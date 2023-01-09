The Texas Legislature gaveled into session on Tuesday, but as lawmakers were reconvening at the statehouse, people incarcerated in Texas prisons were demanding to be heard. A large-scale hunger strike in protest of the state’s solitary confinement practices started Tuesday, with about 300 people incarcerated across the state reported to be participating. Texas is known to take a rather harsh stance when it comes to solitary confinement, keeping some inmates in isolation for years or even decades.

TEXAS STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO