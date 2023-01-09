Read full article on original website
This Austin couple continue to give away millionsAsh JurbergAustin, TX
A woman paid $35 dollars for a priceless 2000-year-old Roman bust she found in a Goodwill storeAnita DurairajAustin, TX
10 Austin Companies That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyAustin, TX
Lawmakers release several key Texans who planned, instigated and helped execute the January 6 'insurrection'VictorTexas State
Is Buc-ee's the best-paying employer in Texas? Some roles pay wages four times more than teachers!Ash JurbergTexas State
8 dining locations that closed near Lake Travis in 2022
Vincent's on the Lake, a Lake Travis waterfront restaurant, closed its doors Sept. 30. (Taylor Cripe/ Community Impact) From pizza and hamburger joints to sushi restaurants, here’s a look at eight restaurants and eateries that closed in the Lake Travis-Westlake area in 2022:. Cho Sushi Fusion closed its Lakeway...
Central Texas’ growth boosts developments, inches closer to metroplex
Expansion projects run up and down I-35 between Austin and San Antonio, such as this segment between HWY 123 and HWY 80 in San Marcos. (Eric Weilbacher/Community Impact) The Central Texas region from Austin to San Antonio experienced immense growth in the past decade due to economic development along the I-35 corridor.
New 48-unit apartment expansion headed to Longhorn Village
Donor Stephen Ballantyne broke dirt at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Longhorn Village expansion and renovation on Jan. 10. (Courtesy White Construction) Longhorn Village, located at 12501 Longhorn Parkway, Austin, in Steiner Ranch, held a groundbreaking ceremony on Jan. 10 for a new 48-unit apartment expansion. The expansion is...
Trudy's spinoff restaurant Trudy's Del Mar on South Congress to close
AUSTIN, Texas — Just over a year after opening, Trudy's Del Mar on South Congress Avenue is reportedly set to close. According to a report from the Austin Business Journal, the Trudy's group will continue operating in the space at 1600 S. Congress Ave. but will usher in a new concept this spring.
Study to add medians along Williams Drive in Georgetown underway
The study looks to consolidate the number of driveways and turn lanes along Williams Drive by adding a center median. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Research and design of a project to add medians and designated turn lanes to Williams Drive began in late 2022 and is expected to continue throughout 2023.
This City Is The Most Desirable Place To Live In Texas & So Many People Are Moving Here
With thousands moving to Texas in recent years bumping up the population to over 30 million, it only makes sense that several neighborhoods around the state are among some of the most desired in the United States. A study conducted by Opendoor in November 2022 shows these new Texans love...
Nomi Health to close COVID-19 testing site in Southwest Austin
Nomi Health is closing a COVID-19 testing site at the Austin ISD Burger Athletic Complex on Jan. 13. (Elle Bent/Community Impact) Nomi Health is closing a COVID-19 testing site at the Austin ISD Burger Athletic Complex at 3200 Jones Road, Austin. The site opened in January 2022 and will have...
Claire's to open Jan. 31 in Round Rock Premium Outlets
Accessory, jewelry and toy retailer Claire's is expected to open a location in Round Rock Premium Outlets Jan. 31, per a representative of Simon Malls. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Accessory, jewelry and toy retailer Claire's is expected to open a location in Round Rock Premium Outlets Jan. 31, per a representative...
a-z-animals.com
Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas
If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
Round Rock officials approve interlocal agreements with WilCo for CR 112, Old Settlers Boulevard projects
One of the projects to be partially funded by Williamson County 2018 voter-approved road bonds. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A string of agreements between the city of Round Rock and Williamson County will bring major upgrades to thoroughfares in northeast Round Rock. Round Rock officials on Jan. 12 approved three interlocal...
Dozens of dumped guinea pigs found along I-35, in Austin parks
An Austin nonprofit organization is asking for the public's help after dozens of guinea pigs were dumped along the I-35 corridor.
Shoe store Journeys Kidz to open Jan. 31 at Round Rock Premium Outlets
Journeys Kidz, a children's shoe store and extension of Journeys, will open a location at 4401 N. I-35, Ste. 227, on Jan. 31. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) Brooke Sjoberg is the Round Rock reporter for the Round Rock and Pflugerville/Hutto editions of Community Impact Newspaper. She worked for The Gonzales Inquirer, The Daily Texan and The Daily Dot among other publications before coming to Community Impact. Brooke is from Seguin, TX and graduated from The University of Texas at Austin in 2020. Her last name is pronounced Show-burg.
Pflugerville selects master developer for Downtown East project
Representatives from Griffin Swinnerton/Catellus spoke with council ahead of the vote on Jan. 10. (Courtesy city of Pflugerville) After several months of developer solicitation, Pflugerville has a master developer for its 29-acre mixed-use Downtown East development. At a Jan. 10 meeting, Pflugerville City Council approved the appointment of Griffin Swinnerton/Catellus...
Developer LV Collective closes on 48-story tower project on Rainey Street
Plans for the project include ground-level food and drink concepts; studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments; and several affordable units. (Rendering Courtesy LV Collective) LV Collective, an Austin-based real estate developer, announced finalizing a 48-story building coming to the Historic Rainey district in 2025. The new skyscraper, called Paseo, will...
2 transportation projects to be completed in 2023 in Round Rock
In addition to the Red Bud Lane expansion and transportation master plan update, two transportation projects will impact Round Rock drivers in 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Officials are updating Round Rock's transportation master plan for completion in 2023, and the city of Round Rock has plans to widen Red Bud Lane—but there are also more transportation projects in the works for 2023.
Austin ISD poised to select search firm to find next superintendent
Trustees said they hope to have a permanent superintendent named by the summer. (Amanda Cutshall/Community Impact) Austin ISD's Board of Trustees is poised to select a search firm to find the next superintendent for the district on Jan. 26. A request for proposals was released by the trustees to help...
Waitlists open up for Austin affordable housing — why not everyone will get on it
The Housing Authority of the City of Austin (HACA) is opening up a few affordable housing building waitlists this week, which will all close at 5:00 p.m. on Jan. 17.
Multifamily housing ramps up in Round Rock to meet population growth
The Depot, located at the corner of McNeil Road and Burnet Street, is one of several multifamily housing projects underway in Round Rock. When complete, it will bring an additional 80 units to the downtown area. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) The city of Round Rock may have over 90,000 new residents...
Police investigating after body found at Lake Pflugerville
PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is investigating after a body was found Friday at Lake Pflugerville. Police reported the initial call came in just after 2 p.m. from a resident with a check welfare request. The body was discovered once the police responded. Officials said the investigation...
Leander ISD board eyes bond savings for new stoplight near Henry Middle School
The Leander ISD board of trustees will hear recommendations on potential bond projects Jan. 26. (Community Impact staff) The Leander ISD board of trustees heard a recommendation from the Bond Oversight Committee to fund a new traffic signal and received an update from the Citizens’ Facility Advisory Committee Jan. 12.
