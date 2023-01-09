Report: Broncos Request Interview With Dallas Cowboys Coach

The coaching carousel has started to turn, and some coaches, like Houston Texans' Lovie Smith , have already been let off the ride.

But who's getting on?

That's the question people have been speculating about, specifically in Carolina, Denver and Indianapolis.

Denver's main man may currently be in Dallas.

The Denver Broncos requested permission to speak with Dallas Cowboys defensive coordinator Dan Quinn. The 52-year-old is a top candidate for the team for the second consecutive year. Quinn interviewed with the Broncos last year before Denver hired Nathaniel Hackett, who was fired after 15 games this season.

Quinn is in his second season as Dallas' defensive coordinator, during which the Cowboys posted a 24-10-0 record. The five-seeded Cowboys head to Tampa Bay to take on the fourth-seeded Buccaneers in the Wild Card Round on Monday.

Quinn was the head coach of the Atlanta Falcons from 2015 until the 2020 season. He led the team to an overall 47-49 record in his six years, including two winning seasons in 2016 (11-5) and 2017 (10-6). He was fired after starting the season 0-5 — the team's first 0-5 start since 1997 — in October 2020.

The Broncos are also expected to interview their defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero and Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh. They’ve already spoken with former Saints head coach Sean Payton, but have to wait to formally interview him.