San Antonio Spurs will break the NBA attendance record at the Alamodome today.Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
We did it y'all! San Antonio breaks NBA attendance recordAsh JurbergSan Antonio, TX
These are the 5 highest rated pizzas in San Antonio. Do you agree with the list?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
Should Universal have chosen San Antonio for its new theme park?Ash JurbergSan Antonio, TX
“Most Haunted Road In San Antonio”- 5 Roads You Shouldn’t Pass By At Night Or When You’re AloneLIFE_HACKSSan Antonio, TX
Developer LV Collective closes on 48-story tower project on Rainey Street
Plans for the project include ground-level food and drink concepts; studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments; and several affordable units. (Rendering Courtesy LV Collective) LV Collective, an Austin-based real estate developer, announced finalizing a 48-story building coming to the Historic Rainey district in 2025. The new skyscraper, called Paseo, will...
Hays County partners with Hill Country Conservancy, La Cima to preserve land amid growth, development
Hays County has acquired the 1,068-acre Purgatory Creek Nature Preserve to ensure it is protected from future development. (Courtesy Hays County) Hays County announced Jan. 11 that it has partnered with the Hill Country Conservancy and La Cima to acquire Purgatory Creek Nature Preserve, an easement that will protect and preserve the 1,068 acres of land from future development as growth within the county and throughout the region continues. The land is located next to Purgatory Creek Natural Area and the Hays County Regional Habitat Conservation Plan adjacent to and within La Cima.
8 dining locations that closed near Lake Travis in 2022
Vincent's on the Lake, a Lake Travis waterfront restaurant, closed its doors Sept. 30. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) From pizza and hamburger joints to sushi restaurants, here’s a look at eight restaurants and eateries that closed in the Lake Travis-Westlake area in 2022:. Cho Sushi Fusion closed its Lakeway...
Nomi Health to close COVID-19 testing site in Southwest Austin
Nomi Health is closing a COVID-19 testing site at the Austin ISD Burger Athletic Complex on Jan. 13. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Nomi Health is closing a COVID-19 testing site at the Austin ISD Burger Athletic Complex at 3200 Jones Road, Austin. The site opened in January 2022 and will have...
Rooftop bar expansion now open at Pour Haus in New Braunfels
The new rooftop patio features a bar, tables and seating for customers to enjoy while listening to live music performances. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The Pour Haus Patio Bar, located at 386 W. San Antonio St., New Braunfels, has expanded to include a rooftop bar with patio seating. The business opened...
Central Texas’ growth boosts developments, inches closer to metroplex
Expansion projects run up and down I-35 between Austin and San Antonio, such as this segment between HWY 123 and HWY 80 in San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Central Texas region from Austin to San Antonio experienced immense growth in the past decade due to economic development along the I-35 corridor.
Austin Transportation Department seeking public comments about E. Braker Lane extension
The 0.75-mile East Braker Lane extension up to Samsung Boulevard is expected to reduce congestion on Parmer Lane and increase safety school improvements to Taebaek Drive. (Courtesy city of Austin) A roadway project to extend East Braker Lane from Dawes Place to Samsung Boulevard is underwa, and the city of...
CBS Austin
EMS: Pedestrian hit, critically injured by vehicle in SE Austin
AUSTIN, Texas — EMS officials say a pedestrian was seriously injured Friday morning after they were hit by a vehicle in Southeast Austin. It happened near the intersection of Bluff Springs Road and East William Cannon Drive, just east of I-35. Emergency crews responded to the scene at around...
Kyle approves permits for construction of Valvoline facility and a new day care
The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission meets at City Hall, 100 W. Center St., Kyle. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) The Kyle Planning and Zoning Commission approved two conditional-use permits Jan. 10 for the construction of two new businesses in Kyle. The first permit was issued for the construction of a day...
KSAT 12
Neighbor alerts family to fire at West Side home, no one injured
SAN ANTONIO – A family escaped a fire at their West Side home after they were alerted by a neighbor. The fire was reported around 7:45 a.m. Friday in the 1800 block of South Ellison Drive, not far from Marbach Road. San Antonio firefighters said a neighbor woke them...
The Pour Haus celebrates 10 years of business in New Braunfels
The Pour Haus Patio Bar originally opened in New Braunfels on Dec. 15, 2012. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The Pour Haus Patio Bar, located at 386 W. San Antonio St., celebrated its 10-year anniversary in the New Braunfels business community on Dec. 15. The Pour Haus has an indoor and outdoor bar featuring live music, craft beer and cocktails. The anniversary celebration included musical performances from multiple artists and complementary street tacos. 830-214-6033.
Floating dock under construction at The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment in San Marcos
The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment is located at 201 San Marcos Springs Drive, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Officials with The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment announced Jan. 6 construction is underway on a new glass-bottom boat dock at Spring Lake to improve accessibility for visitors and resilience to the area from extreme weather.
kut.org
TxDOT’s I-35 plans for Austin are out. You had questions, and we have answers.
The Texas Department of Transportation is getting ready to expand the busiest section of the busiest highway in Central Texas. Interstate 35 from Ben White Boulevard to U.S. 290 East in Austin will get two high-occupancy vehicle lanes in each direction along with a raft of other changes under the state's preferred plan — now open for public comment until March 7.
Plans for South Congress coffee and cocktail yard, Windsor Park multifamily move forward
A new art yard and coffee and cocktail lounge could be coming to South Congress Avenue. (Courtesy city of Austin) Planning Commission members signed off on several project plans across Austin Jan. 10, including a new cocktail lounge and art yard off South Congress Avenue and a 34-unit apartment complex in Windsor Park.
Longtime San Antonio Italian eatery Piatti reopening after renovation with new retail addition
The new Piatti Provisions shop will sell specialty pasta, gourmet meal kits and Italian wines and spirits.
With displacements on rise, Austin funds tenant relocation support program
A city renter assistance program will support tenants facing relocation. (Darcy Sprague/Community Impact) After years of delay, Austin plans to spend hundreds of thousands of dollars to assist lower- and middle-income tenants facing displacement this year. The support will come through the city's Tenant Relocation Program, set up years ago...
Cedar Park City Council to host public hearing on expansion of day care center property uses
The expansion request is for approximately 0.574 acres located at 12308 N. RM 620 in Cedar Park. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) At its Jan. 12 meeting, Cedar Park City Council will host a public hearing for a special-use permit allowing Austin Children’s Academy to expand additional day care center use on an adjacent property at 12308 N. RM 620 in Cedar Park.
gotodestinations.com
Smoke Signals: The Top Barbecue Spots in New Braunfels – 2023
Are you a BBQ fanatic on the hunt for the next great pit stop? Look no further than the charming town of New Braunfels, Texas. This little slice of heaven is home to some of the most mouthwatering BBQ around. From succulent brisket to fall-off-the-bone ribs, these joints serve up...
Celebrations Bridal and Prom celebrates 35 years of business in New Braunfels
The Bridal Store is a family-owned business that has been helping customers say "yes" to the dress in New Braunfels for 35 years. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Celebrations Bridal and Prom, located at 275 S. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels, celebrated 35 years in business Jan. 12. The business offers altercations and steaming services for formal attire to customers throughout the San Antonio-Austin area and beyond. A wide range of wedding dresses, tuxedos and more are available. 830-629-4419. www.celebrationsbridalandprom.com.
El Rio Mexican Restaurant hits the market after 20 years in Boerne
The owner is ready to retire.
