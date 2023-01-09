ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

Daily Voice

Nursing Home Patient's Death Ruled Homicide: Baltimore PD

The death of a 75-year-old longterm care center patient who died after being knocked down by an employee last May has been ruled a homicide, authorities in Baltimore said. Ellsworth Johnson-Bey was knocked down by a contract worker at a home on the 5000 block of Frankford Road the afternoon of May 18, 2022, city police said.
BALTIMORE, MD
wfmd.com

Frederick City Officer Hit By Car Investigating Case

Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Frederick City Police Officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday. According to a text message from Frederick City’s Acting Police Chief Kirk Henneberry, police were conducting an investigation into a fraud case in the 900 block of W. 7th Street when a foot chase began of an individual.
FREDERICK, MD
NBC Washington

Woman Found Dead From Stab Wound in Ivy City

A woman was found dead from a stab wound in Northeast D.C. on Saturday, police say. The victim was 36-year-old Jasmine "Star" Mack. Friends of Mack confirmed that she identified as a transgender woman. Officers found Mack while doing a welfare check at the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street NE...
WASHINGTON, DC
Nottingham MD

Vehicles stolen in Fullerton, assault & robbery reported in Middle River

NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. Sometime between December 25 and January 3, an individual stole a black Nissan Titan and a white Kia Sorento in the 8400-block of Belair Road in Fullerton/Nottingham (21236). Sometime between December 28 and January 2,...
MIDDLE RIVER, MD
baltimorebrew.com

Black couple sues Four Seasons Baltimore after “humiliating” experience

After room rates kept going up and snarky remarks were made about whether their credit card was stolen, the two concluded it was all about their race. A Baltimore couple who tried to book a room at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore – and allegedly were told they “may be better off going to a Motel 6” – have filed a lawsuit saying they were essentially turned away because they were African American.
BALTIMORE, MD
californiaexaminer.net

DC Homeowner Shoots 13-year-old After He Was Allegedly Breaking Into Cars

DC Homeowner Shoots 13-year-old After He Was Allegedly Breaking Into Cars: After hearing rumors that a homeowner shot and killed a 13-year-old child for allegedly stealing into automobiles in the Fifth District, police in Washington, D.C. launched an investigation. Around 3:56 on Saturday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police, officers...
WASHINGTON, DC
Bay Net

Waldorf Felon Charged After Pointing Handgun At Woman And Child

WALDORF, Md. – On January 8 at 8 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Brightwell Court in Waldorf for the report of a domestic-related assault in progress in which the suspect was armed with a handgun. When officers arrived, they located the suspect outside of the residence;...
WALDORF, MD
nbc24.com

Teens, guns and death; an everyday reality in Maryland

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a span of 48 hours, seven students were victims of gunfire. One of those students, a 16-year-old, died in a mass shooting near Edmondson-Westside High School. Mayor Brandon Scott placed the blame on the Popeye's restaurant for that deadly shooting. A 12-year-old in Anne Arundel...
BALTIMORE, MD
Nottingham MD

Crash reported on I-695 in Parkville

PARKVILLE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday afternoon crash on I-695 in Baltimore County. The crash was reported at around 1 p.m. between the Loch Raven Boulevard and Perring Parkway exits. Several outer loop lanes are closed between the two exits. There has been no word on...
PARKVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Maryland Lottery Makes 3 New Millionaires

– Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of Jan. 9, only one of the three life-changing prizes...
MARYLAND STATE
rockvillenights.com

Police called after assault at bar in Rockville

Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at a bar early Saturday morning. The assault was reported at a bar in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 2:00 AM. That is at Rockville Town Square.
ROCKVILLE, MD

