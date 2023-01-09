All information below, along with the Spring 2023 Continuing Education registration form, can be viewed or downloaded here [PDF]. Continuing Education course fees vary as outlined in course descriptions. Regardless of base cost, non-residents must add $10 per course. Payment—in the form of a check or money order—must be submitted at the time of registration. Each registration must be for ONE course, for ONE person, with ONE check for that specific course. PLEASE DO NOT SEND CASH. In certain courses a limited number of free registrations will be made available to senior citizens (62 and older) who have a Bethlehem Central Senior Citizens Pass (available at the high school main office, 700 Delaware Ave, Delmar). Seniors must include a copy of their senior citizens pass with their registration form to receive the exemption. One exemption per semester, per person is allowed. Classes must have sufficient paid registrations for senior exemptions to be granted. Fees for materials and supplies should not be included with the course fee when you register but should be paid to the instructor when class meets.

