Woman, Three Children Critically Injured in Two-Vehicle Crash in South LA

Photo: Getty Images

LOS ANGELES (CNS) - A woman and three children were critically injured Monday when the SUV they were in collided with another vehicle in the South Los Angeles area, and two of the children were listed in grave condition.

Paramedics were sent to the 100 block of East 111th Place shortly before 8 a.m., the Los Angeles Fire Department reported.

A woman in her mid-30s was injured, along with three children: a 16- year-old, a 13-year-old, and an 18-month-old, said Margaret Stewart of the LAFD. All of them were taken to hospitals.

"The vehicles made contact with a building, which has no structural integrity issues," Stewart said.

The 18-month-old and the 13-year-old were in grave condition, according to LAFD Capt. Erik Scott, who said all four injured people were in the same vehicle, an SUV that was driven by the woman.

The circumstances of the crash were under investigation. Police were seeking a man described as a "suspect," who ran from the scene. He allegedly drove the other vehicle involved in the crash, according to reports from the scene.