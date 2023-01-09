ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montana State

Even grizzly bears are getting priced out as Montana real estate booms

Montana’s hot real estate market is making it harder and more expensive to conserve grizzly bear habitats. Nonprofit conservation groups trying to connect isolated bear populations face the challenge of a growing human population and the rising cost of land. Driving down highway 93 south of Lolo, Montana Fish,...
Electric vehicle fee proposal moving through Montana Legislature

A bill to charge registration fees on electric vehicles is making its way through the Montana legislature. Members of the House Transportation Committee on Monday voted 15-0 to pass House Bill 60, which would allow the state to collect money from EVs the way it does gas-fueled cars. “Those taxpayers...
Californians on the ground used social media to document weather crisis

During a weather crisis, our understanding of what’s happening on the ground is from everyday people posting videos to social media. Femi Oke, host of Al Jazeera English’s ‘The Stream,” joins us to discuss how Californians documented the extreme flooding and rain and came together as a community this week.
