Prince Harry is 'determined to change the public's view of poised Kate Middleton', expert claims

By Lydia Hawken For Mailonline
 4 days ago

Prince Harry was 'determined to trash the Princess of Wales' reputation' and 'challenge the public's view of the poised mother-of-three', a royal expert has claimed.

During his ITV interview with Tom Bradby last night, the Duke of Sussex, 38, recounted an awkward meeting that took place in summer 2018 in Kensington Palace between him, Meghan Markle and the Prince and Princess of Wales.

The father-of-two claims they had organised to meet in an attempt to clear the air following a series of disagreements, including Meghan commenting on Kate's 'baby brain' , which William labelled 'rude'.

Later on, the Duke describes how Kate was gripping the edges of her leather chair so tightly that her 'fingers turned white'.

Commenting on Prince Harry's latest television interview, the Daily Mail's Diary Editor Richard Eden said the royal appeared 'determined to change views' of his sister-in-law and 'trash her reputation'.

The expert said: 'What came across was Harry's desire to change the image that we have of Catherine. We have this image of her being very poised, elegant, calm.

'But no no, he was saying she was so angry that she was gripping the edge of the furniture so hard that her knuckles were going white.'

Elsewhere in his memoir, Prince Harry alleges that William 'attacked' him over his relationship with the former Suits actress in the grounds of Kensington Palace.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mRRQI_0k8Z41IE00

The expert added: 'He also makes it sound like Catherine wanted to strangle Meghan! It's really dramatic stuff.'

During the ITV interview, Prince Harry opened up about his family's initial reaction to his relationship with Meghan Markle in an interview with his friend Tom Bradby.

Although the Duke claims the Prince and Princess of Wales were 'religious viewers' of Suits , he agreed with Tom Bradby that it was 'fair' to say that his family 'didn't get on' with his wife 'almost from the get-go'.

He explained: 'There was a lot of stereotyping that was happening, that I was guilty of as well, at the beginning.'

He said the 'stereotyping' of Meghan, in part by William and Kate, was causing a 'barrier' to his family, preventing them from 'welcoming her in.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ikuup_0k8Z41IE00

At first, the then Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and the newly engaged couple were dubbed the 'Fab Four' by the British press.

However, Prince Harry said during his ITV interview that it was a challenge adding Meghan into the dynamic he already shared with William and Kate.

When asked why Meghan 'didn't get on' with his family from the 'get-go-', he explained: 'Lots of – lots of different reasons but I – look, as I again detail a lot, I had put a lot of hope in the idea that, you know, it'd be William and Kate and me and whoever.

'I thought the – you know, the four of us would, you know, bring me and William closer together, we could go out and do work together, um, which I did a lot as the third wheel to them, um, which was fun at times but also, I guess slightly awkward at times as well.

'But um yeah, I think – I don't think they were ever expecting me to get – or to become – to get into a relationship with – with someone like Meghan who had, you know, a very successful career.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wc5dq_0k8Z41IE00

Bridesmaid dress-gate! How reports of Kate and Meghan arguing ahead of wedding unfolded

May 2018 - Meghan Markle and Prince Harry tie the knot in St George's Chapel in Windsor

The bridesmaids, including Jessica Mulroney's daughter Ivy and Princess Charlotte, have bare legs

November 2018 - The Telegraph's royal editor Camilla Tominey wrote she had 'spoken to two separate sources who claim Kate was left in tears following a bridesmaids dress fitting for Princess Charlotte'.

May 2020 - Tatler reports the two argued over protocol around young bridesmaids' tights

March 2021 - Meghan confirms there was a disagreement in her bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview but says the Duchess of Cambridge actually made her cry.

Royal expert Katie Nicholl says Kate 'never wanted' reports of a rift to come out in the press and has found the situation 'mortifying'

J anuary 2023: Harry's memoirs reveals new rifts between the Sussexes and the Wales'

What's more, Prince Harry backed up Meghan Markle's claim that her sister-in-law made her cry ahead of their May 2018 wedding in his memoir.

