West Boca High School’s Save the Ocean club is all about “spreading awareness about what is going on in the oceans”, conserving the ocean, and instilling a sense of leadership in students. The club started back in 2018, marking the 2022-2023 school year as the fourth year of the club at West Boca. With the objective of gaining a better understanding of the club, Mrs. Whittaker answered questions on her experiences and opinions regarding the club. Mrs. Whittaker is the current club advisor, and plans on “doing [it] for a while”. The interview began with questioning how her experiences as club advisor influenced.

2 DAYS AGO