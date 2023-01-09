Read full article on original website
Gauff, Kostyuk, Sakkari and Yastremska participate in Ukraine fundraiser at Australian Open
A sold-out Rod Laver Arena was treated to a show of camaraderie and sportsmanship on Wednesday night as some of the game's biggest stars came together in support of Tennis Plays for Peace. In addition to Hologic WTA Tour Top 10 stars Coco Gauff and Maria Sakkari, and Ukrainians Marta...
Five things we learned from Ash Barty's memoir 'My Dream Time'
Former World No.1 Ashleigh Barty's memoir "My Dream Time" is a celebration of the community that sets her on her path toward tennis history. Even the most ardent Barty observers will find new insights and worthy anecdotes in the 350-page recounting of her career. It offers candid and emotionally resonant insight into what drove one of the sport's most quietly competitive champions.
What we learned from watching the Netflix series 'Break Point'
Anybody who follows professional tennis with even moderate diligence already knows the basics of what occurred last year. “Break Point,” the Netflix series that becomes available Friday, fills in some of the gaps behind those bare results -- the hows and whys. What’s happening inside the brain of, say, Taylor Fritz or Ajla Tomljanovic or Paula Badosa when they’re under duress?
Cocciaretto makes first WTA final, will face Davis for Hobart title
Elisabetta Cocciaretto of Italy broke through to her first Hologic WTA Tour singles final at the Hobart International, outlasting 2019 champion Sofia Kenin 7-5, 4-6, 6-1 in a 2-hour and 8-minute semifinal on Friday. The 21-year-old, ranked 67th in the world, fired 34 winners, including nine aces, to overcome 2020...
Kasatkina, Bencic advance to Adelaide 2 final via walkovers
No.5 seed Daria Kasatkina and No.8 seed Belinda Bencic will square off for the Adelaide International 2 title on Saturday after both advanced via walkover in the semifinals. No.9 seed Paula Badosa withdrew from her match against Kasatkina due to a right thigh injury, and No.6 seed Veronika Kudermetova pulled out ahead of her clash with Bencic due to a left hip injury.
Former Heavyweight Champion Dies
The boxing world was rocked today when it was announced that a former heavyweight champion in the World Boxing Association has passed away. Gerrie Coetzee, who is from South Africa, passed away at the age of 67 due to lung cancer on Thursday, January 12, 2023.
Netflix 'Break Point': Five things to know about Ajla Tomljanovic
Editor's note: Netflix's "Break Point" follows tennis players as they compete around the world. It's a rare insight into the personal lives of some of the top competitors on the tennis circuit after a year of traveling with both the WTA and ATP Tours. The show premieres Jan. 13. One...
Brenda Fruhvirtova, Bejlek into final Australian Open qualifying round
Youth took centre stage on Day 2 of Australian Open qualifying as seven teenagers won through to the final round. Brenda Fruhvirtova, 15, was the youngest of them, and the one who pulled off the most remarkable victory. Fruhvirtova trailed Daria Snigur by a set and 5-1, and was two points from defeat on four occasions, but essayed a unlikely turnaround to emerge a 5-7, 7-6(3), 6-3 victor after 2 hours and 14 minutes.
How Tomljanovic let go of expectations and turned her season around
Ajla Tomljanovic might have begun the 2022 season as a side character, but by the end of the year, she would step out of the shadows and into the brightest of spotlights. Through it all, she turned her heartbreak -- both on and off the court -- into a season of personal growth.
Davis sweeps to first title in six years in Hobart
American Lauren Davis ended a six-year title drought on Sunday at the Hobart International with a straight-sets win over Italy’s Elisabetta Cocciaretto for her second career Hologic WTA Tour singles crown. Davis triumphed 7-6(0), 6-2 in an all-unseeded final after saving two set points in the opening set to...
Badosa, Tomljanovic withdraw from Australian Open
Paula Badosa and Ajla Tomljanovic announced on Saturday that they would be missing the 2023 Australian Open due to injuries. Badosa, the No.11 seed and top-ranked Spaniard, suffered an abductor injury on Thursday during her grueling Adelaide International 2 quarterfinal against Beatriz Haddad Maia. Badosa won that two-and-a-half-hour straight-sets match,...
Kudermetova saves five match points, Bencic edges Garcia at Adelaide 2
No.6 seed Veronika Kudermetova pulled off a remarkable escape from five match points down to defeat No.10 seed Danielle Collins 4-6, 7-6(5), 6-1 in the Adelaide International 2 quarterfinals. In the last four, she will resume her long-standing rivalry with No.8 seed Belinda Bencic, who took out No.4 seed Caroline Garcia 6-2, 3-6, 6-4 in 1 hour and 53 minutes.
The mental struggle is real: Jabeur on the realities of a tennis career
Ons Jabeur's emotional 2022 season on the Hologic WTA Tour was full of highs and heartbreak. From winning the biggest title of her career in Madrid and rising to World No.2, to coming within a set of winning Wimbledon, the charismatic Tunisian went through it all. The cameras were rolling...
Badosa excited for fans to see the authentic side of her in 'Break Point'
Paula Badosa, the 11th-ranked player in the world, spoke to the WTA about her experience with Netflix's "Break Point." WTA Insider: How was the experience filming for the year?. Badosa: It was very cool. I think it's very good for tennis as well, to get to know a little bit...
Badosa continues to work hard to find herself again
Few people have been as open or as articulate as Paula Badosa has been when it comes to discussing the mental health challenges and struggles an athlete can face in the world of professional sport. In a poignant scene in the upcoming docuseries “Break Point” set to be released on...
