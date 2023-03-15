Open in App
Us Weekly

About Last Night: See the Best Dressed Stars on the Red Carpet and Beyond

By Robyn Merrett,

1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48th1q_0k8YkYhm00

Feast your eyes on some fabulous fashion! Hollywood’s biggest names never miss a moment to slay.

Keke Palmer kicked off 2023 on a glitzy note as she attended the New York Film Critics Circle Awards on January 4, wearing a sequin Michael Kors Collection gown that cradled her baby bump. The metallic number featured a plunging neckline and sexy cutouts at the sides.

The Hustlers star, who announced her pregnancy in December 2022, teamed the look with a dainty choker and had her hair styled in Senegalese twists. (That night, Palmer took home the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in Jordan Peele ’s Nope .)

La La Anthony also sparkled into the new year, letting Us know that pewter looks will dominate the next 12 months. For the BMF season 2 premiere in Los Angeles on January 5, the Power alum hit the red carpet in a silver off-the-shoulder dress by Vivienne Westwood . The figure-hugging frock featured a gathered design at her waist and thick straps. Anthony paired the number with coordinating nail polish and wore her brunette mane in a half-up, half-down hairdo.

Janelle Monáe delivered drama in tulle at the National Board of Review Awards on January 8. The Hidden Figures star was a must-see in a black Valentino gown that featured princess-like sleeves and a billowing skirt. The dress was finished with a cutout at the bodice that was lined with crystals. Monáe made the getup even more regal with a polished updo and a black headband.

Two days prior, Danielle Deadwyler stepped out in the mesh fabric for the Variety Creative Impact Awards & 10 Directors to Watch event. For the occasion, the Till actress was a vision in a Jason Wu mini dress that featured tiers of tulle. The piece was equipped with a belt at the waist, and Deadwyler finalized the garb with a pair of black pointed-toe heels.

At the same event, Kate Hudson proved you can never go wrong with pink . The Fool’s Gold star was a breathtaking sight in a rosy Huishan Zhang look that came with a pleated silhouette and a neck scarf. Hudson added a bit of contrast with black pumps and wore her hair in a messy but chic updo.

Sign up for Us Weekly's free, daily newsletter and never miss breaking news or exclusive stories about your favorite celebrities, TV shows and more!

Keep scrolling to see the best dressed stars of 2023:

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Zendaya Goes Green In Plunging Vintage Versace Gown at NAACP Image Awards 2023 Red Carpet
Pasadena, CA18 days ago
Sofia Vergara Goes for Gold in Sheer Dress & Platforms With Joe Manganiello at Vanity Fair Oscars Party 2023
Beverly Hills, CA3 days ago
Oscars 2023 Red Carpet Fashion: See What the Stars Wore
Los Angeles, CA4 days ago
Zendaya Embraces Retro Glamour in Color-Blocked Dress & Louboutins at SAG Awards 2023
Los Angeles, CA17 days ago
Oscar Night 2023 Was the Year of Floral Dresses on the Red Carpet: Halle Berry, Nicole Kidman and More Make Whimsical Style Statements
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Nicole Kidman Blooms in 3D Flower Dress & Pointy Pumps at Oscars Red Carpet 2023 With Husband Keith Urban
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson Wears ‘Ballet Pink’ D&G Suit at Oscars With Shiny Dress Shoes for Red Carpet 2023
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy