbaugh was close to signing a new deal with the University of Michigan, but had a slight change of heart before putting pen to paper.
Lakers News: Where LeBron James Wants To Finish His NBA Career
Will LBJ really demand a trade?
hotnewhiphop.com
Jordan Two Trey Gets Some “Bulls” Vibes
The Jordan Two Trey continues to impress. Over the last few months, the Jordan Two Trey has quickly become one of the best hybrid Jordans on the market. For the most part, hybrid Jordans have been polarizing. Overall, fans typically don’t like seeing numerous silhouettes combined. However, the Jordan Two Trey does it right.