In October 2018, it was reported that a conflict over Princess Charlotte's bridesmaid dress had left Kate in tears. One unnamed friend claimed Kate wanted to follow 'protocol', with the bridesmaids, including Charlotte, then three, wearing tights – but Meghan disagreed.

In his book Revenge, Tom Bower claimed unnamed sources told him the Duchess of Cambridge and Duchess of Sussex disagreed over the length of Princess Charlotte's hemline and the fit of her dress.

He also claimed Meghan's 'insistence' was 'supported' by bridesmaid Jessica Mulroney, adding: 'Some would say that Meghan compared Ivy [Mulroney's daughter] favourably against Charlotte'.

The Duchess of Sussex later disagreed in her bombshell Oprah Winfrey interview, claiming it was the other way around and adding: 'She [Kate] was upset about something, but she owned it, and she apologised. And she brought me flowers'.

Asking Harry about Kate and Meghan's disagreement, Tom Bradby said: 'Your version of it in this book is it was the other way round, Meghan was the one left in tears, Kate came round the next day with flowers to apologise and you’re careful to say there’s a witness.'

In response, Prince Harry admitted that 'tensions were high' at the time and blasted the Palace for not issuing a statement regarding the story.

He continued: 'They were more than happy to put out statements for less volatile things. My understanding is the reason they didn’t want to come out and say it wasn’t true would therefore lead to ‘Well if it wasn’t that, was it the other way round?’ When in fact you didn’t need to confess that it was the other way round. Right, tensions were high.'

Shortly before Harry and Meghan quit the Royal Family in January 2020, the Duke of Sussex alleged the Prince of Wales grabbed him by the collar and threw him to the floor , shattering a dog bowl with his back.

The furious row allegedly broke out in the kitchen of his London home, Nottingham Cottage, in the grounds of Kensington Palace in 2019.

William is said to have branded Meghan 'difficult', 'rude' and 'abrasive' and insisted he was trying to help his younger brother during a meeting about 'the whole rolling catastrophe' of their failing relationship and Harry's rows with the Press.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1gza0f_0k8Z41IE00

Harry accused his brother of 'parroting the Press narrative' about his American wife before a screaming match ensued, ending in a physical altercation, the book claims. He says he gave the heir to the throne a glass of water and said: 'Willy, I can't speak to you when you're like this'.

Describing what he claims happened next, and insisting he was scared, the former soldier said: 'He set down the water, called me another name, then came at me. It all happened so fast. So very fast. He grabbed me by the collar, ripping my necklace, and he knocked me to the floor. I landed on the dog's bowl, which cracked under my back, the pieces cutting into me. I lay there for a moment, dazed, then got to my feet and told him to get out'.

Harry claims that William had then urged him to fight back, saying that is what would happen when they scrapped as children.

But the duke claims he refused, claiming that William left and then returned 'looking regretful, and apologised'.

William then 'turned and called back: "You don't need to tell Meg about this".'

Harry claims he said: 'You mean that you attacked me?', to which William replied: 'I didn't attack you, Harold'.

Harry says that the first person he spoke to about it was his therapist, on the phone.

But he claims Meghan would see the cuts 'scrapes and bruises' on his back from the dog bowl.

He claims his wife 'wasn't that surprised, and wasn't all that angry. She was terribly sad'.

Will there be any way back for Harry and Charles after his searing attack on Camilla? Prince branded Queen Consort 'dangerous' and accused her of plot to marry his father in Tom Bradby sit down despite King 'warning him criticising his wife was a red line'

Harry suggests he and Meghan will NEVER give up their royal titles after Anderson Cooper asked why they don't renounce them and live privately during explosive 60 Minutes interview: Prince blasts 'what difference would that make?'

Royal family were ‘horrible’ to him on the day the Queen died , Harry claims in score-settling ITV interview

Guest
1d ago

Little Harry complains how the media proposed that there was competition between Katherine and Megan. Then he goes to zing his sister-in-law throughout the rag he wrote.

Reply
2
