20 Harrison Band Students Selected for 2023 District Honor BandDeanLandMarietta, GA
4 Great Pizza Places in GeorgiaAlina AndrasGeorgia State
Cheapest Gas Prices In Atlanta, GAJodian MarieAtlanta, GA
Top Google Searches By People Atlanta In 2022Jodian MarieAtlanta, GA
“Most Haunted Roads In Atlanta, Georgia”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSAtlanta, GA
Report: Buchanan man jailed on kidnapping charge
You need to be logged in to view this content. Please Log In. Not a Member? Join Us The post Report: Buchanan man jailed on kidnapping charge appeared first on Polk Today.
Days after alleged murder-suicide of father and disabled daughter, FoCo service group sheds light on larger issue
(Forsyth County, GA) The organization that supports residents with mental and physical disabilities in Forsyth County is reeling over the recent report of a murder-suicide of a father and daughter well-known in the community. Many have taken to social media, including Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, to share stories about the family and discuss ways to better support others in their situation.
atlantanewsfirst.com
Fight between roommates ends in deadly shooting in DeKalb County
DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a fight between roommates overnight in DeKalb County. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive in Decatur. The male victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. He is believed to...
WXIA 11 Alive
DeKalb Police still looking for car, driver 3 months after alleged road rage shooting left man dead
Daniel Booth was shot and killed as he was trying to exit I-285 onto I-675 in Dekalb County on Oct. 11, 2022. DKPD hopes dashcam video will generate new leads.
Police arrest man accused of shooting, killing father at Atlanta apartment complex last month
ATLANTA — A family said they feel a sense of closure after the person accused of shooting and killing an Atlanta father is now in custody. Loved ones continue to mourn 35-year-old Tyrone Hardesty. They said he was the victim of an Atlanta apartment shooting last month. Atlanta Police...
FoCo Sheriff’s Office investigating alleged murder/suicide of a father and daughter
(Forsyth County, GA) The Forsyth County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is investigating the apparent murder/suicide of a father and daughter. On Sunday, January 8, 58-year-old Jerry Frix and his 26-year-old daughter Megan Frix were found dead in their home at 6630 Evans Drive by a visiting home health aid.
Fulton Co. teacher charged with 3 counts of child molestation in Cobb Co., jail records show
COBB COUNTY, Ga. — A former Fulton County Schools teacher is facing charges in connection with a Cobb County sex abuse case involving a child, Cobb County jail records show. Charges against Holly McQueen include child molestation and enticing a child. 11Alive is reaching out to Cobb County police...
Student in Gwinnett pulls knife on classmate during fight, principal says
GWINNETT COUNTY, Ga. — Editor’s note: The previous headline and story said that a student stabbed another classmate. The student was not stabbed and had a superficial wound. This has been corrected. A high school student pulled a knife on a classmate Thursday morning during a fight. Duluth...
fox5atlanta.com
Atlanta women arrested following high-speed chase through Bartow County
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Police have arrested two Atlanta women accused of a string of vehicle break-ins after a high-speed chase through Cartersville. The Cartersville Police Department said in October 2022, officers arrested and charged two suspects with multiple entering auto crimes connected to break-ins in Sam Smith Park and the Pine Mountain Trail System.
19-year-old shot, found lying on kitchen floor: Flowery Branch police
FLOWERY BRANCH, Ga. — Police are investigating after a man was found shot at a Flowery Branch apartment complex Tuesday night. Officers were called to Tree Park Apartments just before 9 p.m. When they arrived, they found a 19-year-old lying down on the kitchen floor. He had been shot, according to a release from the Flowery Branch Police Department.
WXIA 11 Alive
Bodycam video | Atlanta Police make arrest of alleged bag thief at airport
ATLANTA — Atlanta Police on Wednesday released bodycam video of an arrest just a few days before Christmas of an alleged baggage thief at the airport. Luggage thefts have been a recurring issue at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and police in recent months have stepped up efforts to deter it.
fox5atlanta.com
Forsyth County father and daughter dead in murder-suicide, deputies say
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Deputies say a Forsyth County man killed his daughter before taking his own life at their home over the weekend. Investigators say on Jan. 8, a visiting home aide discovered 58-year-old Jerry Frix and his 26-year-old daughter Megan Frix dead in the home, which is located on the 6600 block of Evans Drive.
Armed citizens foil robbery attempt
(GILMER COUNTY, Ga.) — Not one, but three armed citizens were able to disarm a robbery suspect attempting to hold up a gas station at gunpoint in North Georgia. When a customer saw 39-year-old Shawn Sutton pull a gun on the clerk at the Ideal Mart in Ellijay, he pulled his own weapon. A second customer then retrieved his gun from his vehicle to assist, and both were able to disarm Sutton. When he tried to escape, a third customer pumping gas came inside with his gun and all three were able to hold him until police arrived.
Forsyth man arrested for killing father, attempting to kill mother in stabbing, Sheriff says
FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. — A Forsyth County man suspected of stabbing his parents Sunday night, killing his father, was arrested Sunday night. On Jan. 8, 2023, deputies responded to reports of a stabbing at 2830 Cambria Court. Deputies found a man and woman suffering from stab wound(s). [DOWNLOAD: Free...
fox5atlanta.com
Elderly man killed by hit-and-run driver while walking on I-75, APD says
ATLANTA - Police are searching for a driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash overnight on Interstate 75. Atlanta police say the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on I-75 at Central Avenue. According to police, an elderly man was walking along the interstate when he was hit and killed by...
Meth seized, 42-year-old woman arrested after multi-month investigation, deputies say
GILMER COUNTY, Ga — A 42-year-old Ellijay woman was arrested after a multi-month drug investigation, according to the Gilmer County Sheriff’s Office. Ashley Turner was arrested after deputies said they seized more than four kilograms of methamphetamine with an estimated value of $24,000. Gilmer deputies and Appalachian Regional...
fox5atlanta.com
Three armed customers stop panty-clad robbery suspect wielding gun, police say
ELLIJAY, Ga. - A couple is being held in the Gilmer County Adult Center without bond after an attempted robbery that onlookers can only describe as ‘bizarre'. One of the suspects used a pair of panties as a face mask to conceal his identity. On Jan. 9, Shawn Sutton...
fox5atlanta.com
Woman says her husband's cremated remains are being held for ransom
WOODSTOCK, Ga - A woman who lost her husband a few years ago is warning others about a dreadful scam. Jocelyn Cronin thought she finally found the perfect thing to do with her husband's ashes, but she says it turned out to be a scam. John Cronin was a firefighter...
fox5atlanta.com
Police searching for runaway Clayton County teen who left home with PS5
CLAYTON COUNTY, Ga. - Clayton County police need your help finding a 17-year-old boy who went missing over the weekend. Officials say on Jan. 7, Lafayette Cain reportedly left his home on the 120th block of Championship Court. According to investigators, Cain took his PS5 with him and possibly left...
rockdalenewtoncitizen.com
Deputy Eric Tolbert indicted in connection with heat-related deaths of three dogs
CONYERS — A Rockdale County Sheriff’s Office deputy who allegedly left his three American bully dogs to die in an overheated shed in June has been indicted by the District Attorney’s Office. Deputy Eric Tolbert faces three counts of felony aggravated cruelty to animals and two counts...
