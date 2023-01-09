Read full article on original website
Pinkbike.com
SRAM Reportedly Buys Amprio, A German E-Bike Motor Manufacturer
According to multiple reports, SRAM has purchased Amprio, a German manufacturer of electric motors, displays, and batteries. Rumors about SRAM entering the eMTB world have been circulating since 2019, and last June we spotted what was more than likely a test mule for a new motor at the Tweed Valley EWS.
Pinkbike.com
Industry Digest: Specialized Buys $14.9M Office Building, Peloton Hit by $19M Penalty & More
What's going on in the cycling industry this month? Industry Digest is a peek behind the curtain and showcases articles from our sister site, Bicycle Retailer and Industry News. In each installment, you might find patents, mergers, financial reports and industry gossip. Specialized buys former Pearl Izumi building. By: Steve...
Pinkbike.com
Saracen Launches 2023 Range of Downhill, Trail & Jump Bikes
After a few years where actually getting bikes to sell has been most of the fun for bike brands everywhere, Saracen is back with its 2023 range and it’s a pretty damn good effort if we do say ourselves. Whether you’re a downhill racer, downcountry enthusiast, bike park frequenter or just like getting both wheels off the ground, there’s a bike for you.
Pinkbike.com
Video: Remy Metailler's 'Best Of' POV Roundup
As the year came to an end, I put all my favourite POV clips together in one video. From Squamish, BC to Sedona, AZ, from loam to rock, green to red it has been an epic time. Subscribe to the channel for more POV and Bike Tips. Follow on social...
Pinkbike.com
The Pinkbike Podcast: Enduro World Cup Racing, New Tech, & Will Bike Prices Go Back Down?
There's been plenty of change over the last twelve months and 2023 isn't looking any different, especially when it comes to racing. The Enduro World Series has transformed into the 'UCI Mountain Bike Enduro World Cup' or EDR for short, and there are format tweaks and rule updates to boot, along with plenty of question marks. Today's episode sees us make some EDR predictions, go over all the new gear and bikes that might be released in the coming year, and talk about how supply chain issues and bike pricing might change.
Pinkbike.com
Further Reading: A Legendary Pony, Plasma Rock Drills, & 3D Egyptian Pyramid Tours
Further Reading is a monthly tangent of definitely-not-bike-related reads that have nothing to do with riding but are just too good not to share. While there aren't any 'hard-hitting' stem reviews below, you will find long-form reads, thought-provoking stories, interesting videos, and other non-bike content that we've been following from across our network and beyond. This one's a bit late, but we'll blame it on the holidays.
Pinkbike.com
Crestline Bike Co. Announces 2 New eMTBs
PRESS RELEASE: Crestline Bike Co. It's no secret that Crestline Bike Co. is working on an eMTB, so we wanted to release some key information on the bike, or I guess we can sort of say "bikes" that are coming soon. These two performance-focused eMTBs are in essence the same bike, but will be available in two distinctly different configurations.
Pinkbike.com
Review: Fizik Artica GTX Winter Shoes
Riding bikes through the winter months can be challenging, especially when the conditions are cold and wet. Thankfully, equipment like the Fizik Artica GTX clipless shoes are built to deal with the elements using a Gore-Tex membrane and fuzzy insulation inside to keep your feet warm and dry. This GTX...
Pinkbike.com
Nukeproof Welcomes DJ Brandt & Brooke Trine
We’re incredibly stoked to announce the signing of freeriders Brooke Trine and DJ Brandt to Nukeproof’s roster of professional mountain bikers. Brooke and DJ are the first US-based athletes to join the team since Nukeproof announced its expansion into the US market in 2022. From the flair in their individual riding styles to their drive to push the sport, DJ and Brooke embody the attitude that’s made Nukeproof the brand it is today. We’re thrilled to have them on the team.
Pinkbike.com
Throwback Thursday: The History of Shimano's Cleat Mounting Standard
Think about this for a second: in the mountain bike industry, where new standards appear so often that the word has lost all meaning, we’ve only ever had one way to bolt a mountain bike clipless pedal cleat to a mountain bike shoe—an actual standard that has persisted for more than 30 years. Every single brand of every single clip-in mountain bike pedal that has ever existed has used the same two parallel slots, about 7mm wide, 30mm long and 14mm apart. It’s unlikely that any fundamentally different concepts will follow it, and it’s fascinating that none preceded it. It was perfect from the moment it hit store shelves. And that, with few exceptions, is how Shimano does things.
Pinkbike.com
Helmets Launched to Accommodate Sikh Children
After finding it impossible to find a safe helmet to accommodate her son's turbans, Tina Singh decided to create her own solution. From her work as an occupational therapist who has helped patients with acquired brain injuries Tina Singh knew it was important for her children to have a well-fitting helmet. Despite plenty of helmets being designed for kids, she could not find any that would work with her son's turbans.
