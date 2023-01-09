Read full article on original website
Texas prisoners launch hunger strike over solitary confinement practices
The Texas Legislature gaveled into session on Tuesday, but as lawmakers were reconvening at the statehouse, people incarcerated in Texas prisons were demanding to be heard. A large-scale hunger strike in protest of the state’s solitary confinement practices started Tuesday, with about 300 people incarcerated across the state reported to be participating. Texas is known to take a rather harsh stance when it comes to solitary confinement, keeping some inmates in isolation for years or even decades.
What does a population boom mean for Texas housing and infrastructure?
Texas leads the nation in population growth, according to new data from the U.S. Census Bureau. The Lone Star State is now home to 30 million people, adding roughly half a million new residents since the summer of 2021. About half of that growth came from domestic migration from other states in the U.S.
"Tacos of Texas" podcast wins two Signal Awards
Congratulations to the “Tacos of Texas” podcast on winning the “Listener's Choice” and “Bronze” Signal Awards from the same people who brought us the internet-focused Webby Awards. Recognition went specifically to the episode “Austin's Taco Mile” – about Austin’s unsung “Taco Mile” on Rundberg...
