Youth took centre stage on Day 2 of Australian Open qualifying as seven teenagers won through to the final round. Brenda Fruhvirtova, 15, was the youngest of them, and the one who pulled off the most remarkable victory. Fruhvirtova trailed Daria Snigur by a set and 5-1, and was two points from defeat on four occasions, but essayed a unlikely turnaround to emerge a 5-7, 7-6(3), 6-3 victor after 2 hours and 14 minutes.

2 DAYS AGO