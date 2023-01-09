ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 1

Related
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise

Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
WSOC Charlotte

Ukrainian officials report Russian missile attack on Kyiv

KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A series of explosions was heard in Kyiv on Saturday morning before the air raid sirens were turned on. Deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram that a missile attack on critical infrastructure in the capital was underway.
The Daily Reflector

Tiktok will be prohibited on state systems under Cooper order

North Carolina joined Wisconsin this week to become the latest states to restrict the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices, a move that comes after nearly half of the states nationwide have blocked the popular social media app owned by a Chinese company. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, both Democrats under pressure from state Republicans to enact a ban, cited potential risks to privacy, safety and security when issuing orders on Thursday. ...
WISCONSIN STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy