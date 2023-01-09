ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Braunfels, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Community Impact Austin

Developer LV Collective closes on 48-story tower project on Rainey Street

Plans for the project include ground-level food and drink concepts; studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments; and several affordable units. (Rendering Courtesy LV Collective) LV Collective, an Austin-based real estate developer, announced finalizing a 48-story building coming to the Historic Rainey district in 2025. The new skyscraper, called Paseo, will...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Hays County partners with Hill Country Conservancy, La Cima to preserve land amid growth, development

Hays County has acquired the 1,068-acre Purgatory Creek Nature Preserve to ensure it is protected from future development. (Courtesy Hays County) Hays County announced Jan. 11 that it has partnered with the Hill Country Conservancy and La Cima to acquire Purgatory Creek Nature Preserve, an easement that will protect and preserve the 1,068 acres of land from future development as growth within the county and throughout the region continues. The land is located next to Purgatory Creek Natural Area and the Hays County Regional Habitat Conservation Plan adjacent to and within La Cima.
HAYS COUNTY, TX
CBS Austin

EMS: Pedestrian hit, critically injured by vehicle in SE Austin

AUSTIN, Texas — EMS officials say a pedestrian was seriously injured Friday morning after they were hit by a vehicle in Southeast Austin. It happened near the intersection of Bluff Springs Road and East William Cannon Drive, just east of I-35. Emergency crews responded to the scene at around...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

The Pour Haus celebrates 10 years of business in New Braunfels

The Pour Haus Patio Bar originally opened in New Braunfels on Dec. 15, 2012. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) The Pour Haus Patio Bar, located at 386 W. San Antonio St., celebrated its 10-year anniversary in the New Braunfels business community on Dec. 15. The Pour Haus has an indoor and outdoor bar featuring live music, craft beer and cocktails. The anniversary celebration included musical performances from multiple artists and complementary street tacos. 830-214-6033.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Floating dock under construction at The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment in San Marcos

The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment is located at 201 San Marcos Springs Drive, San Marcos. (Zara Flores/Community Impact) Officials with The Meadows Center for Water and the Environment announced Jan. 6 construction is underway on a new glass-bottom boat dock at Spring Lake to improve accessibility for visitors and resilience to the area from extreme weather.
SAN MARCOS, TX
kut.org

TxDOT’s I-35 plans for Austin are out. You had questions, and we have answers.

The Texas Department of Transportation is getting ready to expand the busiest section of the busiest highway in Central Texas. Interstate 35 from Ben White Boulevard to U.S. 290 East in Austin will get two high-occupancy vehicle lanes in each direction along with a raft of other changes under the state's preferred plan — now open for public comment until March 7.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Cedar Park City Council to host public hearing on expansion of day care center property uses

The expansion request is for approximately 0.574 acres located at 12308 N. RM 620 in Cedar Park. (Zacharia Washington/Community Impact Newspaper) At its Jan. 12 meeting, Cedar Park City Council will host a public hearing for a special-use permit allowing Austin Children’s Academy to expand additional day care center use on an adjacent property at 12308 N. RM 620 in Cedar Park.
CEDAR PARK, TX
gotodestinations.com

Smoke Signals: The Top Barbecue Spots in New Braunfels – 2023

Are you a BBQ fanatic on the hunt for the next great pit stop? Look no further than the charming town of New Braunfels, Texas. This little slice of heaven is home to some of the most mouthwatering BBQ around. From succulent brisket to fall-off-the-bone ribs, these joints serve up...
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Celebrations Bridal and Prom celebrates 35 years of business in New Braunfels

The Bridal Store is a family-owned business that has been helping customers say "yes" to the dress in New Braunfels for 35 years. (Sierra Martin/Community Impact) Celebrations Bridal and Prom, located at 275 S. Seguin Ave., New Braunfels, celebrated 35 years in business Jan. 12. The business offers altercations and steaming services for formal attire to customers throughout the San Antonio-Austin area and beyond. A wide range of wedding dresses, tuxedos and more are available. 830-629-4419. www.celebrationsbridalandprom.com.
NEW BRAUNFELS, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
13K+
Followers
14K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Hyperlocal news coverage from 9 Austin-area markets

 https://communityimpact.com/news/austin/

Comments / 0

Community Policy