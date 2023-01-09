Read full article on original website
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
WOUB
CDC warns of rising strep throat infections among children
WASHINGTON, D.C. (NewsHour) — The CDC is investigating a rise in severe cases of strep throat among kids in the U.S. Several children’s hospitals across the country have reported an increase in strep cases since November, including in Colorado where two children died. Dr. Peter Hotez of the...
WOUB
Prof. Geoff Dabelko describes converging aging & climate issues, & other enviro trends bringing career opportunities
Today we discuss new trends in the complex effort to address climate change, as well as career opportunities related to building a more sustainable world. Our guest, Geoff Dabelko, is a professor at Ohio University’s Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Service. He’s also associated with the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the Woodrow Wilson Center’s Environmental Change and Security Program, and other leading research organizations. Geoff says older people are particularly hard hit by climate change, and describes efforts to bring together leaders in climate adaptation and resilience with proponents of age-friendly communities. He also discusses other environmental trends and ways they may lead to career opportunities.
Tiktok will be prohibited on state systems under Cooper order
North Carolina joined Wisconsin this week to become the latest states to restrict the use of TikTok on state phones and other devices, a move that comes after nearly half of the states nationwide have blocked the popular social media app owned by a Chinese company. North Carolina Gov. Roy Cooper and Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers, both Democrats under pressure from state Republicans to enact a ban, cited potential risks to privacy, safety and security when issuing orders on Thursday. ...
