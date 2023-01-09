ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Acworth, GA

Days after alleged murder-suicide of father and disabled daughter, FoCo service group sheds light on larger issue

(Forsyth County, GA) The organization that supports residents with mental and physical disabilities in Forsyth County is reeling over the recent report of a murder-suicide of a father and daughter well-known in the community. Many have taken to social media, including Cumming Mayor Troy Brumbalow, to share stories about the family and discuss ways to better support others in their situation.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
atlantanewsfirst.com

Fight between roommates ends in deadly shooting in DeKalb County

DECATUR, Ga. (Atlanta News First) - One person is dead after a fight between roommates overnight in DeKalb County. It happened around 1:30 a.m. Thursday in the 1400 block of Meadowlark Drive in Decatur. The male victim was taken to the hospital where he later died. He is believed to...
DEKALB COUNTY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Atlanta women arrested following high-speed chase through Bartow County

CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Police have arrested two Atlanta women accused of a string of vehicle break-ins after a high-speed chase through Cartersville. The Cartersville Police Department said in October 2022, officers arrested and charged two suspects with multiple entering auto crimes connected to break-ins in Sam Smith Park and the Pine Mountain Trail System.
CARTERSVILLE, GA
WXIA 11 Alive

Bodycam video | Atlanta Police make arrest of alleged bag thief at airport

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police on Wednesday released bodycam video of an arrest just a few days before Christmas of an alleged baggage thief at the airport. Luggage thefts have been a recurring issue at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, and police in recent months have stepped up efforts to deter it.
ATLANTA, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Forsyth County father and daughter dead in murder-suicide, deputies say

FORSYTH COUNTY, Ga. – Deputies say a Forsyth County man killed his daughter before taking his own life at their home over the weekend. Investigators say on Jan. 8, a visiting home aide discovered 58-year-old Jerry Frix and his 26-year-old daughter Megan Frix dead in the home, which is located on the 6600 block of Evans Drive.
FORSYTH COUNTY, GA
WSB Radio

Armed citizens foil robbery attempt

(GILMER COUNTY, Ga.) — Not one, but three armed citizens were able to disarm a robbery suspect attempting to hold up a gas station at gunpoint in North Georgia. When a customer saw 39-year-old Shawn Sutton pull a gun on the clerk at the Ideal Mart in Ellijay, he pulled his own weapon. A second customer then retrieved his gun from his vehicle to assist, and both were able to disarm Sutton. When he tried to escape, a third customer pumping gas came inside with his gun and all three were able to hold him until police arrived.
ELLIJAY, GA
fox5atlanta.com

Elderly man killed by hit-and-run driver while walking on I-75, APD says

ATLANTA - Police are searching for a driver in a deadly hit-and-run crash overnight on Interstate 75. Atlanta police say the crash happened around 11:30 p.m. Monday on I-75 at Central Avenue. According to police, an elderly man was walking along the interstate when he was hit and killed by...
ATLANTA, GA

