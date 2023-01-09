Read full article on original website
Lori Vallow gives notice of alibi and Chad Daybell seeks delay in trial
Daybell trial update: Vallow gave a notice of alibi and her attorney asked the judge to not consider capital punishment in her case. Who is Lori Vallow? Who is Chad Daybell? Where is Lori Vallow now? Where is Chad Daybell now?
Car crashes into Rexburg pharmacy
REXBURG — The driver of a Toyota Corolla crashed into the entrance of a Rexburg pharmacy Thursday afternoon. It happened around 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and North 2nd West. Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com the driver of a vehicle appears to have...
Technique used to help ID Moscow suspect found Angie Dodge's killer
A vicious murder committed by stabbing the victim to death at night, a community left on edge as the shocking crime was not followed with immediate answers. For many Idaho Falls residents the recent murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, a community that had not seen a murder in seven years, rekindled memories of the 1996 murder of Angie Dodge. Once the Moscow case is resolved, it...
Here’s when the new Denny’s in Rexburg will be opening
REXBURG – Customers are eagerly anticipating the opening of the new Denny’s restaurant at 585 North Second East in Rexburg. Construction on the 5,000-square-foot diner got underway last winter and was originally slated to open last year. After multiple delays on the project, District Manager Carrie Jones tells...
Judge calls Blackfoot man ‘poster child’ for domestic crimes before ordering him to prison
POCATELLO — A man has been sentenced to a minimum of seven years in prison after reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. Cody Gene Anson, 30, was ordered to spend seven to 10 years in prison for domestic battery by District Judge Rick Carnaroli at a sentencing hearing Thursday. This sentence will be served concurrently with a two-year sentence, two five-year sentences and another sentence of seven to 10 years.
Truck Driver Had Medical Issue Before Crash in East Idaho
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Wyoming man was found dead after his semi-truck veered off an East Idaho highway into a snowbank on Wednesday. According to Idaho State Police, The 60-year-old man from Thayne, had been behind the wheel of a 2005 Peterbilt on U.S. Highway 26 in Bonneville County when he is suspected of having a medical issue and went off the roadway into the deep snowbank. When officers arrived they found the man dead. The incident remains under investigation.
Man killed in semi crash
Police reported some bad news after a semi-truck went off the road on US 26.
UPS driver dies following crash on I-15
The following is an update from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 10:23 a.m. on Friday southbound I-15 at milepost 87 in Bingham County. A 46-year-old-male of Pocatello was driving a 2018 Freightliner UPS truck northbound on I-15 and drove into the...
Man who spent hours trying to rescue sister and kids in the snow is honored for Feel Good Friday
EastIdahoNews.com and Ashley in Idaho Falls and Pocatello are partnering to honor people in our community for Feel Good Friday. Every week, we surprise someone deserving of special recognition. We received an email several months ago about a man named Chase who came to the rescue at a time of...
Police are no longer searching for person
The Idaho Falls Police Department is attempting to check the welfare of a 40-year-old female resident of Idaho Falls.
Bingham County coroner scheduled for trial after pleading not guilty
BOISE — A trial has been set after the current Bingham County coroner appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor. James K. Roberts, 55, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor sexual battery in Ada County on Friday, court records show. He has been scheduled for a jury trial on March 15. Magistrate Judge Abraham Wingrove will be presiding.
Top 10 most bizarre items confiscated at Idaho airports in 2022
BOISE, Idaho — Boise Airport hosted the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for an event revealing their Top 10 list for the most unusual items discovered in Idaho travelers' luggage by TSA officers in the year 2022. On Tuesday, TSA officers shared what they found to be the ten strangest...
South Idaho Hunter Starts Group For Those New To Hobby To Meet Up
Idaho is a huge hunting state. I know several hunters, and I've learned that many who take the time to pack and head out into the state's backcountry choose to accompany those they trust and share similar techniques with. I don't hunt. It's nothing against those who do, it's just...
UPDATE: All lanes are back open after crash in Bingham County
BLACKFOOT — Idaho State Police are currently on the scene of a crash on Interstate 15, where all lanes have been blocked. In a tweet on Friday at about 11 a.m., ISP said the crash was happening at milepost 87 in Bingham County in the southbound lane. It’s not...
Local contractor dies at PMC day after falling off roof near Pocatello
POCATELLO—A contractor who fell from the roof of a home under construction earlier this week has died, authorities said. Juan Sanchez, 52, of Shelley, passed away at Portneuf Medical Center on Wednesday night, the Bannock County Coroner’s Office reported. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Moonlight Mine Road east of Pocatello when Sanchez slipped and fell from the roof while carrying shingles, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office said. ...
Man faces charges after allegedly attacking woman and destroying property
IDAHO FALLS — A 36-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly choking a woman, dragging her around a home and destroying property. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, officers investigated a domestic violence call back in August. The case was filed in September.
Idaho Falls warehouse could be Amazon’s
A large warehouse under construction during the last several months is nearing completion.
School Closures – January 11, 2023
IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We have some school closures for you this morning. Grace School District 148 and Butte County School District will be closed today due to road and winter conditions. The post School Closures – January 11, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.
Cold and dry with light snow later
High pressure is on the way out ahead of another storm system putting light snow in the forecast late tonight. Mostly cloudy and dry for the day today and highs will be 36-42 from Idaho Falls to Pocatello. best snow chances are in here for Sunday at 70% with temps dropping closer to freezing and continued snowy for Monday school and work.
