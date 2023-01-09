Read full article on original website
Related
Popculture
Sandra Bullock Reportedly 'Incredibly Upset' and 'Blindsided' by Shocking Arrest of Ex Jesse James' Son
Jesse Eli James Jr., the son of Jesse James, has found himself in serious legal trouble as of late. According to Radar Online, his ongoing legal troubles have upset his former stepmother, Sandra Bullock. The Oscar winner was previously married to James from 2005 to 2010. Back in April 2021,...
Lisa Marie’s Final Days: Grief, Isolation, an Alarming Red Carpet Appearance
Lisa Marie Presley, the only child of Elvis Presley, spent her final days on a trying trek between Los Angeles and Graceland that may have pushed the 54-year-old to the brink.An alarming interview on the Golden Globes red carpet on Tuesday, and a speech in Nashville a few days prior, suggested that Presley was not only struggling physically but battling emotionally with increased isolation and grief. In an interview with Extra on the red carpet, Presley was seen struggling to stand upright on her own, grasping onto Elvis’ longtime manager Jerry Schilling, 80, for support. Her eyes appeared heavy and...
Love Island can learn from the success of The Traitors - people want to see normal people on TV
Love Island is giving me the ick, now more than ever. The show is back on Monday (16 January), and we’ll see a fresh set of singletons ostensibly looking for love in the sunshine. Or that’s what the press releases say. More likely is that they’ll be making the most of the profile to up their numbers on Instagram, before cashing in on Boohoo contracts and cosmetics endorsements a few months down the line.But everyone knows that’s the case by now, and it’s not that aspect of the show I’m grumpy about. So why am I getting worked up now?...
'Titanic': James Cameron cites problem with Jack and Rose door theory, investigates in NatGeo special
In "Titanic: 25 Years Later," James Cameron will forensically investigate the fan theory that Jack could have survived on the floating door.
The Last of Us may have broken the cardinal rule of video game adaptations
Sometimes, all it takes is six words to ruin a good thing. “Adapted from the hit video game.” When it comes to film and TV, there are few phrases more ominous. And yet, since the early days of gaming, ill-fated live-action adaptations have kept popping up. Occasionally, the efforts have lived on in infamy: think of Bob Hoskins and John Leguizamo’s bafflingly misconceived Super Mario Bros. (1993). Or the gaudy, incomprehensible Assassin’s Creed (2016). Or Hitman – a game so nice, they adapted it twice (both times with truly execrable results). So when it was announced that HBO would be adapting The Last of Us, one of...
Comments / 0