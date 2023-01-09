Read full article on original website
Dr. Phil debate on illegal immigration gets explosive: 'Why didn't White people stay in England?'
Dr. Phil guests feuded over how America should handle its chaotic southern border, which has seen massive waves of illegal immigration, some of which is associated with cartels.
George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US diagnosed with COVID-19. That looks to be bogus too.
Rep. George Santos claimed to be one of the first people in the US with COVID-19, but there are discrepancies in his retellings of the story.
Biden suggested the classified documents found in his garage were safe because it was locked with his Corvette in there
Biden said Thursday that he's "cooperating fully and completely" with a DOJ review into how the classified material ended up at his Delaware home.
Kari Lake Says If She's Not Made Arizona Governor, America Will 'Turn Into A Venezuela'
"There's a boatload of evidence in our favor," the Republican who lost in November said. There isn't.
Russia tried to claim months ago it destroyed American-made armored vehicles that the US didn't even offer Ukraine until last week
Russia has been caught repeatedly fabricating kills and victories in its war in Ukraine, which so far has not gone the way Putin planned.
Iran vows to station warships in Panama Canal
WASHINGTON (NewsNation) — The Iranian navy plans to station warships in a critical trading route: the Panama Canal. The announcement comes amid an ongoing campaign to install an Iranian military presence in Latin America — which would also come to the doorstep of the United States. The commander...
Chases at the border: New policy seeks to mitigate danger
(NewsNation) — Earlier this week, U.S. Customs and Border Protection updated its pursuit policy for suspected human smugglers following criticism about the oft-dangerous practices that put the lives of officers and civilians at risk. Civil rights groups have applauded the changes but critics say they’re reserving final judgment until...
Coast Guard intercepts dozens of migrants off Florida coast
(NewsNation) — The U.S. Coast Guard has intercepted dozens of Cuban and Haitian migrants off the coast of Florida this month, and on Thursday even more arrived ashore. A group of Haitians managed to swim to shore from a sailboat in the latest incident of a growing trend of migrant boats making the harrowing journey in choppy waters.
Investment in treatment needed to fight fentanyl crisis
(NewsNation) — The U.S. continues to battle a crisis as fentanyl flows into the U.S., mainly across the southern border, resulting in deadly overdoses. Stanford Psychiatry and Behavioral Sciences professor Keith Humphreys joined NewsNation to discuss how fentanyl surpassed other opioids to become the biggest drug problem the country is facing.
Top Iran diplomat says talks with Saudis could restore ties
BEIRUT (AP) — Talks between regional rivals Iran and Saudi Arabia are continuing and could eventually restore diplomatic relations that were severed years ago, Iran’s foreign minister said Friday. Hossein Amirabdollahian told reporters in Beirut that he met with Saudi Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan Al Saud...
‘I didn’t steal funds,’ says FTX founder Bankman-Fried
NEW YORK, (Reuters) — Sam Bankman-Fried said he did not steal money and blamed the collapse of his now-bankrupt FTX exchange on a broad crash in cryptocurrency markets, in a highly unusual blog post on Thursday, a month after his arrest on U.S. fraud charges. Federal prosecutors in Manhattan...
Inside look: Migrant smuggler leads border police on wild chase
HILDAGO, Texas (NewsNation) — Encounters at the border have slowed down since Title 42, the pandemic-era policy that lets agents turn away immigrants, was extended, according to border officials. However, problems still persist, and human smuggling is on the rise. It’s a highly sophisticated cartel-led business that plagues the...
Yellen tells Congress US expected to hit debt limit Thursday
WASHINGTON (AP) — Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen notified Congress on Friday that the U.S. is projected to reach its debt limit on Thursday and will then resort to “extraordinary measures” to avoid default. In a letter to House and Senate leaders, Yellen said her actions will buy...
