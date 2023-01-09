Read full article on original website
Nashville mayor John Cooper requests Tennessee Titans postpone game vs. Houston Texans
As extreme cold temperatures continue to roll through middle Tennessee, Nashville mayor John Cooper has requested that the Tennessee Titans postpone kickoff of their game Saturday against the Houston Texans in solidarity with city-wide rollbacks on power usage. The Titans (7-7) host the Houston Texans (1-12-1) from Nissan Stadium on Saturday (noon, CBS). Three hours prior to the scheduled kickoff time, the Titans have tarps on the playing surface and are blowing hot air onto the field...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols HC Josh Heupel suddenly has a very important offseason problem to address
Tennessee Vols head coach Josh Heupel suddenly has an important offseason problem to address. And there’s no obvious solution. Vols true freshman quarterback Tayven Jackson entered the NCAA transfer portal on Friday. Jackson is a former four-star recruit who saw limited action in 2022. The Indiana native missed the...
atozsports.com
Chiefs: Andy Reid sends important message to players ahead of playoffs
The Kansas City Chiefs will be able to use one thing that most of the other playoff teams won’t, and that is experience. Well, some teams in the playoffs have experience, but there aren’t any that have more than the Chiefs. Since 2018, only one of the current...
atozsports.com
How Kirby Smart gave Josh Heupel and the Vols some extra motivation this offseason
If there’s one thing we learned from the Georgia Bulldogs’ 65-7 thrashing of TCU in the national championship game earlier this week, it’s that motivation is extremely important in college football. Georgia became the first program to win back-to-back championships in the playoff era with the win...
atozsports.com
College football reporter continues to push silly narrative about Vols HC Josh Heupel
National college football reporter Mike Farrell, the self-professed “godfather of recruiting”, won’t stop pushing the Josh Heupel to Michigan narrative. There’s been chatter over the last week about Michigan possibly being interested in hiring Heupel, the Tennessee Vols‘ head coach, in the event that Jim Harbaugh leaves Ann Arbor for the NFL.
Deion Sanders Vs Everybody, Herschel Run Back Home
This episode of Frankie Darcell Has A Big Mouth, Frankie talks with Public Affairs Strategist Jamaine Dickens, Communications Director Dex Stuckey, Political Strategist Duron Marshall, and Journalist Adell Henderson about the backlash Deion Sanders is receiving for leaving Jackson State University, why Herschel Walker was able to get so far in the Senate race, and the difference between PWIs and HBCUs.
atozsports.com
Ben Roethlisberger’s comments on Matt Canada could give a hint to Mike Tomlin’s OC decision
All eyes will be on Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin this offseason and his offensive coordinator decision. Will Tomlin fire Matt Canada, a move that fans have been begging for all season?. Or will Tomlin retain Canada after the Steelers’ strong finish to the season?. It’s starting to...
College Football Player Dies Suddenly On Campus
It was a tragic scene at the Air Force Academy on Monday, January 9, 2023, when a student and college football player for the Air Force Academy Falcons suffered a medical emergency outside his dormitory and sadly passed away.
atozsports.com
One of the Tennessee Vols’ top SEC rivals received some bad news on Wednesday
One of the Tennessee Vols‘ main rivals received some not-so-good news on Wednesday. According to a report from On3, 2023 five-star quarterback Jalen Rashada has asked to be released from his national letter of intent that he signed last month. (247Sports rates Rashada as a five-star recruit.) This doesn’t...
atozsports.com
One source linked the possibility of the Raiders trading Carr to an odd situation
The Derek Carr- Las Vegas Raiders situation has been a bit, weird, to say the least. This is a guy who holds a ton of records within the organization, and has been there for what feels like forever, but is going to be in a different uniform next season. Well,...
atozsports.com
Broncos: Fans get coaching news they likely didn’t want to hear
Denver Broncos fans didn’t get the news they wanted on Thursday. In fact. it’s pretty much the opposite. They got the coaching news they didn’t want to see, and no, the Broncos didn’t hire someone that fans didn’t want. In fact, another team may hire...
atozsports.com
The Dallas Cowboys are facing a harsh reality with a key player
Unfortunately, the Dallas Cowboys are at a crossroads with one of their franchise’s greatest players. OT Tyron Smith. Tearing his hamstring just before the start of the season wasn’t even the curtain call. The curtain has been screaming for a long time now. Having not played a full...
atozsports.com
The first good reason for keeping Matt Canada in 2023 has finally been made
It seems like nearly every Pittsburgh Steelers fan wants to see the team move on from offensive coordinator Matt Canada. Under Canada, the Steelers had the No. 26 scoring offense in the NFL in 2022. Not great. But over the last half of the season, the Steelers played much better....
Former Cowboys Wide Receiver Reportedly Signs With Rival Team
The New York Giants added a former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver to their practice squad on Wednesday. New York signed James Washington to its taxi squad, according to multiple reports. Washington spent much of this season with the Cowboys before being released in late December. The fifth-year ...
atozsports.com
Butch Jones and Greg Schiano badly disrespected the Tennessee Vols this week
Former Tennessee Vols head coach Butch Jones and almost-UT head coach Greg Schiano badly disrespected the Volunteers this week. Tennessee finished at No. 6 in the final AP Top 25 poll and at No. 6 in the AFCA coaches poll. The reason the Vols didn’t finish in the top five...
atozsports.com
Chiefs slightly disrespected by national media outlet before playoffs
The Kansas City Chiefs have the luxury of only having to play two games to get to the Super Bowl, that is if they win those two. That is why the regular season matters so much. That is why every game matters so much – to have that bye week in the payoffs.
atozsports.com
Why Tennessee basketball fans should be at least a little worried about the Kentucky game
The Tennessee Vols will host the Kentucky Wildcats on Saturday afternoon in a matchup of two teams that are in vastly different places these days. Tennessee is ranked No. 5 in the nation and they’ve won five straight games after their narrow road loss to Arizona in mid-December. Kentucky,...
atozsports.com
Tennessee Vols player in NCAA transfer portal lands with new team
Tennessee Vols transfer wide receiver Walker Merrill announced his new destination on Thursday. The former four-star recruit from Brentwood, TN is heading to Winston Salem, NC to play for the Wake Forest Demon Deacons. Oddly enough, the head coach at Wake Forest is Dave Clawson, who served as the Vols’...
atozsports.com
Broncos have an underrated name on their coaching search list
The Denver Broncos have still not found their new head coach, which is okay. The season just ended, and they want to take their time to get this one right, as they obviously didn’t this time last year. But, they have announced a new candidate that may be one...
atozsports.com
Chiefs receive important news they have been patiently waiting for
As we all know by now, if the Kansas City Chiefs were to face the Buffalo Bills in the AFC Championship game, it will be held at a neutral site because the Chiefs are the number one seed, but the Bills have one less game played. Had they finished their...
