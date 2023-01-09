(Clara City MN-) A young Clara City woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash west of Clara City Saturday morning. The state patrol says a mini-van driven by 19-year-old Hailey Ann Berghuis and an SUV collided on Highway 7 near 30th Avenue Southeast, about 3 miles west of Clara City, at 9:47 a.m. Saturday. Berghuis was killed. The driver of the SUV, 65-year-old Eric Heimer of Spearfish South Dakota, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Montevideo Hospital. His passenger, 75-year-old Gwendolyn Heimer of Spearfish, suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial Hospital in The Twin Cities.

CLARA CITY, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO