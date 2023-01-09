ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Uber Eats Reveals the Year's Most Popular Strange Food Combos

By Sierra Marquina
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
On Air with Ryan Seacrest
 4 days ago

OK, a few of these are nasty! Uber Eats revealed the most popular strange food combos ordered in 2022 and we have questions.

Some, like watermelon and mustard, were TikTok challenges, but sushi and ranch dressing?! Ew!

See the list below:

- Fruit Roll-ups and Hot Cheetos (Apparently, you roll the Cheetos up in the fruit…pass)

- Pickles and Whipped Cream (sounds like a pregnancy craving, but popular on YouTube)

- Dark Chocolate and Tomato Salad

- Pizza and Applesauce (this is apparently a thing that has popped up on food blogs. The applesauce pairs well with the cheese and the sauce)

- Pizza and Peanut Butter (this trended last year…specifically with pepperoni pizza)

- Sushi and Ranch Dressing

- Popcorn and Pickle Juice

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3rrhsy_0k8Yx7sd00

Would you try any of these?! Watch back the full breakdown above.

Comments / 0

Related
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

On Air with Ryan Seacrest

3K+
Followers
3K+
Post
616K+
Views
ABOUT

News & more from the live radio show

 https://onairwithryan.iheart.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy