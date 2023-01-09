(GILMER COUNTY, Ga.) — Not one, but three armed citizens were able to disarm a robbery suspect attempting to hold up a gas station at gunpoint in North Georgia. When a customer saw 39-year-old Shawn Sutton pull a gun on the clerk at the Ideal Mart in Ellijay, he pulled his own weapon. A second customer then retrieved his gun from his vehicle to assist, and both were able to disarm Sutton. When he tried to escape, a third customer pumping gas came inside with his gun and all three were able to hold him until police arrived.

