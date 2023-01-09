ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Massachusetts State

Massachusetts foster parents hope newly signed 'Bill of Rights' will help recruit more families into system

By New England Public Media
NHPR
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 10

TJD1971
4d ago

I always wanted to maybe foster and/or adopt, but something made me choose not to. I don't exactly what but maybe my intuition... You just don't know if it would be a mistake and it could be bad. I guess I chickened out but I made the right decision at the time for my family. Now, I am too old and my kids are grown. I feel so bad for kids in and out if the system. 😔

Reply(2)
7
Angel
3d ago

How about more resources for parents to keep their kids? Unless the situation is abusive or very dangerous it's better for kids to be with their real families. CPS gets money every time they take a child out of the home. Foster parents get money for taking care of the kids.

Reply
3
Bmaticbitch
4d ago

God bless to the Tarjick family not only you foster but, you have adopted 6 kids along the way💖

Reply
6
Related
NHPR

NH teachers, public school advocates push for repeal of ‘divisive concepts’ law

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. Persuasive research papers are a yearly assignment in David Scannell’s English classes, and grading them is part of the job. But last school year, the Milford High School teacher faced a new challenge.
MILFORD, NH
NHPR

New Hampshire has services for teens in crisis. There just aren’t enough.

The shooting death of a Gilford teen by police this month has raised concerns about New Hampshire’s efforts to provide mental health services for young people. Gilford police had been called to 17-year-old Mischa Fay’s house multiple times in the previous year due to mental health concerns. This time, an officer shot and killed Fay.
GILFORD, NH
NHPR

Connecticut health care advocates rally to expand HUSKY coverage for undocumented immigrants

Connecticut health care advocates are calling on the state Legislature to expand HUSKY insurance coverage for all immigrants — regardless of immigration status. Undocumented residents older than 12 are ineligible for HUSKY coverage. Undocumented immigrants are also ineligible for the state's health insurance marketplace Access Health CT, Medicaid, Medicare and other state and federal programs.
CONNECTICUT STATE
WSBS

One of the Top Counties for Retirement Living in MA is in Our Own Backyard

With so many options it's no surprise that many people enjoy visiting the Berkshires on a regular basis. Working in Great Barrington I see many out-of-state license plates, particularly in the summer season. During the summertime when I have to drive from WSBS Radio on Stockbridge Road to the Great Barrington VFW for our weekly "Sounds of Summer" concert, I have to remind myself that I need extra time due to the heavy tourist traffic. I can't blame folks for wanting to be part of our culture. When you look at all the Berkshires has to offer including fine dining, live music, and antique shops galore, along with a host of locally owned shops, Great Barrington along with Berkshire County in general is a hotbed for tourist activity.
BERKSHIRE COUNTY, MA
NHPR

Telehealth and mail-order medications expand abortion access in New Hampshire

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting. A recent federal rule change will expand access to abortion care by allowing pharmacies, no longer just clinics, to dispense abortion pills, which can be used to terminate a pregnancy up to 11 weeks. But it’s local providers who may give even greater access with the introduction of telehealth appointments.
MAINE STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy