WPMI
Residents in one Gulf Shores community could learn fate of golf carts
GULF SHORES, Ala. (WPMI) — Residents on West Lagoon Avenue in Gulf Shores could find out ttoday if they will be allowed to ride golf carts on their street. West Lagoon is currently not designated as 'golf cart friendly.'. 100 other streets in Gulf Shores are. A resident is...
utv44.com
Sinkhole in Prichard getting dangerously close to a busy road
PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — A sinkhole in Prichard is getting dangerously close to a busy road. Residents nearby said it's time something permanent is done before someone gets hurt. "It's a danger, not only for the homeowners, but traffic and school children," one resident said. The sinkhole is located...
utv44.com
Citronelle man killed in Mobile County crash
A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:43 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, has claimed the life of a Citronelle man. Thomas W. Graham Jr., 60, was fatally injured when the 2015 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide he was operating struck the 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Brandon M. Little, 36, of Chunchula.
utv44.com
Mobile man killed in two-vehicle crash
MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement agency, a Mobile man was killed in a late Saturday afternoon crash. It happened just before 5:00 p.m. on McFarland Road, approximately two miles west of Mobile. 50-year-old Jason E. Thompson was fatally injured when the vehicle he was...
Mississippi Press
Jackson County inmate sentenced to 20 years for beating another inmate to death
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- A 29-year-old Biloxi man was sentenced to the maximum after pleading guilty to manslaughter in the beating death of Donald Beryl Ratcliff in April 2021 when both men were inmates at the Jackson County Adult Detention Center. Circuit Court Judge Calvin Taylor imposed the maximum sentence of...
Mississippi Press
Woman in custody, wanted for questioning in ‘suspicious’ drug-related death of Vancleave man
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- A 39-year-old woman was arrested in Hattiesburg Wednesday, charged with the theft of a pickup truck belonging to a Vancleave man whose body was found in St. Martin motel room Monday. According to Jackson County interim sheriff John Ledbetter, Hattiesburg resident Mary Ann Slaughter, who also...
Mississippi Press
Man who shot Moss Point police dog sentenced to 11 years in prison
GULFPORT, Mississippi -- A man who shot and wounded a Moss Point police dog last March has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison. Richard J. McGuire, 44, of Mobile, Ala., was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Gulfport Thursday after pleading guilty in August to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and animal crushing -- defined as conduct in which one or more living non-human mammals, birds, reptiles, or amphibians is purposely crushed, burned, drowned, suffocated, impaled, or otherwise subjected to serious bodily injury.
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD arrests 3 after attempting to elude
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police have arrested three individuals after they refused to pull over for a traffic stop, according to authorities. MPD said at approximately 1:34 a.m. Sunday morning, officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop at Lawrence and Dauphin Street when a pursuit ensued after the vehicle refused to stop.
Mississippi Press
Jackson County School Board won’t renew superintendent’s contract
JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- Barry Amacker spent 12 years as the superintendent of Jackson County Schools, elected to the post three times by the residents of the school district. When state law changed in 2019, however, and allowed county school boards to appoint their own choice for superintendent, the Jackson...
Mississippi Press
Ingalls gets new contract, adds new vice president
PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- It was another busy week for Ingalls Shipbuilding as the Pascagoula shipyard announced the awarding of a $10.5 advanced planning contract, as well as the addition of a new vice president. The U.S. Navy awarded Ingalls the contract to begin planning for the modernization of Zumwalt-class guided...
WALA-TV FOX10
MPD: Woman kicks in apartment door, attacks woman inside, steals child’s Christmas gifts
MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Mobile police need your help finding a burglary suspect. This is Kadejah Johnson, who police say took part in a home invasion over the holiday weekend. MPD said that a woman and her child were inside an apartment with her boyfriend when Johnson, considered his other girlfriend, kicked in the door and attacked her.
utv44.com
Prichard Police investigating after man found shot to death in car
PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Prichard Police Department a man was shot to death early Saturday morning. Officers were responding to reports of shots fired at the 400 block of Prichard Avenue when they discovered a man dead in his vehicle from an apparent gunshot wound. Police...
1 arrested in Pen Air ATM bank fraud scheme: Escambia Co. Sheriff’s deputies
ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — A Pensacola man was charged with bank fraud after allegedly running a bank fraud scheme at the Pen Air ATM on West Garden Street, according to Escambia County Sheriff’s deputies. Tahier Lamar Harper, 21, was charged with two counts of bank fraud, three counts of uttering a forged instrument, grand […]
