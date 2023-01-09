Think about this for a second: in the mountain bike industry, where new standards appear so often that the word has lost all meaning, we’ve only ever had one way to bolt a mountain bike clipless pedal cleat to a mountain bike shoe—an actual standard that has persisted for more than 30 years. Every single brand of every single clip-in mountain bike pedal that has ever existed has used the same two parallel slots, about 7mm wide, 30mm long and 14mm apart. It’s unlikely that any fundamentally different concepts will follow it, and it’s fascinating that none preceded it. It was perfect from the moment it hit store shelves. And that, with few exceptions, is how Shimano does things.

1 DAY AGO