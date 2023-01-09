Today we discuss new trends in the complex effort to address climate change, as well as career opportunities related to building a more sustainable world. Our guest, Geoff Dabelko, is a professor at Ohio University’s Voinovich School of Leadership and Public Service. He’s also associated with the Stockholm International Peace Research Institute, the Woodrow Wilson Center’s Environmental Change and Security Program, and other leading research organizations. Geoff says older people are particularly hard hit by climate change, and describes efforts to bring together leaders in climate adaptation and resilience with proponents of age-friendly communities. He also discusses other environmental trends and ways they may lead to career opportunities.

