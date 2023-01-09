Uber Eats Reveals the Year's Most Popular Strange Food Combos

OK, a few of these are nasty! Uber Eats revealed the most popular strange food combos ordered in 2022 and we have questions.

Some, like watermelon and mustard, were TikTok challenges, but sushi and ranch dressing?! Ew!

See the list below:

- Fruit Roll-ups and Hot Cheetos (Apparently, you roll the Cheetos up in the fruit…pass)

- Pickles and Whipped Cream (sounds like a pregnancy craving, but popular on YouTube)

- Dark Chocolate and Tomato Salad

- Pizza and Applesauce (this is apparently a thing that has popped up on food blogs. The applesauce pairs well with the cheese and the sauce)

- Pizza and Peanut Butter (this trended last year…specifically with pepperoni pizza)

- Sushi and Ranch Dressing

- Popcorn and Pickle Juice

Would you try any of these?! Watch back the full breakdown above.