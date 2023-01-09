ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rexburg, ID

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
eastidahonews.com

Car crashes into Rexburg pharmacy

REXBURG — The driver of a Toyota Corolla crashed into the entrance of a Rexburg pharmacy Thursday afternoon. It happened around 1:40 p.m. at the intersection of Main Street and North 2nd West. Rexburg Police Assistant Chief Gary Hagen tells EastIdahoNews.com the driver of a vehicle appears to have...
REXBURG, ID
Idaho State Journal

Technique used to help ID Moscow suspect found Angie Dodge's killer

A vicious murder committed by stabbing the victim to death at night, a community left on edge as the shocking crime was not followed with immediate answers. For many Idaho Falls residents the recent murders of four University of Idaho students in Moscow, a community that had not seen a murder in seven years, rekindled memories of the 1996 murder of Angie Dodge. Once the Moscow case is resolved, it...
IDAHO FALLS, ID
eastidahonews.com

Here’s when the new Denny’s in Rexburg will be opening

REXBURG – Customers are eagerly anticipating the opening of the new Denny’s restaurant at 585 North Second East in Rexburg. Construction on the 5,000-square-foot diner got underway last winter and was originally slated to open last year. After multiple delays on the project, District Manager Carrie Jones tells...
REXBURG, ID
eastidahonews.com

Judge calls Blackfoot man ‘poster child’ for domestic crimes before ordering him to prison

POCATELLO — A man has been sentenced to a minimum of seven years in prison after reaching a plea agreement with the Bannock County Prosecutor’s Office. Cody Gene Anson, 30, was ordered to spend seven to 10 years in prison for domestic battery by District Judge Rick Carnaroli at a sentencing hearing Thursday. This sentence will be served concurrently with a two-year sentence, two five-year sentences and another sentence of seven to 10 years.
BLACKFOOT, ID
KOOL 96.5

Truck Driver Had Medical Issue Before Crash in East Idaho

BONNEVILLE COUNTY, Idaho (KLIX)-A Wyoming man was found dead after his semi-truck veered off an East Idaho highway into a snowbank on Wednesday. According to Idaho State Police, The 60-year-old man from Thayne, had been behind the wheel of a 2005 Peterbilt on U.S. Highway 26 in Bonneville County when he is suspected of having a medical issue and went off the roadway into the deep snowbank. When officers arrived they found the man dead. The incident remains under investigation.
BONNEVILLE COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

UPS driver dies following crash on I-15

The following is an update from Idaho State Police. Idaho State Police are investigating a vehicle collision that occurred at 10:23 a.m. on Friday southbound I-15 at milepost 87 in Bingham County. A 46-year-old-male of Pocatello was driving a 2018 Freightliner UPS truck northbound on I-15 and drove into the...
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
eastidahonews.com

Bingham County coroner scheduled for trial after pleading not guilty

BOISE — A trial has been set after the current Bingham County coroner appeared in court and pleaded not guilty to a misdemeanor. James K. Roberts, 55, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor sexual battery in Ada County on Friday, court records show. He has been scheduled for a jury trial on March 15. Magistrate Judge Abraham Wingrove will be presiding.
BINGHAM COUNTY, ID
KTVB

Top 10 most bizarre items confiscated at Idaho airports in 2022

BOISE, Idaho — Boise Airport hosted the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) for an event revealing their Top 10 list for the most unusual items discovered in Idaho travelers' luggage by TSA officers in the year 2022. On Tuesday, TSA officers shared what they found to be the ten strangest...
IDAHO STATE
Idaho State Journal

Local contractor dies at PMC day after falling off roof near Pocatello

POCATELLO—A contractor who fell from the roof of a home under construction earlier this week has died, authorities said. Juan Sanchez, 52, of Shelley, passed away at Portneuf Medical Center on Wednesday night, the Bannock County Coroner’s Office reported. The incident occurred around 10 a.m. Tuesday on Moonlight Mine Road east of Pocatello when Sanchez slipped and fell from the roof while carrying shingles, the Bannock County Sheriff’s Office said. ...
POCATELLO, ID
eastidahonews.com

Man faces charges after allegedly attacking woman and destroying property

IDAHO FALLS — A 36-year-old man is facing multiple charges after allegedly choking a woman, dragging her around a home and destroying property. According to the affidavit of probable cause filed by the Idaho Falls Police Department, officers investigated a domestic violence call back in August. The case was filed in September.
IDAHO FALLS, ID
kidnewsradio.com

School Closures – January 11, 2023

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (KIFI) – We have some school closures for you this morning. Grace School District 148 and Butte County School District will be closed today due to road and winter conditions. The post School Closures – January 11, 2023 appeared first on Local News 8.
BUTTE COUNTY, ID
Idaho8.com

Cold and dry with light snow later

High pressure is on the way out ahead of another storm system putting light snow in the forecast late tonight. Mostly cloudy and dry for the day today and highs will be 36-42 from Idaho Falls to Pocatello. best snow chances are in here for Sunday at 70% with temps dropping closer to freezing and continued snowy for Monday school and work.
IDAHO FALLS, ID

Comments / 0

Community Policy