George Santos Slapped With FEC Ethics Complaint

By Ellie Quinlan Houghtaling
 4 days ago
Mandel Ngan/Getty

During his first full week on the job, fabulist Rep. George Santos (R-NY) has been slapped with an FEC ethics complaint connecting the dots between his expenses and his reported income. The civil complaint, filed by the Campaign Legal Center, questioned how Santos was able to loan more than $700,000 of personal funds to his campaign, despite reporting a salary that could never support that kind of donation. Financial disclosure reports indicate that Santos had only $55,000 to his name in 2020, the complaint, obtained by CBS News, says. “The concealed true source behind $705,000 in contributions to Santos's campaign could be a corporation or foreign national—both of which are categorically barred from contributing to federal candidates,” it continues. Meanwhile, the complaint also accused Santos of using campaign funds for personal use, and of listing 37 campaign disbursements of $199.99—just one cent under the $200 threshold for which receipts are required by the FEC.

Lenny Marshall
2d ago

Big deal FEC ethics complaint.Whats the penalty going to be?What will they do tell him he was a bad boy and don't do that again.Maybe fine him 2500 dollars and he will pay off the fine with the illegal money he collected or is the FEC commission run by republicans in which case he will receive a medal of honor and told to try and hide the illegal donations better .

Juliete Satchell
3d ago

Republicans and crooks, what's the difference in politics

David St. Pierre
3d ago

George fits right in. Birds of a feather flock together.

