Nursing Home Patient's Death Ruled Homicide: Baltimore PD
The death of a 75-year-old longterm care center patient who died after being knocked down by an employee last May has been ruled a homicide, authorities in Baltimore said. Ellsworth Johnson-Bey was knocked down by a contract worker at a home on the 5000 block of Frankford Road the afternoon of May 18, 2022, city police said.
Baltimore man accused of taking part in three murders within the same month
Last week Baltimore Homicide detectives charged 26-year-old Ameer Gittens for the 2021 Halloween murder of Antwan Andrews.
weaa.org
Names of Baltimore’s 2022 homicide victims to be displayed on a banner this weekend
(Baltimore, MD) -- The names of 333 victims killed in gun violence in Baltimore last year will go on display this weekend outside the New Covenant Church in the 1800 block of Wickes Avenue. The 20-feet-wide and 30-feet-tall banner is a project of the Guardian Angels. The community service and...
Death of 75-year-old man assaulted by healthcare facility worker ruled homicide
Police are investigating the death of a 75-year-old man who was allegedly pushed down by an employee at a Northeast Baltimore healthcare facility.
wfmd.com
Frederick City Officer Hit By Car Investigating Case
Frederick, Md. (DG) – A Frederick City Police Officer was struck by a vehicle Wednesday. According to a text message from Frederick City’s Acting Police Chief Kirk Henneberry, police were conducting an investigation into a fraud case in the 900 block of W. 7th Street when a foot chase began of an individual.
Baltimore Police begin patrolling banned squeegee worker intersections
Drivers in certain parts of Baltimore city may notice a lack of squeegee workers as Baltimore police officers will be out patrolling to stop panhandling and soliciting.
Man Wanted In Attempted Murder Could Be In Baltimore Area: Police
Police are on the lookout for a suspect they believe is involved in an attempted murder that occurred last fall. Kevin Mack, 49, is accused of shooting a 43-year-old victim in the 1800 block of Brunt Street on October 29, 2022, according to Baltimore police. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of...
WJLA
Maryland man charged with killing girlfriend in 2021 arrested in Florida: Police
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, Md. (7News) — A 44-year-old Maryland man charged with killing his girlfriend in 2021 was arrested last month in Florida, the Prince George's County Police Department says. On Dec. 17, 2021, officers responded to the 5000 block of Leah Court and found 51-year-old Kimberly Page of...
Police asking for public's help identifying suspect wanted in Adams Morgan shooting that left man dead
WASHINGTON — Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect, who has been linked to a December 2022 homicide that happened in Northwest D.C. Officers responded to 18th Street Northwest, nearby Belmont Road Northwest, in the Adams Morgan neighborhood around 1:20 a.m....
NBC Washington
Woman Found Dead From Stab Wound in Ivy City
A woman was found dead from a stab wound in Northeast D.C. on Saturday, police say. The victim was 36-year-old Jasmine "Star" Mack. Friends of Mack confirmed that she identified as a transgender woman. Officers found Mack while doing a welfare check at the 2000 block of Gallaudet Street NE...
Nottingham MD
Vehicles stolen in Fullerton, assault & robbery reported in Middle River
NOTTINGHAM, MD—Police are investigating three local crimes that were reported over the past week. Sometime between December 25 and January 3, an individual stole a black Nissan Titan and a white Kia Sorento in the 8400-block of Belair Road in Fullerton/Nottingham (21236). Sometime between December 28 and January 2,...
baltimorebrew.com
Black couple sues Four Seasons Baltimore after “humiliating” experience
After room rates kept going up and snarky remarks were made about whether their credit card was stolen, the two concluded it was all about their race. A Baltimore couple who tried to book a room at the luxury Four Seasons Hotel Baltimore – and allegedly were told they “may be better off going to a Motel 6” – have filed a lawsuit saying they were essentially turned away because they were African American.
californiaexaminer.net
DC Homeowner Shoots 13-year-old After He Was Allegedly Breaking Into Cars
DC Homeowner Shoots 13-year-old After He Was Allegedly Breaking Into Cars: After hearing rumors that a homeowner shot and killed a 13-year-old child for allegedly stealing into automobiles in the Fifth District, police in Washington, D.C. launched an investigation. Around 3:56 on Saturday morning, according to the Metropolitan Police, officers...
Bay Net
Waldorf Felon Charged After Pointing Handgun At Woman And Child
WALDORF, Md. – On January 8 at 8 p.m., officers responded to the 1700 block of Brightwell Court in Waldorf for the report of a domestic-related assault in progress in which the suspect was armed with a handgun. When officers arrived, they located the suspect outside of the residence;...
nbc24.com
Teens, guns and death; an everyday reality in Maryland
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — In a span of 48 hours, seven students were victims of gunfire. One of those students, a 16-year-old, died in a mass shooting near Edmondson-Westside High School. Mayor Brandon Scott placed the blame on the Popeye's restaurant for that deadly shooting. A 12-year-old in Anne Arundel...
Wbaltv.com
Police: Officers find stolen handgun in teenager's book bag during traffic stop
GLEN BURNIE, Md. — Police confiscated a stolen revolver from a teenager during a traffic stop Sunday morning. Anne Arundel County police said officers stopped a vehicle for a registration violation around 10 a.m. Sunday in the area of Post 40 Road and Crain Highway in Glen Burnie. While...
Nottingham MD
Crash reported on I-695 in Parkville
PARKVILLE, MD—Crews are on the scene of a Tuesday afternoon crash on I-695 in Baltimore County. The crash was reported at around 1 p.m. between the Loch Raven Boulevard and Perring Parkway exits. Several outer loop lanes are closed between the two exits. There has been no word on...
Police arrest husband of missing DC real-estate executive for misleading investigation
COHASSET, Mass. — Police have arrested 46-year-old Brian Walshe, the husband of 39-year-old Ana Walshe for allegedly misleading the police's investigation, according to the Cohasset Police Department. Police are currently investigating Ana's disappearance while she was on her way to D.C. Walshe allegedly planned to catch a flight from...
Bay Net
Maryland Lottery Makes 3 New Millionaires
– Maryland has three new millionaires after a week when two people bought second-tier winning Mega Millions tickets in Upper Marlboro and White Hall, and a third person in Waldorf bought a FAST PLAY progressive jackpot ticket worth $1,540,419. As of Jan. 9, only one of the three life-changing prizes...
rockvillenights.com
Police called after assault at bar in Rockville
Rockville City police responded to a report of a 2nd-degree assault at a bar early Saturday morning. The assault was reported at a bar in the 100 block of Gibbs Street at 2:00 AM. That is at Rockville Town Square.
