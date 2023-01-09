Chicago Hounds Reveal Home, Away Kits for Inaugural Season

The Chicago Hounds will wear white at home and black for away matches.

The Chicago Hounds unveiled kits for their inaugural season, the Major League Rugby's newest expansion club announced Friday .

The Hounds' home uniforms have cream-white tops and shorts with green numbers and a Paladin sponsor logo. Chicago's away uniforms have black tops and shorts with cream-white numbers and a Paladin sponsor logo.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Both uniforms have the team's logo on the upper left part of the chest, the MLR logo on the right sleeve and blue and green stripes across the back. The team's secondary logo is also on the back of the neck with four faded stars for the Chicago flag across the shoulders.

The Hounds begin their inaugural season on Saturday, February 18 on the road against Old Glory DC. However, the team's home opener is Sunday, March 5 at 1:00 p.m. CST at SeakGeek Stadium.