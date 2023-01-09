Read full article on original website
Even grizzly bears are getting priced out as Montana real estate booms
Montana’s hot real estate market is making it harder and more expensive to conserve grizzly bear habitats. Nonprofit conservation groups trying to connect isolated bear populations face the challenge of a growing human population and the rising cost of land. Driving down highway 93 south of Lolo, Montana Fish,...
Yellowstone County law enforcement flags jail space, staff as public safety priorities
Montana Gov. Greg Gianforte was in Billings Wednesday to discuss public safety and his budget proposals. Local authorities flagged a need for more jail space and staff. Billings Police Chief Rich St. John said capacity challenges at the county jail are a barrier to everyday police operations amid increasing rates of violent crime and domestic assault.
Electric vehicle fee proposal moving through Montana Legislature
A bill to charge registration fees on electric vehicles is making its way through the Montana legislature. Members of the House Transportation Committee on Monday voted 15-0 to pass House Bill 60, which would allow the state to collect money from EVs the way it does gas-fueled cars. “Those taxpayers...
Heavy rain is still hitting California. A few reservoirs figured out how to capture more for drought
Despite several weeks of torrential rain and flooding, California is still facing a severe multi-year drought. That has many people thinking about how to better capture winter floodwaters to last through the dry season. An innovative approach at two California reservoirs could help boost the state's water supply, potentially marking...
Ahead of 2024 conference, Methodist churches grapple with question of inclusivity
Like other religious denominations have done in the past decades, the United Methodist Church is undergoing a reformation. The shift could play out next year at a long-delayed general conference in North Carolina. In the meantime, United Methodist churches around the country are voting to disaffiliate from the large Protestant...
Californians on the ground used social media to document weather crisis
During a weather crisis, our understanding of what’s happening on the ground is from everyday people posting videos to social media. Femi Oke, host of Al Jazeera English’s ‘The Stream,” joins us to discuss how Californians documented the extreme flooding and rain and came together as a community this week.
