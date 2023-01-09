Southern California To Get More Rain – What Can We Expect?. With a new round of storms bearing down on Southern California, public works crews are racing the clock to clear tons of debris left behind by the heavy rainfall earlier this week. Of particular concern are areas where wildfires wiped out most of the plants and material that absorb rain, like the trees and chaparral. That includes the Angeles National Forest, where the 2020 Bobcat Fire lasted over 82 days and burned almost 116,000 acres. The fire destroyed 169 structures. Thousands of people were forced to evacuate. Joining us today on AirTalk to discuss what Angelenos can expect in the coming days is senior health reporter at KPCC, Jackie Fortier and Eric Boldt, warning coordination meteorologist at the National Weather Service, Los Angeles/Oxnard office.

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 18 HOURS AGO