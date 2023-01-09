ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kamie Crawford Says Working on Location for SI Swimsuit Is Like Being on ‘Another Planet’

By Ananya Panchal
 4 days ago

The MTV personality talks with Camille Kostek about being part of the SI Swimsuit family.

Kamie Crawford.

Leon Bennett/Getty Images

Kamie Crawford can’t stop gushing about SI Swimsuit and we are here for it! The MTV personality made her issue debut last year, working with photographer Derek Kettela in St. Croix . During the 2022 launch celebration in Hollywood, Fla., fellow model Camille Kostek asked Crawford for her impressions about working with SI Swimsuit for the first time.

“I don’t think I realized until I became a part of the team what a family it is,” the Catfish cohost explained. “Everyone is so sweet. Everyone is so nice. Everyone is so encouraging.”

Crawford is set to host the upcoming season of MTV’s dating show, Are You The One?

Kamie Crawford Explains the Most Exciting Part of Being an SI Swimsuit Model (; 1:03)

“Exactly what they put out is exactly what it is, which is rare in this industry,” Crawford added. “A lot of it is smoke and mirrors, but SI is the real deal.”

Kostek agreed. “What you see isn’t what you get all the time,” the former New England Patriots cheerleader said.

Crawford also shared a fond memory from being on set of the 2022 shoot. “I was told that if you hear [Swimsuit editor in chief] MJ [Day] scream, don’t panic,” Crawford recalled. “It means you’re doing something right.”

Kostek, who has appeared in the edition every year since 2018, knows that feeling all too well. “That moment is just electric,” she explained. “It’s euphoric.”

“It makes you feel like you’re on another planet,” Crawford continued. “Literally like you’re on the moon. It’s the best.”

