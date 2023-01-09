ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
SheKnows

Kate Middleton’s Reported Reaction to Prince Harry’s Accusations Proves the Royal Family Is Feeling the Sting of His Memoir

By Kristyn Burtt
SheKnows
SheKnows
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4KCb2z_0k8YxrxS00

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, SheKnows may receive an affiliate commission.

The royal family may be keeping a stiff upper lip in public after Prince Harry’s recent round of interviews for his memoir, Spare , but behind the palace walls, they are reportedly reacting to his claims. Kate Middleton , who was once close to her brother-in-law, apparently is having a hard time digesting all of the private family stories going public.

The Princess of Wales now doesn’t know who to trust in the monarchy because Prince Harry was once a confidante of hers. “Kate feels that Harry’s actions are atrocious,” an insider told Us Weekly . “She is appalled at him for dragging her name through the dirt and is finding it hard to forgive.” Kate does get dinged a few times in the memoir from the leaked excerpts so far — from Princess Charlotte’s bridesmaid dress issue to shouting at Meghan Markle after she referred to Kate’s hormones during pregnancy — let’s just say Kate and Meghan were not designed to be besties.

What may upset Kate the most is that her perfectly curated public image is shattered by Harry revealing her behind-the-scenes personality. That might be the real reason she is finding it difficult to process how Harry is spreading his message — the royal family has a lot of issues to iron out. As royal expert Katie Nicholl noted to Page Six , “They’ve been taken aback by the level of detail and just how far Harry has gone in all of this.”

Buy: Spare $22.42

Harry’s memoir made things very real, very quickly for the royal family (LOLing that they were originally worried about the Harry & Meghan docuseries). It’s honestly going to feel odd if the palace doesn’t issue some kind of statement at this point because the damage is done — and silence sometimes feels like an acknowledgment that Harry’s allegations ring true.

Click here to see a complete timeline of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s feud with the royal family.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bOa77_0k8YxrxS00

More from SheKnows Best of SheKnows

Comments / 905

Connie Someone
4d ago

Harry has to say something negative because his wife is so jealous of her. It's a joke that he can't really come up with anything of importance. Kate has class even behind closed doors.

Reply(118)
577
farmwife2010
4d ago

royal family needs to cut ties with Harry, turn their back on him, and refuse any phone calls, sudden appearances, refuse any all contact..no money nothing.....

Reply(26)
512
Chris Cross Applesauce
4d ago

Ha! Kate has only acted like a lady. So what is she was mad behind the scenes. She dealt with it privately. Her image is not shattered.

Reply(17)
403
Related
Us Weekly

Prince William ‘Became Livid’ After Harry Went to Queen Elizabeth for Permission to Keep Pre-Wedding Beard: ‘He Wouldn’t Let It Go’

A fight over … facial hair? Prince Harry claimed that Prince William “was livid” after the Duke of Sussex had a conversation with Queen Elizabeth II about permission to keep his pre-wedding beard. Before his televised nuptials to Meghan Markle in May 2018, Harry, 38, spoke with his late grandmother and got the “green light” to keep […]
netflixjunkie.com

SWITCHING SIDES? Princess Eugenie Who Claimed To Be Close To Meghan Markle Shares Words of Gratitude For Kate Middleton

The Harry & Meghan docuseries indeed exposed the dynamics of a lot of relationships among the Royal Family. The six-part bombshell made it very clear that the Sussexes’ days of maintaining a healthy relationship with the Palace are limited. Nevertheless, it also showed which members of their own still stand tall with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle. One of them was Princess Eugenie, the younger cousin of Harry and William. However, others have been some recent development of hers with Kate Middleton as well.
SheKnows

This Resurfaced Photo of Princess Diana Crying During a Royal Engagement Shows How Heartbreakingly Similar Her Journey Was to Meghan Markle

The parallels between how Princess Diana and Meghan Markle were treated by the palace really do feel like history was repeating itself. Harry & Meghan clearly spells out the narrative that when a female eclipses the popularity of the rest of the royal family, things start to go south.  The Netflix docuseries shows a sad photo of Diana in tears during her 1983 Australian tour with Prince Charles. She was 21 years old at the time, but the crowds couldn’t get enough of her. “The prince was embarrassed the crowds so clearly favored her over him,” wrote Sally Bedell Smith her...
SheKnows

