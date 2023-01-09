Read full article on original website
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
Iran has executed an Iranian-British dual national over spying claim
Ali Reza Akbar, who once worked for Iran's defense ministry, was executed despite international outcry over his death sentence and those of others held amid protests.
Ukrainian officials report Russian missile attack on Kyiv
KYIV, Ukraine — (AP) — A series of explosions was heard in Kyiv on Saturday morning before the air raid sirens were turned on. Deputy head of Ukraine’s presidential office Kyrylo Tymoshenko said on Telegram that a missile attack on critical infrastructure in the capital was underway.
Mike Pence 'troubled' by reports Biden's alleged mishandling of classified docs was known before election
Former Vice President Mike Pence voices his concerns on claims the Department of Justice sat on information about President Biden's alleged mishandling of classified information on 'Kudlow.'
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Thousands of Indonesian workers protest against president's job decree
JAKARTA, Jan 14 (Reuters) - Thousands of workers held rallies in Indonesia's capital Jakarta on Saturday, urging parliament to reject a presidential decree that critics say would erode employees' rights and environmental protections.
Tiktok will be prohibited on state systems under Cooper order
North Carolina joined Wisconsin this week to become the latest states to restrict the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices, a move that comes after nearly half of the states nationwide have blocked the popular social media app owned by a Chinese company. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, both Democrats under pressure from state Republicans to enact a ban, cited potential risks to privacy, safety and security when issuing orders on Thursday. ...
