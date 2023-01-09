ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mobile, AL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
utv44.com

Sinkhole in Prichard getting dangerously close to a busy road

PRICHARD, Ala. (WPMI) — A sinkhole in Prichard is getting dangerously close to a busy road. Residents nearby said it's time something permanent is done before someone gets hurt. "It's a danger, not only for the homeowners, but traffic and school children," one resident said. The sinkhole is located...
PRICHARD, AL
utv44.com

Citronelle man killed in Mobile County crash

A two-vehicle crash that occurred at approximately 5:43 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 11, has claimed the life of a Citronelle man. Thomas W. Graham Jr., 60, was fatally injured when the 2015 Harley-Davidson Electra Glide he was operating struck the 2008 Toyota Camry driven by Brandon M. Little, 36, of Chunchula.
MOBILE COUNTY, AL
utv44.com

Mobile man killed in two-vehicle crash

MOBILE, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Alabama Law Enforcement agency, a Mobile man was killed in a late Saturday afternoon crash. It happened just before 5:00 p.m. on McFarland Road, approximately two miles west of Mobile. 50-year-old Jason E. Thompson was fatally injured when the vehicle he was...
MOBILE, AL
Mississippi Press

Man who shot Moss Point police dog sentenced to 11 years in prison

GULFPORT, Mississippi -- A man who shot and wounded a Moss Point police dog last March has been sentenced to more than 11 years in federal prison. Richard J. McGuire, 44, of Mobile, Ala., was sentenced in U.S. District Court in Gulfport Thursday after pleading guilty in August to possession of a firearm by a convicted felon and animal crushing -- defined as conduct in which one or more living non-human mammals, birds, reptiles, or amphibians is purposely crushed, burned, drowned, suffocated, impaled, or otherwise subjected to serious bodily injury.
MOSS POINT, MS
WALA-TV FOX10

MPD arrests 3 after attempting to elude

MOBILE, Ala. (WALA) - Police have arrested three individuals after they refused to pull over for a traffic stop, according to authorities. MPD said at approximately 1:34 a.m. Sunday morning, officers attempted to initiate a traffic stop at Lawrence and Dauphin Street when a pursuit ensued after the vehicle refused to stop.
MOBILE, AL
Mississippi Press

Jackson County School Board won’t renew superintendent’s contract

JACKSON COUNTY, Mississippi -- Barry Amacker spent 12 years as the superintendent of Jackson County Schools, elected to the post three times by the residents of the school district. When state law changed in 2019, however, and allowed county school boards to appoint their own choice for superintendent, the Jackson...
JACKSON COUNTY, MS
Mississippi Press

Ingalls gets new contract, adds new vice president

PASCAGOULA, Mississippi -- It was another busy week for Ingalls Shipbuilding as the Pascagoula shipyard announced the awarding of a $10.5 advanced planning contract, as well as the addition of a new vice president. The U.S. Navy awarded Ingalls the contract to begin planning for the modernization of Zumwalt-class guided...
PASCAGOULA, MS
utv44.com

Prichard Police investigating after man found shot to death in car

PRICHARD, Ala (WPMI) — According to the Prichard Police Department a man was shot to death early Saturday morning. Officers were responding to reports of shots fired at the 400 block of Prichard Avenue when they discovered a man dead in his vehicle from an apparent gunshot wound. Police...
PRICHARD, AL

Comments / 0

Community Policy