Bay Area storm: Over 16K customers without power, PG&E says
PG&E is reporting that thousands of customers are without power on Monday as a result of another storm that hit the Bay Area with more storms on the way. A Level 3 storm on the exclusive ABC7 Storm Impact Scale arrived Monday morning causing flooding and evacuations. There were also lots of downed trees with continued power outages. PG&E officials held a news conference Monday afternoon, detailing their restoration efforts, which they say is the largest response to a winter storm event ever. Officials said since New Year's Eve, they've restored power to 1.5 million customers across the state. TIMELINE: Several Bay Area rivers, creeks to crest Monday and Tuesday as storms move through region Here's a breakdown of outages in the Bay Area by region as of 9 a.m. : San Francisco : 87 Peninsula : 4,771 North Bay : 8,413 East Bay : 2,076 South Bay : 748 Total : 16,095 This story is developing. Check back for updates. For a better experience, click here to view the full map in a new window If you're on the ABC7 News app, click here to watch live
Comments / 0