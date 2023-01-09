Massachusetts foster parents hope newly signed 'Bill of Rights' will help recruit more families into system

Read full article on original website
TJD1971
4d ago
I always wanted to maybe foster and/or adopt, but something made me choose not to. I don't exactly what but maybe my intuition... You just don't know if it would be a mistake and it could be bad. I guess I chickened out but I made the right decision at the time for my family. Now, I am too old and my kids are grown. I feel so bad for kids in and out if the system. 😔
Reply
7
Angel
3d ago
How about more resources for parents to keep their kids? Unless the situation is abusive or very dangerous it's better for kids to be with their real families. CPS gets money every time they take a child out of the home. Foster parents get money for taking care of the kids.
Reply
3
Bmaticbitch
4d ago
God bless to the Tarjick family not only you foster but, you have adopted 6 kids along the way💖
Reply
6
