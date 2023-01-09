Road closures, accidents, reported across SLO County

Flooding at Old County Road at Las Tablas in Templeton. Photo by Jason Brock.

Rainfall continuously pummels SLO County, region

– Atascadero should anticipate a continuous surge of rain today and tomorrow, according to weather forecasts. Weather Underground is predicting over two inches of rain today and .46-inches tomorrow, before a two-day break from showers. Rain is once again in the forecast on Friday, continuing through the weekend and into next week.

Road closures

Multiple road closures are in effect in San Luis Obispo County and the surrounding areas. As of Monday morning, the following closures have been reported:

North County

South River Road and Navajo Road to 13th Street are closed due to rock and debris run-off.

North River Road from north of Union Road to the county line is closed.

Templeton Road is actively flooding.

Las Tablas is closed at Old County Road, rain water is currently overflowing.

A traffic collision has been reported on Hwy 101 at Cuesta Grade.

The intersection of Creston Road and Scott Road is flooding.

San Luis Obispo

Highway 101 and Marsh Street off-ramp closed due to flooding

Highway 101 and Madonna Road off-ramp flooded

State Route 1 and Kansas Avenue lane 2 are closed due to flooding

Los Osos Valley Road and West Foothill Boulevard flooded

A Caltrans sign in Paso Robles warns of severe weather and to avoid travel today.

Closure of Highway 1 remains in place

The closure of Highway 1 from Ragged Point in San Luis Obispo County, to just south of Deetjen’s Big Sur Inn in Monterey County remains in place.

Caltrans maintenance crews have responded today to multiple smaller slides inside and just north of the closure area. Some locations remain active, and crews are continuing to clear the roadway. Maintenance crews will continue daytime patrols throughout the closure area. The gates at Paul’s Slide (PM 22), are closed and will remain closed 24-hours a day.

Caltrans will continue to take advantage of any break in inclement weather to assess road conditions and provide access as long as the conditions are favorable for public travel. We anticipate that an opportunity to reopen this closure may occur sometime in the middle of this week.

The southern closure of Highway 1 will remain at the elephant seal viewing area, four miles north of San Simeon. A significant slide, one mile south of Ragged Point, extends over both lanes of travel. As a result, the highway is impassible at this location and is expected to restrict access to Ragged Point from the south for several weeks.

Road information and updates can also be found on Caltrans District 5 Social Media platforms: Twitter at: @CaltransD5, Facebook at: Caltrans Central Coast (District 5) and Instagram at: Caltrans_D5.

Cambria Community Services District Fire Department responded overnight to multiple calls for service including a large tree into a house, a tree into a water line, multiple trees into power lines, and multiple trees across roadways.

Cal Fire reports a water rescue underway on San Marcos Road west of town. There are reports of a vehicle trapped in high water.

KSBY’s morning news was taken off the air Monday due to storm-related technical problems. Their engineers are working to fix the problem, KSBY reports.

Due to storm conditions, PG&E is reporting 4,911 customers without power. Click here to view current outages.