Michigan State

Autoblog

Watch as 77-year-old man flips his Camry inside an automatic carwash

Automatic carwashes are supposed to be hassle-free. In an ideal world, the driver pulls up, pays, and relaxes for five minutes while the “magic hands” do their job. Unfortunately, we don’t live in an ideal world, and as one Pennsylvania man recently found out, automatic carwashes can be anything but hassle-free.
Top Speed

German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America

The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
CBS Detroit

Michigan woman dies of cold exposure after being found in assisted living facility parking lot

BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An 82-year-old woman has died from cold exposure after a snow plow driver discovered her outside of an assisted living facility in Bath Township, police said.The woman was found at about 7:10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, at the Vista Springs Timber Ridge Village assisted living community located at 16260 Park Lake Road.Police say a snow plow driver was clearing the parking lot and saw the resident curled up in the snow at the north end of the parking lot. The woman was carried inside, and staff, police and fire treated her for extreme cold exposure.According to police, she was transported to Sparrow Hospital, where she died.The Bath Township Police Department is investigating the circumstances of the incident. 
Joel Eisenberg

Plans For Permanent Walmart Closings in 2023

Due to ongoing incidents of crime and a recent statement by the company’s CEO regarding the possibility of future store closures as a result, atop of the frequent reason of underperforming locations, questions have arisen as to current plans.
torquenews.com

The $10 Harbor Freight Tool That Can Save You From a $1,000 Scam

Here’s a recent scam attempted on me that failed thanks to a certain level of distrust of dealership mechanics and a $10 Harbor Freight tool every car owner should own. Earlier I’ve shared with readers that in the interest of keeping peace within my family, I am not allowed to work on my spouse’s 2018 Kia. My spouse’s logic, however, determines that I am allowed to take her precious SUV to the dealership for its recommended service according to a neat little service record book they gave her upon buying the car new. Lucky me.
CBS News

Woman left on side of Colorado interstate by rideshare driver hit by two vehicles and killed

Questions abound about a fatal pedestrian crash on Interstate 25 after midnight on New Year's Day, CBS Colorado's Olivia Young reports. According to Thornton police, a woman was in the rideshare vehicle with friends and became ill. The driver pulled over and the passengers, who'd chosen to end the ride, paid and got out. Soon after, the woman walked onto the roadway and was hit by a dark truck that kept going. The woman was then hit by a car while she was lying on the highway. That car stopped.
KFYR-TV

How electric vehicles handle the North Dakota cold

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Projections for electric vehicles estimate that 43% of cars on the road in the United States will be electric by 2030, according to Bloomberg. The biggest question about electric vehicles in North Dakota is how they’ll handle the North Dakota cold. There’s plenty of cold in place right now and more on the way this week.
People

Utah Ski Resort Employee, 29, Dies After Falling from Chairlift That Was Struck by Tree

Christian Helger was "found unresponsive" after falling from the chairlift into a "ravine of deep snow," according to authorities An employee at a ski resort in Utah died on Monday after falling from a chairlift, officials say. The 29-year-old man, identified by authorities as Christian Helger, "lost his life in a tragic ski chair lift accident at Park City Mountain," the Summit County Sheriff's Office shared in a statement on Wednesday. In a previous statement, police said they were contacted by Park County Mountain Ski Patrol on Monday at...
