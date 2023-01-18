About Last Night: See the Best Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

Feast your eyes on some fabulous fashion! Hollywood’s biggest names never miss a moment to slay.

Keke Palmer kicked off 2023 on a glitzy note as she attended the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on January 4, wearing a sequin Michael Kors Collection gown that cradled her baby bump. The metallic number featured a plunging neckline and sexy cutouts at the sides.

The Hustlers star, who announced her pregnancy in December 2022, teamed the look with a dainty choker and had her hair styled in Senegalese twists. (That night, Palmer took home the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Jordan Peele ’s Nope .)

La La Anthony also sparkled into the new year, letting Us know that pewter looks will dominate the next 12 months. For the BMF season 2 premiere in Los Angeles on January 5, the Power alum hit the red carpet in a silver off-the-shoulder dress by Vivienne Westwood . The figure-hugging frock featured a gathered design at her waist and thick straps. Anthony paired the number with coordinating nail polish and wore her brunette mane in a half-up, half-down hairdo.

Janelle Monáe delivered drama in tulle at the National Board of Review Awards on January 8. The Hidden Figures star was a must-see in a black Valentino gown that featured princess-like sleeves and a billowing skirt. The dress was finished with a cutout at the bodice that was lined with crystals. Monáe made the getup even more regal with a polished updo and a black headband.

Two days prior, Danielle Deadwyler stepped out in the mesh fabric for the Variety Creative Impact Awards & 10 Directors to Watch event. For the occasion, the Till actress was a vision in a Jason Wu mini dress that featured tiers of tulle. The piece was equipped with a belt at the waist, and Deadwyler finalized the garb with a pair of black pointed-toe heels.

At the same event, Kate Hudson proved you can never go wrong with pink . The Fool’s Gold star was a breathtaking sight in a rosy Huishan Zhang look that came with a pleated silhouette and a neck scarf. Hudson added a bit of contrast with black pumps and wore her hair in a messy but chic updo.

