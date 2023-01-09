Read full article on original website
KPBS
Several state-run COVID testing sites in San Diego County to close soon
County health officials are preparing Friday for the closure of several state COVID-19 testing and treatment sites in San Diego County, scheduled by the end of February. The state-supported testing/treatment site in Escondido is scheduled to close this week and the one in El Cajon is scheduled to close the following week, both because demand has become so low at the sites, according to a county statement.
Horrific Attack Prompts Woman to Move Back to San Diego County
The attack happened in the Koreatown community of Los Angeles
KPBS
New UC San Diego EyeMobile hits the streets to serve low-income families
A new UC San Diego Shiley EyeMobile for Children hit the roads Wednesday, driving to schools in San Diego County to serve low-income families in need of eye exams. The EyeMobile is a 33-foot-long furnished recreational vehicle with two exam rooms, as well as a waiting area for children and families. It also has a television for the children to watch while they wait for their exam and a wall area with a selection of eye frames.
KPBS
San Diego County public defender acknowledged false statements in wrongful termination case
San Diego County Public Defender Randy Mize admitted under oath in December that he signed off on an investigative report regarding discrimination and harassment allegations in his office despite knowing it contained false statements, according to court transcripts. Mize made the admission during his testimony last month in the Superior...
KPBS
County supervisors OK Campo Road project in East County
The San Diego County Board of Supervisors voted 4-0 Wednesday to revitalize a main commercial street and adjacent residential area in Casa de Oro, an unincorporated East County community. Supervisors approved the Campo Road Corridor Revitalization Specific Plan, which according to the county "outlines a new vision" for a 60-acre...
KPBS
Gloria focuses on housing, homelessness in 2023 State of City Address
We speak with San Diego Mayor Todd Gloria about the commitments he outlined in his 2023 State of The City Address. Then, this year’s flu season has so far been a doozy. By the time November was over, it might have felt like everyone you know had the flu. But is it as bad as we think? And, the Colorado River, a central source of water for much of the Western United States, is drying up. We hear about a new podcast from The Los Angeles Times documenting the history of the river and how so many people have come to rely on it. Then, portions of California are seeing record amounts of rainfall this winter with a lot of that water going straight down storm drains on a path to the Pacific Ocean. But some communities are capturing what they can and storing it in underground aquifers. Finally, the root causes of homelessness are often attributed to drug addiction, mental illness or poverty. But research points to housing affordability as the most significant factor that leads to homelessness.
KPBS
Alpha Project CEO frustrated by lack of progress on San Diego homeless crisis
The number of people living on the streets in downtown San Diego is at record levels. In December, more than 1,800 people were living on sidewalks and in vehicles. The Downtown San Diego Partnership has documented a new record high every month since August. The county numbers will be determined...
KPBS
Vargas elected SANDAG chair, board members walk out to protest 'weighted vote'
County Supervisor Nora Vargas was elected chair of the SANDAG board Friday and almost immediately faced a revolt, as nine board members walked out of the meeting to protest the agency's voting procedures. Some time after Vargas was selected, nine board members, mostly Republicans from North County, got up and...
Parents of an 18-year-old who drowned off Mission Beach said San Diego lifeguards failed to prevent his death
SAN DIEGO — The parents of an 18-year-old Crawford High School graduate who drowned in Mission Beach in June of last year and whose body was never found say the city of San Diego failed to prevent their son's death. In a newly filed legal claim obtained by CBS...
KPBS
Homelessness likely to be at forefront of Todd Gloria's State of City Address
Mayor Todd Gloria will deliver his third State of the City Address Wednesday evening at the San Diego Civic Theatre, where he will likely focus heavily on the city's twin homelessness and housing crises. In his 2022 address, Gloria pinpointed chronic homelessness, housing shortages, rising crime and increasing infrastructure needs...
KPBS
New podcast explains why the Colorado River is in 'crisis'
Declining reservoirs in the Colorado River basin could have far reaching impacts for the seven states that depend on them for water, including California. “About 40 million people depend on the river for drinking water,” said Los Angeles Times water reporter, Ian James. “And it’s a major source of water for agriculture as well.”
KPBS
Passengers have bus service during San Clemente rail closure, but times are limited
Buses have been taking passengers back and forth between Oceanside and Irvine since track repairs in San Clemente began in September. The service, provided by Amtrak, is called a “bus bridge.”. Tanzil Khan has taken the bus bridge a few times."The most important thing I really like is that...
KPBS
CSU, UC look to expand into San Diego’s South Bay
Even with a population in the hundreds of thousands, San Diego's South Bay has only one public option for higher education: Southwestern College. That’s where Chula Vista resident Faisal Alnajjar is studying dental hygiene. Alnajjar earned bachelor’s degree in human biology from UC San Diego, roughly 20 miles north...
This Massive Wave Caused Epic Wipeouts At San Diego Beach WATCH
Film director and surfer, Owen Dubeck filmed a wave that he says is bigger than anything he's seen in Southern California.
Wrongfully convicted man released from Otay Mesa prison
A man who spent 30 years behind bars for a crime he did not commit was released from Donovan State Prison in Otay Mesa on Wednesday.
KPBS
Local nonprofit proposes using new tents to help ease homelessness crisis
On Wednesday, the Lucky Duck Foundation announced a proposal to put up two industrial-sized tents in a parking lot across from Balboa Park to help address San Diego's homelessness crisis. The aim would be to provide shelter for two specific groups: the elderly and young adults between 18 and 25,...
KPBS
Too many pooches! San Diego Humane Society is overcrowded with dogs
No matter what kind it is, no animal with nowhere to go will ever be turned away by the San Diego Humane Society. But that policy has placed them in a very difficult situation. “Ever since last summer, we’ve seen an influx in dogs, especially adult dogs, and it hasn’t...
KPBS
Rising egg prices are having an impact in places you might not expect
The rising cost of eggs is affecting more than just grocery stores. Childcare businesses and organizations who help people get nutritious food are also feeling the impact of this egg-flation. Sarah Song is a family childcare provider in National City, and her husband cooks nutritious, homemade meals for about 10...
KPBS
Rain means more delays in San Clemente rail line repair
Construction crews have been working to stabilize the San Clemente rail bed since train service was suspended in September. Officials hoped to reopen passenger train service between San Diego and Orange Counties in November. Then the date got pushed to December, and then to the beginning of February. But recent...
NBC San Diego
Stoned California Seniors Headed to ERs By the Thousands, UCSD Study Says
Stoned seniors — and we're not talking high-school kids — are visiting emergency rooms for cannabis-related issues in unprecedented numbers, according to a new study by UC San Diego researchers. According to the study conducted by the University of California San Diego School of Medicine, just 366 Californians...
