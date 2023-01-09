Read full article on original website
KCRG.com
Firefighters extinguish fire at Cambridge Townhomes in Cedar Rapids
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Cedar Rapids firefighters responded to an apartment fire on the city’s northeast side early Friday morning. Firefighters said they were called to the Cambridge Townhomes, in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast, just before 2 a.m. The fire happened at the same...
cbs2iowa.com
Cedar Rapids woman killed in crash on I-80 Thursday
A Cedar Rapids woman died Thursday after a Jeep hit the back of a Dept. of Transportation (DOT) plow doing work on the shoulder of the interstate. A crash report released Friday by the Iowa Dept. of Public Safety saidJoyce Baumgarten, 64 of Cedar Rapids, was killed. According to the...
KCRG.com
One dead, one injured in Iowa County crash involving Iowa DOT plow
The Monticello Police Department is investigating a case they say started as an active break in that led to a deadly shooting. Emma Harding from Tanager Place joins us to talk about how they're dealing with the workforce shortage. Firefighters extinguish fire at Cambridge Townhomes in Cedar Rapids. Updated: 6...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids police forward findings in Devonna Walker death investigation to Linn County Attorney
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Police Department said it has completed its investigation into the death of Devonna Walker last week at the Cambridge Townhomes in Northeast Cedar Rapids. In a press release, police said they have forwarded their completed investigation to the Linn County Attorney on...
iheart.com
Video Reveals Information On Fatal Cedar Rapids Stabbing
(Cedar Rapids, IA) -- The fatal stabbing of a Cedar Rapids woman is captured on video. Footage obtained by our news partner Iowa's News Now shows Devonna Walker arguing with two neighbors when the man shouts a racial slur and appears to stab her after she pushes the woman. Both were detained by police, but have been released without charges.
KCJJ
Iowa State Patrol identifies victim in fatal I-80 accident in Iowa County
Iowa State Patrol has identified the victim who died in a multiple vehicle crash in Iowa County. The accident happened on eastbound Interstate between the North English and Marengo exits around 1pm Thursday. According to the accident report, a 2019 Jeep Cherokee struck a DOT plow truck that was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project. The driver of the Jeep was killed in the accident. On Friday night, the State Patrol identified the woman as 64-year-old Joyce Baumgarten of Cedar Rapids.
KCRG.com
Testimony underway in murder trial for Cedar Rapids man accused of killing his family
The Monticello Police Department is investigating a case they say started as an active break in that led to a deadly shooting. Emma Harding from Tanager Place joins us to talk about how they're dealing with the workforce shortage. What to know about the upcoming Winter Gardening Fair. Updated: 6...
KCRG.com
Video shows officers arriving at Alexander Jackson’s home the day he’s accused of killing his family
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) -The first day of testimony in the trial of Alexander Jackson included body camera video from police. The video showed the moment officers arrived at Jackson’s home, the morning he’s accused of killing his family. The 22-year-old faces three counts of First Degree Murder in the deaths of his father, mother and 19-year-old sister. Jackson maintains it was an intruder who broke into the house and killed his family in June of 2021.
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids man arrested after firing gun at apartment
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A Cedar Rapids man allegedly involved in a domestic assault that involved gunshots has been arrested, according to police. Police said they responded after callers reported hearing gunshots and people screaming in the area of the 1300 block of 3rd Avenue Southeast. Officers said when...
Two More Fatal Accidents During Tragic Week on Eastern Iowa Roadways
Four different traffic incidents have now claimed five lives in eastern Iowa, over a five-day period. The latest crash involved four vehicles and happened around 1 p.m. Thursday afternoon, January 12. The driver of a Jeep Cherokee was traveling eastbound on I-80 at mile marker 213 (near the Marengo exit) when they struck a snowplow from the Iowa Department of Transportation. According to an Iowa State Patrol accident report, the plow "was on the left shoulder conducting a slow-moving interstate maintenance project."
KCRG.com
Central City woman charged with arson following structure fire
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - On January 7th, 2023, at approximately 11:30 pm, emergency crews responded to a structure fire at the Farmhouse Restaurant. Following an investigation, officials determined that the fire was intentionally set. On January 11th, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office arrested 43-year-old Heidi Liegl. She was charged...
KCRG.com
No students injured after Linn-Mar school bus involved in head-on crash
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - At approximately 3:29 pm, Marion Police responded to a report of a traffic crash involving a Linn-Mar school bus and a passenger vehicle at the intersection of North 10th St. and Eastview Ave. Investigators say the bus had been northbound on North 10th St. and had...
[UPDATE] Owner of Linn County Restaurant Damaged By Fire Has Been Arrested
Four Linn County Fire Departments responded to the scene of a restaurant fire late Saturday evening. According to a media release from the Linn County Sheriff's Office, fire crews from the Alburnett, Central City, Coggon, and Marion Fire Departments all responded to a fire in Central City at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday night. Deputies from the Linn County Sheriff's Office also went to the scene, along with Center Point Ambulance Service.
KCJJ
Cedar Rapids rail company purchases lot for loading facility in Iowa City
Iowa Interstate Railroad LLC will be purchasing roughly 30 acres in Iowa City’s southeast industrial campus. In an announcement from the company and the City, the purchase will allow for the creation of a new rail-to-truck transloading facility. The plot of land is located about 1,000 yards east of 420th Street’s intersection with Highway 6.
KWQC
King’s Material worker shares story
DAVENPORT, Iowa (KWQC) - For a man who nearly lost his life, he’s become a medical miracle. Derek Oldfather, 31-year-old, was identified as the man stuck in a conveyor belt at King’s Material last month, has now returned home from the hospital in good spirits. “She’s like it’s...
KCRG.com
Cedar Rapids Police and Linn County Attorney release statement on homicide of Devonna Walker
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - With questions surrounding the death and investigation of a 29-year-old woman, officials have released a joint statement in the hope of quelling public concerns. Police initially responded to a report of a stabbing in the 2100 block of North Towne Court Northeast at about 6:45...
KCRG.com
Hawkeye couple loses home to house fire weeks before baby is due
Bivalent COVID-19 booster shot appears to be protecting older adults from severe illness. Researchers at the University of Iowa studied the booster's impact on adults 65 and older. Cornell women’s basketball signs player with Down syndrome: “You just want special people”. Updated: 4 hours ago. When Cornell women's...
KCRG.com
Fatal Cedar Rapids stabbing victim’s mother calls incident ‘racist murder’
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - LeSean Boles calls her daughter Devonna Walker’s death a murder, even knowing what happened in the video that shows her daughter charge someone who had their back to her right before she is stabbed. 29-year-old Walker was fatally stabbed at Cambridge Townhomes in northeast...
KCRG.com
One dead in shooting in Cedar Rapids
Murphy's Bar & Grill is designed for food, but they're serving up more than just meals in the evening. And their work goes beyond even that. KCRG-TV9's White House Correspondent, Jon Decker joins us now live from Mexico City. Family pays it forward with new therapy dog at Iowa hospital.
