Read full article on original website
Related
biopharmadive.com
Bristol Myers, Bayer forecast blockbuster future for rival blood thinners
Bristol Myers Squibb and Bayer this week said they expect rival blood thinners they’re each developing could exceed $5 billion in peak annual sales later this decade, if clinical testing shows them to be better than current top-selling treatments. The forecasts are indicative of the companies’ confidence in the...
biopharmadive.com
AstraZeneca, Avillion get FDA approval for new ‘rescue’ drug for asthma
The Food and Drug Administration has approved AstraZeneca and Avillion’s respiratory drug Airsupra, making it the first medicine in the U.S. cleared to both ease asthma attack symptoms and reduce further exacerbations of the condition, the company said Wednesday. The agency based its decision on two major Phase 3...
biopharmadive.com
5 questions facing gene therapy in 2023
Sometime before the end of March, a person with the inherited blood disease beta thalassemia will receive an infusion containing hundreds of millions of their own stem cells. These cells will have just completed a round-trip journey to a drug manufacturing facility, where they'll be equipped with a modified gene capable of fixing the patient's condition.
biopharmadive.com
EMA weighs new safety guidance for Novartis’ gene therapy Zolgensma
The European Medicines Agency is considering advising doctors to more closely monitor patients treated with Novartis’ gene therapy Zolgensma for liver injury, according to a notice put out Friday. The EMA’s safety committee, known as PRAC, this week discussed sending physicians letters with additional information on the safety risk...
biopharmadive.com
Novo Nordisk diabetes pill wins FDA approval for first-line use
The Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Novo Nordisk’s diabetes pill Rybelsus as an initial treatment to lower blood sugar levels, a label expansion that will allow it to compete more directly with other oral drugs from Merck & Co. and Eli Lilly. Rybelsus, which works like Novo’s...
Comments / 0