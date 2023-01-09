ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pflugerville, TX

Community Impact Austin

New 48-unit apartment expansion headed to Longhorn Village

Donor Stephen Ballantyne broke dirt at the groundbreaking ceremony for the new Longhorn Village expansion and renovation on Jan. 10. (Courtesy White Construction) Longhorn Village, located at 12501 Longhorn Parkway, Austin, in Steiner Ranch, held a groundbreaking ceremony on Jan. 10 for a new 48-unit apartment expansion. The expansion is...
AUSTIN, TX
a-z-animals.com

Discover the Deepest Lake in Austin, Texas

If you’re a fan of water sports and are looking to visit the deepest lake in the Austin area, then Lake Travis is the place to be. Located just a short drive west of Austin, this massive reservoir is popular for its clear, blue water and abundance of recreational activities and wildlife.
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

Round Rock officials approve interlocal agreements with WilCo for CR 112, Old Settlers Boulevard projects

One of the projects to be partially funded by Williamson County 2018 voter-approved road bonds. (Brooke Sjoberg/Community Impact) A string of agreements between the city of Round Rock and Williamson County will bring major upgrades to thoroughfares in northeast Round Rock. Round Rock officials on Jan. 12 approved three interlocal...
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Shoe store Journeys Kidz to open Jan. 31 at Round Rock Premium Outlets

Journeys Kidz, a children's shoe store and extension of Journeys, will open a location at 4401 N. I-35, Ste. 227, on Jan. 31.
ROUND ROCK, TX
Community Impact Austin

Developer LV Collective closes on 48-story tower project on Rainey Street

Plans for the project include ground-level food and drink concepts; studio, one-, two- and three-bedroom apartments; and several affordable units. (Rendering Courtesy LV Collective) LV Collective, an Austin-based real estate developer, announced finalizing a 48-story building coming to the Historic Rainey district in 2025. The new skyscraper, called Paseo, will...
AUSTIN, TX
Community Impact Austin

2 transportation projects to be completed in 2023 in Round Rock

In addition to the Red Bud Lane expansion and transportation master plan update, two transportation projects will impact Round Rock drivers in 2023. (Courtesy Adobe Stock) Officials are updating Round Rock's transportation master plan for completion in 2023, and the city of Round Rock has plans to widen Red Bud Lane—but there are also more transportation projects in the works for 2023.
ROUND ROCK, TX
KVUE

Police investigating after body found at Lake Pflugerville

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas — The Pflugerville Police Department is investigating after a body was found Friday at Lake Pflugerville. Police reported the initial call came in just after 2 p.m. from a resident with a check welfare request. The body was discovered once the police responded. Officials said the investigation...
PFLUGERVILLE, TX
Community Impact Austin

Community Impact Austin

Austin, TX
