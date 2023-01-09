Anthony Martens resigns from New Richland, takes job with Waseca County

A surprise nomination has shaken the landscape of both New Richland and Waseca County.

Upon his election to sheriff Nov. 8, one question surrounding the new office that Jay Dulas would create was who his chief deputy would be. The chief deputy at the time of the election, Trevor Kanewischer, was his opponent in the race.

However, it seems the question has been answered, as Anthony Martens, the current city administrator in New Richland, submitted a resignation letter to the City Council at an emergency Jan. 3 meeting, where he announced to the council that he has been offered the position of chief deputy and will be taking it.

“I have received an offer to serve as the Waseca County chief deputy sheriff under … Jay Dulas. After careful consideration with my family, I realized that this opportunity is too exciting for me to decline,” Martens said in his letter to the council.

The decision, should it be confirmed, is a surprising one; as the general feeling was that the sheriff would appoint from inside the office. Kanewischer said that he was not offered the position and that, “I have not heard one word from the new sheriff.”

On Dec. 30, the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office and Emergency Management Facebook page announced that Kanewischer would be leaving the office.

Martens said in his letter that he was fully committed to helping the council in their search for a new city administrator and that Dulas “is supportive with me helping to transition or train in the new city administrator, if it does not interfere with my newly established priority duties as the chief deputy of Waseca County.”

While a start date has not been set yet, Martens is contractually obligated with the city of New Richland to turn in 30 days notice before resigning from his position, making his final day in New Richland Jan. 30.

Neither Martens, nor Dulas, wished to comment on the appointment at this time. Prior to becoming the city administrator for New Richland, Martens served as its chief of police, and prior to that, he served as an investigator for the Waseca County Sheriff’s Office.