ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chippewa County, MN

Comments / 0

Related
Bring Me The News

Woman, 19, killed in rural Minnesota crash

A Clara City, Minnesota teenager was killed in a two-vehicle crash in icy conditions Saturday morning. The Minnesota State Patrol has identified the victim as 19-year-old Hailey Ann Berghuis. The crash was reported 9:47 a.m. with Berguis behind the wheel of a Chrysler Town & Country that collided with a...
CLARA CITY, MN
myklgr.com

Two injured in Yellow Medicine County rollover on icy road Sunday

Two people were injured when the vehicle they were riding in slid off the roads in Yellow Medicine County Sunday afternoon. According to the Minnesota State Patrol, on Jan. 8 Jacob Allen Long, age 42, of Hamlet, Nebraska, was driving a Chevrolet Tahoe westbound on Highway 68. At about4:45 p.m., near mile post 3, the Tahoe lost control, entered the ditch, and rolled.
YELLOW MEDICINE COUNTY, MN
willmarradio.com

Clara City woman killed in Saturday morning crash

(Clara City MN-) A young Clara City woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash west of Clara City Saturday morning. The state patrol says a mini-van driven by 19-year-old Hailey Ann Berghuis and an SUV collided on Highway 7 near 30th Avenue Southeast, about 3 miles west of Clara City, at 9:47 a.m. Saturday. Berghuis was killed. The driver of the SUV, 65-year-old Eric Heimer of Spearfish South Dakota, suffered non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the Montevideo Hospital. His passenger, 75-year-old Gwendolyn Heimer of Spearfish, suffered life threatening injuries and was taken to North Memorial Hospital in The Twin Cities.
CLARA CITY, MN
voiceofalexandria.com

Another winter storm bearing down on the state of Minnesota

(Undated)--The National Weather Service says a Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Alexandria, Morris, and Long Prairie from 6 a.m. Tuesday until 9 p.m. Tuesday. Officials say 2 to 6 inches of snow is possible. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Glenwood, Benson, St. Cloud, and...
MINNESOTA STATE
voiceofalexandria.com

Winter storm to impact Minnesota on Tuesday and Wednesday

(Undated)--A Winter Weather Advisory is effect for both Douglas County and Todd County from 10 a.m. Tuesday until 6 p.m. Wednesday. Meanwhile, a Winter Storm Warning is in effect for Pope, Stevens, and Stearns Counties and areas south from 7 a.m. Tuesday morning until 6 p.m. this evening. Then a...
DOUGLAS COUNTY, MN

Comments / 0

Community Policy