Nashville, TN

The Tennessean

Nashville mayor John Cooper requests Tennessee Titans postpone game vs. Houston Texans

As extreme cold temperatures continue to roll through middle Tennessee, Nashville mayor John Cooper has requested that the Tennessee Titans postpone kickoff of their game Saturday against the Houston Texans in solidarity with city-wide rollbacks on power usage. The Titans (7-7) host the Houston Texans (1-12-1) from Nissan Stadium on Saturday (noon, CBS). Three hours prior to the scheduled kickoff time, the Titans have tarps on the playing surface and are blowing hot air onto the field...
NASHVILLE, TN
Chicago Defender

Deion Sanders Vs Everybody, Herschel Run Back Home

This episode of Frankie Darcell Has A Big Mouth, Frankie talks with Public Affairs Strategist Jamaine Dickens, Communications Director Dex Stuckey, Political Strategist Duron Marshall, and Journalist Adell Henderson about the backlash Deion Sanders is receiving for leaving Jackson State University, why Herschel Walker was able to get so far in the Senate race, and the difference between PWIs and HBCUs.
atozsports.com

The Dallas Cowboys are facing a harsh reality with a key player

Unfortunately, the Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads with one of their franchise’s greatest players. OT Tyron Smith. Tearing his hamstring just before the start of the season wasn’t even the curtain call. The curtain has been screaming for a long time now. Having not played a full...
atozsports.com

The first good reason for keeping Matt Canada in 2023 has finally been made

It seems like nearly every Pittsburgh Steelers fan wants to see the team move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Under Canada, the Steelers had the No. 26 scoring offense in the NFL in 2022. Not great. But over the last half of the season, the Steelers played much better....
atozsports.com

Tennessee Vols player in NCAA transfer portal lands with new team

Tennessee Vols transfer wide receiver Walker Merrill announced his new destination on Thursday. The former four-star recruit from Brentwood, TN is heading to Winston Salem, NC to play for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Oddly enough, the head coach at Wake Forest is Dave Clawson, who served as the Vols’...
WINSTON-SALEM, NC
atozsports.com

Broncos have an underrated name on their coaching search list

The Denver Broncos have still not found their new head coach, which is okay. The season just ended, and they want to take their time to get this one right, as they obviously didn’t this time last year. But, they have announced a new candidate that may be one...
DENVER, CO