Prince Harry Claims Prince William & Kate Middleton ‘Howled With Laughter’ When He Wore That Nazi Costume

From the two-part docuseries to the upcoming tell-all memoir Spare, Prince Harry has proved he’s not afraid to be brutally honest and throw some punches to tell his part of the story. In an excerpt of the book obtained by Page Six, the royal accuses his brother Prince William and sister-in-law Kate Middleton of one of the most serious allegations to date: encouraging him to wear his infamous 2005 Nazi costume. “I phoned Willy and Kate, asked what they thought,” he said, adding they were all brainstorming what to wear for an upcoming party with a “Native and Colonial” theme....
netflixjunkie.com

“Take your finger out of my face” – Meghan Markle Offended Kate Middleton and Prince William With ‘baby brain’ Comment

Prince Harry shared a heartwarming bond with Prince William and Kate Middleton until a few years back. The trio did a lot of royal engagements together and were always spotted with a smile on their face. Following Middleton’s entry into the royal family, the Duke also labeled her as the sister he never had. However, Meghan Markle could never share the same camaraderie with the Prince and Princess of Wales.
The List

Meghan Markle's Former Bodyguard Describes Her Difficult Entrance Into The Royal Family

When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, first began dating, things were immediately difficult for them. The couple recently shared details of their complicated courtship in their Netflix documentary series, "Harry & Meghan." Most notably, the royal defectors experienced clashes with the British press and with Meghan's new royal family members, paired with the harsher judgment due to her race.
Us Weekly

Prince Harry Says He ‘Without Question’ Is Partially Responsible for Rift With Prince William: ‘I Have More Freedom Than He Does’

Ready to tell all — again. Prince Harry opened up about his life within the British royal family in his debut memoir, Spare — but the revelations haven't stopped there. The Duke of Sussex, 38, sat down for an interview with Good Morning America, which aired on Monday, January 9, one day after his appearances […]
CALIFORNIA STATE
The List

Former Spokesperson For Dodi Fayed's Father Says Prince Harry Created His Own Downfall

We're just days away from the release of Prince Harry's bombshell memoir, "Spare," and the raft of promotional appearances surrounding it, during which the Duke of Sussex looks set to delve even further into the ongoing issues with his estranged family. In a trailer for his "60 Minutes" interview with Anderson Cooper, the royal defector confirmed once and for all that he will never return to Buckingham Palace, and his previous life there (via Twitter).
OK! Magazine

Prince William Wants To 'Release A Statement' About Prince Harry's Memoir But Is Being 'Overruled' By King Charles: Source

In less than 24 hours, the world will finally be able to get their hands on Prince Harry's memoir — but the royal family still can't agree on whether or not they should publicly react to the tome.According to a report, the monarchy's group of "senior advisers" set up a "war room" of sorts to discuss the "fallout" that could occur once Spare debuts on Tuesday, January 10.Behind closed doors, the aides are said to be thinking of every possible claim Harry could make and how it could affect the royal family's image."There were undoubtedly fears about what Harry was...
The Independent

Meghan Markle’s wedding dress designer says there was pressure to make dress ‘flawless’

Clare Waight Keller has reflected on the pressure of designing the Duchess of Sussex’s wedding dress.In the fourth episode of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s Netflix docuseries, Harry and Meghan, the former Givenchy artistic director reflected on designing the duchess’ gown for her 2018 wedding to Prince Harry.“Looking at the design of the dress, there were many conversations we had over how you want to present yourself to the world,” Waight Keller explained in an interview during the documentary.The British designer spoke about how the royal wedding, which was watched by 29 million people in the United States, amplified...
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

SheKnows

93K+
Followers
10K+
Post
33M+
Views
ABOUT

SheKnows recognizes that raising a healthy family requires a strong heart and mind. We are here to inform, inspire and give voice to the moms of the world. We're an inclusive community for modern moms that offers a curated take on the most relevant parenting, health and lifestyle topics.

 https://www.sheknows.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy