ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cedar Rapids, IA

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KCRG.com

Firefighters extinguish fire at Cambridge Townhomes in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids firefighters responded to an apartment fire on the city’s northeast side early Friday morning. Firefighters said they were called to the Cambridge Townhomes, in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast, just before 2 a.m. The fire happened at the same...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
cbs2iowa.com

Cedar Rapids woman killed in crash on I-80 Thursday

A Cedar Rapids woman died Thursday after a Jeep hit the back of a Dept. of Transportation (DOT) plow doing work on the shoulder of the interstate. A crash report released Friday by the Iowa Dept. of Public Safety saidJoyce Baumgarten, 64 of Cedar Rapids, was killed. According to the...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

One dead, one injured in Iowa County crash involving Iowa DOT plow

The Monticello Police Department is investigating a case they say started as an active break in that led to a deadly shooting. Emma Harding from Tanager Place joins us to talk about how they're dealing with the workforce shortage. Firefighters extinguish fire at Cambridge Townhomes in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 6...
IOWA COUNTY, IA
iheart.com

Video Reveals Information On Fatal Cedar Rapids Stabbing

(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The fatal stabbing of a Cedar Rapids woman is captured on video. Footage obtained by our news partner Iowa's News Now shows Devonna Walker arguing with two neighbors when the man shouts a racial slur and appears to stab her after she pushes the woman. Both were detained by police, but have been released without charges.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCJJ

Iowa State Patrol identifies victim in fatal I-80 accident in Iowa County

Iowa State Patrol has identified the victim who died in a multiple vehicle crash in Iowa County. The accident happened on eastbound Interstate between the North English and Marengo exits around 1pm Thursday. According to the accident report, a 2019 Jeep Cherokee struck a DOT plow truck that was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project. The driver of the Jeep was killed in the accident. On Friday night, the State Patrol identified the woman as 64-year-old Joyce Baumgarten of Cedar Rapids.
IOWA COUNTY, IA
KCRG.com

Video shows officers arriving at Alexander Jackson’s home the day he’s accused of killing his family

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The first day of testimony in the trial of Alexander Jackson included body camera video from police. The video showed the moment officers arrived at Jackson’s home, the morning he’s accused of killing his family. The 22-year-old faces three counts of First Degree Murder in the deaths of his father, mother and 19-year-old sister. Jackson maintains it was an intruder who broke into the house and killed his family in June of 2021.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
KCRG.com

Cedar Rapids man arrested after firing gun at apartment

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man allegedly involved in a domestic assault that involved gunshots has been arrested, according to police. Police said they responded after callers reported hearing gunshots and people screaming in the area of the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast. Officers said when...
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA
Q98.5

Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways

Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
MARION, IA
KCRG.com

Central City woman charged with arson following structure fire

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 7th, 2023, at approximately 11:30 pm, emergency crews responded to a structure fire at the Farmhouse Restaurant. Following an investigation, officials determined that the fire was intentionally set. On January 11th, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Heidi Liegl. She was charged...
CENTRAL CITY, IA
Q98.5

[UPDATE] Owner of Linn County Restaurant Damaged By Fire Has Been Arrested

Four Linn County Fire Departments responded to the scene of a restaurant fire late Saturday evening. According to a media release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, fire crews from the Alburnett, Central City, Coggon, and Marion Fire Departments all responded to a fire in Central City at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Deputies from the Linn County Sheriff's Office also went to the scene, along with Center Point Ambulance Service.
LINN COUNTY, IA
KCJJ

Cedar Rapids rail company purchases lot for loading facility in Iowa City

Iowa Interstate Railroad LLC will be purchasing roughly 30 acres in Iowa City’s southeast industrial campus. In an announcement from the company and the City, the purchase will allow for the creation of a new rail-to-truck transloading facility. The plot of land is located about 1,000 yards east of 420th Street’s intersection with Highway 6.
IOWA CITY, IA
KWQC

King’s Material worker shares story

DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For a man who nearly lost his life, he’s become a medical miracle. Derek Oldfather, 31-year-old, was identified as the man stuck in a conveyor belt at King’s Material last month, has now returned home from the hospital in good spirits. “She’s like it’s...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

Hawkeye couple loses home to house fire weeks before baby is due

Bivalent COVID-19 booster shot appears to be protecting older adults from severe illness. Researchers at the University of Iowa studied the booster's impact on adults 65 and older. Cornell women’s basketball signs player with Down syndrome: “You just want special people”. Updated: 4 hours ago. When Cornell women's...
IOWA CITY, IA
KCRG.com

One dead in shooting in Cedar Rapids

Murphy's Bar & Grill is designed for food, but they're serving up more than just meals in the evening. And their work goes beyond even that. KCRG-TV9's White House Correspondent, Jon Decker joins us now live from Mexico City. Family pays it forward with new therapy dog at Iowa hospital.
CEDAR RAPIDS, IA

Comments / 0

Community Policy