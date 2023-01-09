Read full article on original website
Related
Autoblog
Watch as 77-year-old man flips his Camry inside an automatic carwash
Automatic carwashes are supposed to be hassle-free. In an ideal world, the driver pulls up, pays, and relaxes for five minutes while the “magic hands” do their job. Unfortunately, we don’t live in an ideal world, and as one Pennsylvania man recently found out, automatic carwashes can be anything but hassle-free.
Woman left stranded after husband stops for toilet break and drives off 100 miles without her
One man will have a lot of making up to do after he left his wife stranded following a toilet break. Any relationship will have some arguments from time-to-time. But usually, you'd like to think that these problems can be overcome, and forgiveness can come over time. However, this man...
Top Speed
German-Built Harley-Davidson Fat Boy Is So Sexy, It'll Send Shockwaves To America
The custom Harley-Davidson culture is popular worldwide, but some countries (and their shops) continue to impress us regularly. Germany’s Thunderbike is one of these custom shops, and it’s given us crazy builds like this Street Bob inspired by the P-51 Mustang fighter jet. Today, we’re bringing you yet another breathtaking project, this time based on Harley-Davidson’s iconic thumper, the Fat Boy that's so good, it'll make waves all the way to America.
Michigan woman dies of cold exposure after being found in assisted living facility parking lot
BATH TOWNSHIP, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - An 82-year-old woman has died from cold exposure after a snow plow driver discovered her outside of an assisted living facility in Bath Township, police said.The woman was found at about 7:10 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 23, at the Vista Springs Timber Ridge Village assisted living community located at 16260 Park Lake Road.Police say a snow plow driver was clearing the parking lot and saw the resident curled up in the snow at the north end of the parking lot. The woman was carried inside, and staff, police and fire treated her for extreme cold exposure.According to police, she was transported to Sparrow Hospital, where she died.The Bath Township Police Department is investigating the circumstances of the incident.
73-year-old man who pays $370 monthly to live in a plane he bought for $100,000 says he doesn't regret it
An old man pays $370 per month to live his dream of making a plane his home. Bruce Campbell bought 10 acres of land worth $25,800 in Hillsboro, Oregon, after he was inspired by an airplane boneyard at the age of 15. Right then, he decided he had to live in a plane, and now, at 73, he is living his dream.
parentingisnteasy.co
State trooper miraculously spots missing toddler on mountain top just before nightfall
Children love running in the woods and exploring the nature around them, but if they are not careful or if their parents lose sight of them for a moment, they can easily get lost there. Losing track of your child can be scary at the shopping mall, imagine a place...
Walmart ‘thief arrested using new version of the banana trick’ after store’s deterrent policy works
A SUSPECTED thief has been arrested in Walmart after police say he filled a dog food bag with stolen goods from the store. Stanton Powell was caught on camera on December 28 attempting to walk out of the shop in Ogden, Utah, without paying for the hidden items, according to cops.
A man’s delivery went to the wrong person in Florida. When he picked it up, he saw cops
A package mix-up during the holiday season landed a Florida man on the “naughty list” Wednesday, according to the Marco Island Police Department.
33-year-old woman killed on highway after crawling out of rollover crash, Florida cops say
The woman walked onto a highway after crawling out of her overturned vehicle, Florida Highway Patrol said.
WXIA 11 Alive
Yes, warming up your car before driving in cold weather can damage the engine
Winter is officially here — and winter storms are hitting many parts of the United States. In frigid temperatures, it’s a common practice for many drivers to let their cars warm up for a while before hitting the road. Some vehicles even have a preset feature that lets drivers start their cars remotely.
Plans For Permanent Walmart Closings in 2023
Due to ongoing incidents of crime and a recent statement by the company’s CEO regarding the possibility of future store closures as a result, atop of the frequent reason of underperforming locations, questions have arisen as to current plans.
Motorcyclist Hits Deer At Over 50 MPH On Blue Ridge Parkway, Remarkably Doesn’t Crash
That ones gotta make the ol’ heart skip a beat. Unfortunately, if you’re into motorcycles, you have a much higher chance of getting injured or killed if you get into an accident. As much as riding a bike can be a ton of fun, it’s inherently dangerous.
California's ban on around 70,000 vehicles takes effect this week
The final rule in a set of regulations adopted 15 years ago has taken effect.
Woman dies at work time clock: 'She punched in and punched out at the same time'
*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events as told to me by a family member, who experienced them firsthand; used with permission. My mother's coworker died as she was punching the clock at the start of her shift. She was a nice woman, who was popular among her peers.
torquenews.com
The $10 Harbor Freight Tool That Can Save You From a $1,000 Scam
Here’s a recent scam attempted on me that failed thanks to a certain level of distrust of dealership mechanics and a $10 Harbor Freight tool every car owner should own. Earlier I’ve shared with readers that in the interest of keeping peace within my family, I am not allowed to work on my spouse’s 2018 Kia. My spouse’s logic, however, determines that I am allowed to take her precious SUV to the dealership for its recommended service according to a neat little service record book they gave her upon buying the car new. Lucky me.
Woman left on side of Colorado interstate by rideshare driver hit by two vehicles and killed
Questions abound about a fatal pedestrian crash on Interstate 25 after midnight on New Year's Day, CBS Colorado's Olivia Young reports. According to Thornton police, a woman was in the rideshare vehicle with friends and became ill. The driver pulled over and the passengers, who'd chosen to end the ride, paid and got out. Soon after, the woman walked onto the roadway and was hit by a dark truck that kept going. The woman was then hit by a car while she was lying on the highway. That car stopped.
KFYR-TV
How electric vehicles handle the North Dakota cold
BISMARCK, N.D. (KFYR) - Projections for electric vehicles estimate that 43% of cars on the road in the United States will be electric by 2030, according to Bloomberg. The biggest question about electric vehicles in North Dakota is how they’ll handle the North Dakota cold. There’s plenty of cold in place right now and more on the way this week.
3 parents dead after falling into frozen Arizona lake while trying "to get some pictures out on the ice"
A mother and father of two as well as another parent, all Indian nationals, were the drowning victims recovered from a frigid Arizona lake. Authorities and a family friend said the three were taking photos when the ice gave way and they fell through. The Coconino County Sheriff's Office confirmed...
“Oregon Man Drags Dead Deer Into Walmart To Try & Steal Beer” Is An All-Time Great Headline
We’re dipping into the vault today for look back at one of life’s greatest deer stories. And no, this isn’t about some 200-inch buck with its antlers pointing in the wrong direction. This is much, much better…. From back in 2017, it’s the story of a drunk...
Utah Ski Resort Employee, 29, Dies After Falling from Chairlift That Was Struck by Tree
Christian Helger was "found unresponsive" after falling from the chairlift into a "ravine of deep snow," according to authorities An employee at a ski resort in Utah died on Monday after falling from a chairlift, officials say. The 29-year-old man, identified by authorities as Christian Helger, "lost his life in a tragic ski chair lift accident at Park City Mountain," the Summit County Sheriff's Office shared in a statement on Wednesday. In a previous statement, police said they were contacted by Park County Mountain Ski Patrol on Monday at...
Comments / 0