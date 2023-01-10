Bay Area storm: Over 16K customers without power, PG&E says

PG&E is reporting that thousands of customers are without power on Monday as a result of another storm that hit the Bay Area with more storms on the way.

A Level 3 storm on the exclusive ABC7 Storm Impact Scale arrived Monday morning causing flooding and evacuations. There were also lots of downed trees with continued power outages.

PG&E officials held a news conference Monday afternoon, detailing their restoration efforts, which they say is the largest response to a winter storm event ever.

Officials said since New Year's Eve, they've restored power to 1.5 million customers across the state.

Here's a breakdown of outages in the Bay Area by region as of 9 a.m. :

: 87

: 4,771

: 8,413

: 2,076

: 748

: 16,095