4 Amazing Steakhouses in MassachusettsAlina AndrasMassachusetts State
Ben Affleck goes viral for being so animated while serving coffee and donuts to customers at Dunkin' DonutsAnita DurairajMedford, MA
Major discount grocery store chain opening new location in Massachusetts this monthKristen WaltersDanvers, MA
Flavorful new fast-casual restaurant opens in MassachusettsKristen WaltersMalden, MA
A Guide to the Best TV Shows Set in Boston's Iconic LandmarksTed RiversBoston, MA
nshoremag.com
New Restaurants Going Back to Basics—With Delicious Results
If you hear banging coming from the kitchen at Chicken & Pig, the new fast-casual restaurant at MarketStreet Lynnfield, don’t worry. It’s not a temperamental chef, nor construction behind the scenes. It’s just the cooks pounding fresh chicken breasts to the perfect thickness. “You’ll hear the hammer...
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Back Bay Brownstone with a Private Deck
This Art Deco-era duplex comes with colorful stained-glass details, gorgeous built-ins, and beautiful cove ceilings. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $2,899,000. Size: 2,222 square feet. Bedrooms: 3. Bathrooms: 2 full, 1 partial. Stained glass, exquisite fireplaces, and...
Market Basket opening new store in Massachusetts this week
SHREWSBURY, Mass. — Market Basket is launching a new store in Massachusetts later this week. The Tewksbury-based grocery chain is opening Market Basket #93 at 200 Hartford Turnpike in Shrewsbury on Friday, according to the store’s website. The store boasts a Market Kitchen and Market Cafe in addition...
GoLocalProv
Woman Says She Was Refused Service at RI Restaurant After “Tip-Shaming”
A woman says that she was publically “tip-shamed” and refused service at a restaurant in Rhode Island this week. Ericka Gomes said that on Wednesday night, she went with her brother and daughter to Miller’s Crossing in Cranston, which she said she had been “patronizing faithfully for the past four or so months.”
Boston Magazine
On the Market: A Rhode Island Beach House with a Private Balcony
This Portsmouth home offers 180-degree views of Mount Hope Bay, thanks to its beachfront location and private balcony and deck. Sign up for our weekly home and property newsletter, featuring homes for sale, neighborhood happenings, and more. Price: $1,195,000. Size: 1,774 square feet. Bedrooms: 2. Bathrooms: 2 full. With a...
NECN
New Restaurant Opening in Former Bertucci's Space in Andover
[This story first appeared on Boston Restaurant Talk.]. A new wood-fired pizza restaurant is on its way to a former Bertucci's space north of Boston. According to an article from the Andover News, Brooksy's is getting ready to open on Main Street in the center of town, with the place offering beer and wine in addition to pizza and having seating for 59. The post mentions that they are waiting to hear back from owner Brooks Rice as to a possible opening date, so stay tuned for a possible update over the coming days.
Bed Bath & Beyond announces more store closings, including these Mass. stores
Bed Bath & Beyond added more store locations to its list of expected store closures announced in September. The company said it is planning on closing 150 stores but did not state when those closures would be happening. The list released in September included 3 Massachusetts locations. The stores are...
Boston Magazine
Can This Man Blow up City Development without Destroying Boston?
Last year, Arthur Jemison took over the notoriously developer-friendly Boston Planning and Development Agency with the goal of reform. Can the MIT alum prevent the city from becoming an über-wealthy enclave without sacrificing its progress?. Get a compelling long read and must-have lifestyle tips in your inbox every Sunday...
Revere tenants say Ana and Brian Walshe were selling off assets
REVERE - A Revere couple says Brian Walshe and his wife Ana were more than landlords but trusted friends. That was, they say, until several days ago. "Brian was very professional. He had me thinking he was an investor, he was always looking at the stock market," said Mike Silva. As a contractor, Silva poured thousands of his own money into the unit he rented with his fiancée Mandi for the past four years, and says they were promised by the Walshes they could eventually buy it. But it all changed with a heated conversation December...
Ben Affleck spotted working at Medford Dunkin drive-through
MEDFORD -- Ben Affleck was spotted at a Dunkin in Medford on Tuesday. The actor is seen handing out an iced coffee in a photo shared with WBZ-TV. Affleck is in town filming a commercial for Dunkin. "Ben was awesome and super nice and very quick witted," shared one woman who was served. He and his wife Jennifer Lopez are reportedly staying at Encore Boston.
wgbh.org
What happens when you lose your home at 72?
As an early August sun rose over Newburyport, 72-year-old Judith bought a cup of coffee at a drive-thru and continued across the street to St. Mary’s Cemetery. She pulled up her Volvo SUV near a water spigot among the headstones, and got out to wash her neck and shake out her bedding.
caughtindot.com
Dorchester Grandmother wins $1M on scratch ticket
On January 3rd, Ivy Veal-Sanders, a grandmother from Dorchester, hit the seven-figure prize on the scratch ticket “$4,000,000 Money Bags.”. She bought the ticket at the New Family Supermarket along Humboldt Avenue in Dorchester. According to the MA state lottery commission, Veal-Sanders plans to use her $650,000 pre-tax lump...
WCVB
'People are gonna die in the street': Heated exchange over warming shelter at Revere senior center
REVERE, Mass. — Blowback from Revere residents over a proposal to use the Massachusetts city's senior center as an overnight warming shelter has drawn a fiery response from a city councilor. A heated exchange between City Councilor Marc Silvestri and some in attendance at Monday's Revere City Council meeting...
Antiques Roadshow coming to Sturbridge, offers free appraisals to applicants
The Antiques Roadshow has announced they will be back on the road for this year's season of the show, with one stop in Sturbridge this June!
WBUR
It's the third winter of COVID. But this one is different
It’s the third winter of COVID. Cases and hospitalizations are climbing again after the December holidays. Boston-area wastewater data show a steep spike in COVID levels in recent weeks. It's a now familiar pattern. But this period looks different from the last two pandemic winters. COVID is not the...
WMUR.com
Residents of large homeless encampment in Manchester given week to leave
MANCHESTER, N.H. — People at a large homeless encampment in Manchester were told Monday they have about a week to leave. Some residents of the camp said they have been forced to move several times, and they criticized officials for kicking the issue down the road rather than finding long-term solutions.
Massachusetts witness says oval object sighting recurs over time and military chasing it
A Massachusetts witness at Lakeville reported watching an oval-shaped object that emits smaller objects that move toward the ground level at 6 p.m. on December 8, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
montroseschool.org
Divorced, Beheaded, Died; Divorced, Beheaded, Survived
If you were in my AP European History Class last year, you probably know that I’m an unabashed history buff. Whether I’m analyzing the calves of certain historical figures such as King Louis XIV or threatening Alexander Hamilton in a mock Constitutional Debate, I can safely say that I immensely enjoy history.
Prosecutor: Bloody knife found in Ana Walshe’s home, husband bought cleaning supplies at Home Depot
QUINCY, Mass. — A man accused of misleading an investigation into the disappearance of his wife, a missing Cohasset mother who hasn’t been seen for a week, was ordered held on $500,000 bail Monday after prosecutors say a bloody knife was found in the basement of her home.
Friend who spent New Year's Eve with Ana Walshe speaks out
BOSTON - A man who celebrated New Year's Eve with Ana and Brian Walshe is speaking out. Gem Mutlu was one of the last people to see Ana before she disappeared. Mutlu described the night at Walshe's home as "festive" and said Brian made an "elaborate meal."."We hugged and celebrated and we toasted just what you do over new year's," Mutlu told WBZ-TV's Juli McDonald. "There was a lot of looking forward to the new year. There was no indication of anything other than celebrating the new year, problems on hold." A phone call on Wednesday from Brian Walshe,...
